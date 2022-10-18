The Milford girls soccer team scored a dramatic 2-1 overtime victory over Franklin in the first round of the Section IV Class D playoffs.
Kara Mertz scored the game-winner for the Wildcats when she tapped in a rebound off a shot by Delaney Maison from six yards out. Isabella Garlick scored the tying goal late in the second half with a high shot that dipped under the crossbar from 20 yards out.
Shannon Kingsbury scored Franklin’s lone goal earlier in the second half.
Bella Saggese made two saves in the win for Milford while Franklin’s Maddie Hyzer was tremendous, finishing with 19 saves.
Milford will be at Schenevus on Friday in the Class D Quarterfinals.
Schenevus 4, Laurens 3 OT
Schenevus defeated Laurens 4-3 in overtime in the first round of the Section IV Class D playoffs on Tuesday.
Lily Competiello tied the game for the Dragons with 32 seconds left in regulation and Angie Competiello scored the game-winner 32 seconds into the first overtime period.
Taylor Knapp and Samantha Osborne also scored in the win for Schenevus with Lily Competiello adding two assists.
For Laurens, Eowyn Chickerell scored two goals, Libby Cox scored one, and Gabby Andrades provided an assist.
Morris/Edmeston 4, Richfield Springs 0
Top-seeded Morris/Edmeston defeated Richfield Springs 4-0 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Section IV Class D playoffs.
Four different players scored a goal in the victory: Arissa Bolton, Hannah Wist, Maiya King, and Amira Ross. Wist, Carissa Richards, and Jess Walling had an assist apiece.
In goal, Abby White made four saves in the shutout for Morris/Edmeston. Richfield Springs’ Maggie Worobey finished with 15 saves.
Morris/Edmeston will host Roxbury in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Cooperstown 4, Jordan-Elbridge 0
The Cooperstown girls opened play in the Section III Class C playoffs with a 4-0 win over Jordan-Elbridge on Tuesday.
Dani Seamon scored twice for the Lady Hawkeyes with Mia Pelcer, Jill Lifgren, and Rory Nelen all finding the back of the net as well. Cecilia Frank had two assists while Sophia Hotlaing and Claire Jensen each had one helper.
Cooperstown will face Watertown in the quarterfinal round on Thursday.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 2, South Kortright 0
The Patriots beat the Rams 2-0 in the first round of the Class D sectional playoffs on Tuesday.
Morgan Huff and Ari Bosc were the goalscorers for CV-S while Huff and Adrianna Tripple each had an assist.
Daphnee West made seven saves for the Patriots and Addy Eckert made 13 for the Rams.
CV-S will visit Odessa-Montour in the quarterfinal round on Friday.
Milford 2, Franklin 1 OT
M … 0-1-1-2
F … 0-1-0-1
M: Isabella Garlick 1-0, Kara Mertz 1-0
F: Shannon Kingsbury 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: M 23-10, F 4-3
Goalies: Bella Saggese (M) 2, Maddie Hyzer (F) 19
Schenevus 4, Laurens 3
S … 0-3-1-4
L … 1-2-0-3
S: Lily Competiello 1-2, Angie Competiello 1-0, Taylor Knapp 1-0, Samantha Osborne 1-0
L: Eowyn Chickerell 2-0, Libby Cox 1-0, Gabby Andrades 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: S 30-9, L 17-5
Goalies: Leah Brundege (S) 14, Emerson Allen (L) 19
Morris/Edmeston 4, Richfield Springs 0
M/E … 3-1-4
RS … 0-0-0
M/E: Arissa Bolton 1-0, Hannah Wist 1-1, Maiya King 1-0, Amira Ross 1-0, Carissa Richards 0-1, Jess Walling 0-1
RS: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: M/E 37-4, RS 5-1
Goalies: Abby White (M/E) 4, Maggie Worobey (RS) 15
Cooperstown 4, Jordan-Elbridge 0
Coop … 3-1-4
J-E … 0-0-0
Coop: Mia Pelcer 1-0, Dani Seamon 2-0, Sophia Hotaling 0-1, Cecilia Frank 0-2, Jill Lifgren 1-0, Rory Nelen 1-0, Claire Jensen 0-1
J-E: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: n/a
Goalies: n/a
Cherry Valley-Springfield 2, South Kortright 0
CV-S … 0-2-2
SK … 0-0-0
CV-S: Morgan Huff 1-1, Ari Bosc 1-0, Adrianna Tripple 0-1
SK: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: CV-S 22-3; SK 10-4
Goalies: Daphnee West (CV-S) 7; Addy Eckert (SK) 13
BOYS SOCCER
Oneonta 6, Union-Endicott 1
The Oneonta boys rolled past Union Endicott 6-1 on Tuesday in their last contest before the start of the sectional playoffs.
