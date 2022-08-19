Like so many other high school athletes, Leeanna West lost the better part of two spring seasons to the COVID pandemic. But the Milford standout made the most of her senior season, as West was named the Daily Star’s 2022 Softball Player of the Year.
“She’s a great kid,” Milford coach Jim Weir said of West. “She works hard at it. She’s trying to better herself all the time.”
Milford was coming off a Tri-Valley League title in 2019 with many of its key contributors returning, but had any hopes of postseason glory dashed by the pandemic.
“We won the league [Leeanna’s] freshman year and we had almost everybody back,” Weir said. “It was terrible because in the middle of March, you’re usually not outside too much but we were out everyday. Then the world shut down. I had almost everybody back and we were on track to maybe repeat. Then her junior year we had to totally rebuild and then last year we had a bunch of young pups come up and fill in spots.”
While she missed the chance to reconnect with the players she looked up to, West instead seized the opportunity to connect with the younger players coming up through Milford’s ranks.
“My sophomore year, most of the girls that I was really close with, they were seniors at the time when everything shut down and we didn’t get a season,” she said. “Then the younger girls that were coming up were kind of my sisters because I had played with them ever since COVID happened. So having a senior season with the younger kids that are like my sisters was important.”
West put forth a dominant 2022 campaign as both a hitter and Milford’s primary pitcher. In the circle, she racked up 172 strikeouts compared to just 30 walks. She may have been even more impressive at the plate, posting an outstanding .553 batting average with 35 RBIs, six doubles, four triples, and two home runs, all while striking out just once according to Weir.
She helped lead the Lady Wildcats to a 12-3 record while earning Tri-Valley League All-Star honors as well as a spot on the All-State Class D First Team as selected by the New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization for Girls Sports (NYSSCOGS).
A self-taught left-hander on the mound, West was able to refine her mechanics to devastating effect all season.
“I’d work with coach Weir at practice just trying to get control of pitches and make them move the way that they’re supposed to be,” West said. “He’d come up to me and be like, ‘Hey, I want you to try something really quick.’ I’d try it and if it didn’t work, then I wouldn’t do it. But if I was able to get it to work, then I’d do that.”
West’s hitting prowess was even more impressive when you consider that she was coming off of shoulder surgery for an injury suffered while playing soccer in the fall. West said the rehab she did in the winter paid off once spring came around.
“Once I was able to go back fully, those baby steps that I had taken while we were working back helped because it gave me focus on where the ball was, where the zone was, and then having a good eye and staying on plane with the ball,” she explained.
“I think she was much more disciplined at the plate and was kind of hunting pitches rather than just going up to hit,” Weir added.
Weir went on to praise West’s leadership ability in helping the aforementioned young players develop over the course of the season.
“She took some of our younger kids and helped them and brought them along,” he said.
Those leadership traits were most apparent in big moments such as the team’s early-season contest against Morris/Edmeston, a 6-3 come-from-behind victory that both Weir and West cited as one of the most memorable moments of the season.
“We were down, and that was the first time that we had been down,” West said. “Me and our other captain Taylor Beckley had gotten the girls together and said, ‘We can do this. We have the skills, we have the talent. We just have to focus and work for it because it’s what we want. We want to be in that top four spot so we have to work for it.’ And that’s kind of how we started off the season and it was like a three-run difference and we came back and ended up winning it 6-3.”
It’s moments like those that Weir said he’ll miss the most as West moves on to Penn State Beaver, where she will be studying biology in addition to playing on the softball team.
“Just a wonderful, wonderful human being, a great kid,” Weir said. “I’m sorry that I’m gonna lose her. As Vin Scully says, ‘Don’t be sad that it’s over, be happy that it happened.’”
The Coach of the Year award, meanwhile, is being shared by Schenevus’ Ron Spranger and Jennifer Pier, who together helped lead the Lady Dragons to an 11-3 season, a Tri-Valley League Championship, and an appearance in the Section IV Class D Semifinals.
Spranger, who was also the Daily Star’s Coach of the Year in 2019, was joined by Pier on the staff while Pier was also serving as the school’s athletics director (she will be starting a new position at Cobleskill-Richmondville this fall). Spranger said the partnership went off without a hitch.
“We worked hand in hand with everything,” he said. “We’re kind of from the same old school of hard work and all those cliches. We’ve been friends forever.”
