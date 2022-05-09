Milford, Laurens ride hot bats to victory

Milford defeated Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 28-6 in the Tri-Valley League Softball Semifinals on Monday, as Milford was bolstered by a 13-run first inning.
Milford's Leeanna West threw 11 strikeouts for the win on the mound. At the plate, West hit a double and drove in five RBIs, Lexi Sutphin hit a triple and drove in five RBIs, Bella Garlick notched a double and Kara Mertz had three hits and four RBIs for Milford.
Milford (10-1 overall, 7-1 league) will face Schenevus in the TVL Championship Game on Friday.
Laurens 22, Worcester 7
The Leopards rode an 11-run second inning to a 22-7 victory over the Wolverines at home on Monday.
Kyra Andrades went 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs to lead Laurens, while Emily Brown went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.
On the mound, Brooke Mann picked up the win, striking out six and allowing two walks and six hits.
Worcester’s Maci Milavec went 2-for-3 with a double.
Laurens (7-4) will face either Richfield Springs or Franklin on Wednesday in the Tri-Valley League playoffs.
Schenevus 6, Morris/Edmeston 3
Schenevus defeated Morris/Edmeston 6-3 to start the Tri-Valley League playoffs on Monday.
Kelsey Burton took the win on the mound with six strikeouts for Schenevus, while Hannah Wist had 11 strikeouts in the loss.
Autumn Burton and Sam Barrett each hit a double for Schenevus.
Roxbury 8, Gilboa 2
Roxbury closed its regular season with a victory over Gilboa 8-2 on Monday.
Bryanna Meehan threw 13 strikeouts to take the win on the mound for Roxbury, while Gilboa pitcher Kara Dumas had nine strikeouts in the loss.
Roxbury's Lacey German went 2-for-4 at bat with a home run, and teammate Kimora Brown went 3-for-4 and hit a double.
The Lady Rockets finish the regular season undefeated in league play at 8-0, with an overall record of 10-1 as they will play in the Delaware League Championship Game on Thursday in Neahwa Park.
Milford 10, Charlotte Valley 7 (Saturday)
Milford won the Calhoun Tournament in Davenport on Saturday by defeating the hosts 10-7.
Delaney Maison and Lexi Sutphin each drove in two runs for Milford, which jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the second inning.
Leeanna West earned the win on the mound after registering 13 strikeouts and allowing seven hits.
Morris/Edmeston 11, Copenhagen 9 (Saturday)
A pair of eighth-inning runs lifted Morris/Edmeston past Copenhagen 11-9 in extras at the Mudville Tournament on Saturday.
Maeve Robinson and Makenzie Graves each had a triple and an RBI to lead the Morris/Edmeston offense. Elsewhere, Hannah Wist drove in two runs while Hailey Lund and Emma Dabreau each had a double.
Wist picked up the win on the mound after pitching six and two thirds innings of relief and striking out eight batters.
Hoosick Falls 13, Morris/Edmeston 1 (Saturday)
Morris/Edmeston fell to Hoosick Falls 13-1 on Saturday in the Mudville Tournament.
Carissa Richards had the lone base hit in the loss while Maeve Robinson was credited with driving in the only run.
Hannah Wist finished with three strikeouts and no walks on the mound.
Milford 28, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 6
CVS/SS … 000 14X X — 6 2 1
Milford … (13)74 4XX X — 28 9 1
CVS/SS: Mia Dubben (L), and Lydia Lusk
M: Leeanna West (W), Bella Qua and Mckenna Burillo
3B: Lexi Sutphin (M)
2B: Bella Garlick (M), Leeanna West (M)
Laurens 22, Worcester 7
W … 312 100 X — 7 6 1
L … 2(11)0 522 X — 22 9 3
W: Kristin Temple (L), and Hailey Shalor, Madison Shultz
L: Brooke Mann (W), and Kendra Dunham
HR: Kyra Andrades (L)
3B: Brooke White (L)
2B: Emily Brown (L), Maci Milavec (W)
Schenevus 6, Morris/Edmeston 3
S … 000 110 4 — 6 10 2
M … 010 020 0 — 3 4 3
S: Kelsey Burton (W)
M: Hannah Wist (L)
2B: Autumn Burton (S), Sam Barrett (S)
Roxbury 8, Gilboa 2
G … 000 001 1 — 2 2 4
R … 412 010 X — 8 9 3
G: Kara Dumas (L) and Tanya VanValkenburgh
R: Bryanna Meehan (W) and Brianna Cross
HR: Lacey German (R)
2B: Kimora Brown (R)
Milford 10, Charlotte Valley 7 (Saturday)
CV … 204 100 0 — 7 7 2
M … 440 110 X — 10 8 5
CV: not available
M: Leeanna West (W)
Morris/Edmeston 11, Copenhagen 9 (Saturday)
M/E … 300 006 02 — 11 12 6
C … 320 200 20 — 9 8 3
M/E: M. Graves, H. Wist (W)
C: O. Wood (L)
3B: M. Robinson (M/E), M. Graves (M/E), S. Stokely (C)
2B: H. Lund (M/E), E. Dabreau (M/E), A. Fitzparick ©
Hoosick Falls 13, Morris/Edmeston 1 (Saturday)
M/E … 000 01X X — 1 1 2
HF … 104 8XX X — 13 13 0
M/E: H. Wist (L)
HF: K. Boisvert (W)
3B: B. Stefanovich (HF)
2B: M. Landry (HF), J. Hill (HF)