Finlay Oliver led the way for OHS with four goals and one assist. Michael Iannelli scored the other two goals for the Yellowjackets while Peyton Mackey had a pair of assists and Britten Zeh and Matthew Rubin each had one.
Makya Morrison and John Moore combined to make five saves for OHS.
Oneonta will host Waverly on Saturday at the Wright National Soccer Complex in the Section IV Class B Quarterfinals.
Oneonta 6, Union-Endicott 1
OHS … 3-3-6
U-E … 1-0-1
OHS: Finlay Oliver 4-1, Michael Iannelli 2-0, Peyton Mackey 0-2, Britten Zeh 0-1, Matthew Rubin 0-1
U-E: M. Moretin 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: OHS 26-5; U-E 9-2
Goalies: Makya Morrison (OHS) 2, John Moore (OHS) 3; J. Cades (U-E) 13
VOLLEYBALL
Bainbridge-Guilford 3, Unatego 1
The Bainbridge-Guilford volleyball team recovered from dropping the opening set against Unatego to defeat the Spartans in four sets on Tuesday by scores of 20-25, 25-13, 25-6, 25-13.
Jordyn Parsons led the Bobcats with 11 aces and 11 kills, while Kaitlyn Curtis had seven aces, Kaydence Brimmer had six kills, and Kaylynn Crandall had 13 assists.
Unatego’s top performers were Cassidy Barber (three kills), Kate Gloeckler (three aces), and Mallory Hafele (four assists).
Walton 3, Afton/Harpursville 1
Walton downed Afton/Harpursville for a four-set victory on Tuesday, winning by scores of 25-15, 19-25, 25-19, 25-16.
Caroline Gorence had a solid all-around performance for the Warriors, finishing with 10 kills, four digs, three aces, and one block. Walton’s other top performers were Larissa Huls (seven kills, four digs, one block), Ella Rhinehart (nine assists, five kills, three aces), and Katelyn Gregory (five digs, three aces).
Oxford 3, Deposit-Hancock 1
Oxford defeated Deposit-Hancock in four sets on Tuesday by scores of 25-19, 25-15, 22-25, 28-26.
Madalyn Barrows had a big performance for the Blackhawks, finishing with 17 digs, 14 kills, and three blocks. Also contributing to the win were Jadyn Ruff (16 digs, four aces, four kills), Ava Benjamin (25 assists, three aces), Tamera Hurlburt (10 digs, four kills, three aces), Quinnlin LaMonica (three aces, eight kills, one block), Hailey Richardson (two aces, eight digs), and Anaiya Davis (six digs).
Deposit-Hancock’s top performers were Kaitlyn Macumber with 22 assists and two blocks and Kaylyn Horton with four aces, seven kills, and two blocks.
Bainbridge-Guilford 3, Unatego 1
Game Scores: 20-25, 25-13, 25-6, 25-13
B-G: Jordyn Parsons 11 aces, 11 kills; Kaitlyn Curtis 7 aces; Kaydence Brimmer 6 kills; Kaylynn Crandall 13 assists
U: Cassidy Barber 3 kills; Kate Gloeckler 3 aces; Ivy Tice 1 block; Nica Hurlburt 2 digs; Chloe Stinson 2 digs; Mallory Hafele 4 assists
Walton 3, Afton/Harpursville 1
Game Scores: 25-15, 19-25, 25-19, 25-16
W: Caroline Gorence 10 kills, 3 aces, 4 digs, 1 block; Larissa Hulse 7 kills, 4 digs, 1 block; Ella Rhinehart 5 kills, 3 aces, 9 assists; Katelyn Gregory 3 aces, 5 digs
A/H: n/a
Oxford 3, Deposit-Hancock 1
Game Scores: 25-19, 25-15, 22-25, 28-26
Ox: Jadyn Ruff 4 aces, 4 kills, 16 digs; Ava Benjamin 3 aces, 25 assists; Tamera Hurlburt 3 aces, 4 kills, 10 digs; Quinnlin LaMonica 3 aces, 8 kills, 1 block; Hailey Richardson 2 aces, 8 digs; Madalyn Barrows 14 kills, 3 blocks, 17 digs; Anaiya Davis 6 digs
D-H: Kaylyn Horton 4 aces, 7 kills, 2 blocks; Kaitlyn Macumber 22 assists, 2 blocks; Maretta Simmons 2 blocks