Additionally, both Spranger and Pier praised the work of assistant coaches Jayme Grace, Rich Westcott, and Erika Spranger (the elder Spranger’s daughter).
“With the assistant coaches it’s so much easier because you can break stuff down,” Spranger said. “One coach works on this, another works on that and we just meshed together so well that it made things work.”
Pier said having a normal season after two pandemic-affected years gave everyone a new appreciation for being able to participate in the sport they loved.
“You forget all the things you take for granted when everything’s normal,” she said. “Then when it changes, there’s a new appreciation for the simple things that we took for granted before we had COVID.”
Spranger and Pier were able to mold a team that relied heavily on a large group of freshmen into one that demonstrated uncommon maturity and mental fortitude.
“They were great,” Pier said of her players. “I can’t say that we ever really had a bad practice. Especially when, on the offensive side of things, more times than not you’re going to fail… keeping things positive is tough. When a kid strikes out, they’re upset. But maybe they fouled three or four balls off so you’ve got to shine the light on the positives that are there.”
“How much they were willing to work in practice,” Spranger said about what characterized his team. “We made some position changes early on when we got to know who could do what, where, and how they could help us, and their willingness to try new things and adapt to them.”
That willingness to adapt helped lead to the Dragons’ success, especially against West and Milford, whom Schenevus defeated in the TVL title game 11-2 and the Section IV Quarterfinals 6-4 before eventually falling to Roxbury 8-2 in the sectional semifinals.
All in all, the 2022 campaign was a successful one for Spranger, Pier, and company, especially considering all the turmoil of the past two years.
“It was a welcome change, let’s put it that way,” Spranger said. “For the kids to be able to play without a mask and the fans to be back; it was much-needed.”
Player of the Year: Leeanna West, Milford, senior
Coaches of the Year: Ron Spranger and Jennifer Pier, Schenevus, 11-3
All-State Class C: Olivia Kennedy, Greene (first team); Ava Cirigliano, Sidney (second team); Payton Yahner, Greene (third team); McKenzie Scott, Greene (fourth team)
All-State Class D: Kaitlyn Macumber, Deposit-Hancock (first team); Riley Martin, Deposit-Hancock (first team); Rylee Smith, Deposit-Hancock (first team); Leeanna West, Milford (first team); Kara Dumas, Gilboa (second team); Hannah Wist, Morris/Edmeston (second team); Bryanna Meehan, Roxbury (third team); Zoe Gifford, Deposit-Hancock (fourth team)
DAILY STAR SOFTBALL ALL-STARS 2022
Center State Conference: Katie Crippin, Cooperstown; Jeana Geertgens, Cooperstown; Marley Lippitt, Cooperstown; Danielle Seamon, Cooperstown
Delaware League: Natalie Amadon, Charlotte Valley; Abby Vroman, Charlotte Valley; Ashley Reed, Downsville; Kara Dumas, Gilboa-Conesville; Taryn VanValkenburgh, Gilboa-Conesville; Emma Constable, Hunter-Tannersville; Brianna Cross, Roxbury; Lacey German, Roxbury; Bryanna Meehan, Roxbury; Seneca Shafer, Stamford/Jefferson; Hannah Tuttle, Windham-Ashland-Jewett
Midstate Athletic Conference: Hailey Crosby, Afton; Gabriella Cuozzo, Bainbridge-Guilford; Shelby Lowe, Delhi; Zoe Gifford, Deposit-Hancock; Kaitlyn Macumber, Deposit-Hancock; Riley Martin, Deposit-Hancock; Rylee Smith, Deposit-Hancock; Kylee Ferris, Greene; Olivia Kennedy, Greene; McKenzie Scott, Greene; Payton Yahner, Greene; Sophia Konidis, Harpursville; Tricia Bohannon, Oxford; Ava Cirigliano, Sidney; Kayla McEwan, Sidney; Pyper Kneale, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton; Alexa Lucia, Unatego; Bailey McCoy, Unatego
Southern Tier Athletic Conference: Jordan Bellinger, Oneonta; Madie Dening, Oneonta; Abbie Platt, Oneonta
Tri-Valley League: Lydia Lusk, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs; Kayla Campbell, Franklin; Gabby Andrades, Laurens; Delaney Maison, Milford; Leeanna West, Milford; Carissa Richards, Morris/Edmeston; Hannah Wist, Morris/Edmeston; Molly Bobnick, Richfield Springs; Kelsey Burton, Schenevus; Sam Osborne, Schenevus
