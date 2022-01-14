Milford uses big fourth quarter to down Morris

The Milford boys rode a huge fourth quarter to a 60-47 victory over Morris in Friday’s Tri-Valley League game.
With Morris leading 35-33 after three quarters, the Wildcats scored 27 fourth-quarter points to seal the win.
Martin Thorsland notched a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead Milford while Sawyer Eckberg had 13 points and six rebounds and Riley Stevens finished with nine points and nine assists.
Scott Murphy paced Morris with 22 points while Asa Dugan also finished in double figures with 11 points.
Unadilla Valley 42, Cooperstown 40 (Thursday)
The Storm edged the Hawkeyes for a 42-40 victory in Thursday’s inter-sectional matchup.
Zach Smith was the top scorer for Unadilla Valley with 17 points while Trason Murray added nine and Kaden Butts scored 10.
Charlie Lambert poured in a game-high 20 points for Cooperstown while Troy Davis had five points and 10 rebounds.
Unadilla Valley will host Deposit-Hancock on Wednesday while Cooperstown will be at home against Milford on Saturday.
Milford 60, Morris 47
Milford … 12 11 10 27 — 60
Morris … 12 11 12 12 — 47
Milford: Carter Stevens 3 1-1 7, Riley Stevens 4 1-2 9, Jacob Burkhart 0 0-0 0, Martin Thorsland 8 6-8 23, Braden Murphy 2 0-0 4, Sawyer Eckber 4 4-6 13, Evan Clark 0 0-0 0, Mike Virtell 2 0-0 4. Totals: 23 12-17 60
Morris: Tiger Stancil 2 1-2 5, JJ Benjamin 0 0-0 0, Asa Dugan 3 2-2 11, Garrett Aikens 3 2-6 9, Scott Murphy 7 5-6 22, Ethan Wagner 0 0-0 0, Lincoln Waffle 0 0-0 0, Ethan Franklin 0 0-1 0. Totals: 15 10-17 47
Three-point baskets: Milford 2 (Thorsland, Eckberg); Morris 7 (Dugan 3, Aikens, Murphy 3)
Unadilla Valley 42, Cooperstown 40 (Thursday)
UV … 6 13 13 10 — 42
C … 11 10 10 9 — 40
Unadilla Valley: Dakota Johnson 1 0-0 3, Matt Bogdan 0 1-2 1, Zach Smith 8 0-0 17, Trason Murray 3 0-0 9, Trent Marinelli 1 2-2 4, Kaden Butts 4 0-0 8. Totals: 17 3-4 42
Cooperstown: Ethan Kukenberger 2 1-2 6, Kalen Dempsey 3 0-0 6, P.J. Kiuber 1 1-1 3, Troy Davis 2 1-1 5, Conrad Erway 0 0-0 0, Charlie Lambert 7 2-4 20. Totals: 15 5-8 40
Three-point baskets: UV 5 (Johnson, Smith, Murray 3); C 5 (Kukenberger, Lambert 4)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oneonta 57, Owego Apalachin 24
The Oneonta girls rolled to a 57-24 road victory over Owego Apalachin on Friday.
Ang McGraw paced the Yellowjackets on offense with a game-high 15 points. Jordan Bellinger and Emma Peeters also finished in double figures with 13 and 10 points, respectively. Abbie Platt had a solid all-around game with three points, 11 rebounds, four assists, and three steals.
OHS will host Binghamton on Wednesday.
Franklin 43,
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 30
The Purple Devils defeated the Raiders 43-30 in Friday’s Tri-Valley League matchup.
For Franklin, Kayla Campbell led the way with a game-high 32 points.
G-MU was led by Hannah Bonczkowski with 10 points scored.
G-MU will next play Worcester on Wednesday.
Cooperstown 49,
Sherburne-Earlville 38
Cooperstown was able to hold off Sherburne-Earlville for a 49-38 victory on Friday.
Liana Williams led the scoring for the Hawkeyes with 13 points, followed closely by Gabby Woeppel with 12 points. Dani Seamon and Meghan Niles each scored nine points with Seamon adding 11 rebounds.
Chesnee Miller led Sherburne-Earlville with 13 points.
Unadilla Valley 42, Deposit-Hancock 24
A strong defensive performance helped Unadilla Valley defeat Deposit-Hancock 42-24 on Friday.
The Storm led 22-7 at the half after holding the Eagles without a point in the second quarter.
Kadence York was the game’s leading scorer for UV with 18 points.
Kaitlyn Macumber led Deposit-Hancock with seven points.
Oneonta 57, Owego Apalachin 24
OHS … 9 16 13 19 — 57
OA … 11 2 7 4 — 24
OHS: Jordan Bellinger 6 1-1 13, Ang McGraw 7 1-2 15, Megan Cleveland 2 0-0 6, Emma Peeters 3 1-4 10, Julia Joyner 1 0-0 2, Emily Zeh 4 0-0 8, Abbie Platt 1 1-2 3. Totals: 24 4-9 57
OA: M. Bennett 0 0-0 0, G. Hankey 0 1-2 1, L. Herceg 2 0-0 6, S. Terry 2 0-0 4, S. Maslin 0 0-0 0, M. McEvoy 4 0-4 8, A. Brown 1 0-0 2, L. Gilbert 0 3-4 3. Totals: 9 4-10 24
Three-point baskets: OHS 5 (Cleveland 2, Peeters 3); OA 2 (Herceg 2)
Franklin 43, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 30
F … 7 15 9 12 — 43
G-MU … 8 8 5 9 — 30
Franklin: Marissa Campbell 2 0-0 5, Lucia Temple 1 0-0 2, Jaritza Myers 1 0-0 2, Kayla Campbell 10 10-12 32, Zoe Warren 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 10-12 43
G-MU: Hannah Bonczkowski 4 0-0 10, Ashlyn Marron 4 0-0 9, Mackenzie Barnes 1 3-4 5, Tammy Barnes 1 0-0 2, Megan Perrine 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 3-4 30
Three-point baskets: Franklin 3 (K. Campbell 2, M. Campbell) G-MU 3 (Bonczkowski 2, Marron)
Cooperstown 49, Sherburne-Earlville 38
C … 15 10 21 3 — 49
S-E … 5 12 7 14 — 38
Cooperstown: Meghan Niles 4 0-0 9, Gabby Woeppel 5 2-2 12, Liana Williams 5 2-2 13, Sarah Feik 0 0-0 0, Addy Lewis 1 2-4 4, Claire Jensen 1 0-2 2, Rory Nelen 0 0-0 0, Dani Seamon 4 0-0 9, Savannah Kirkby 0 0-2 0. Totals: 20 6-12 49
S-E: Alex Grzymkowski 1 1-2 3, Chesnee Miller 4 4-6 13, Alexis James 1 2-2 4, Hannah Todd-Rogers 3 1-2 7, Trinity Thorton 3 3-4 9, Amelia Mayer 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 11-16 38
Three-point baskets: C 3 (Niles, Williams, Seamon); S-E 1 (Miller)
Unadilla Valley 42, Deposit-Hancock 24
UV … 16 6 9 11 — 42
D-H … 7 0 6 11 — 24
UV: Isabella Potter 1 0-0 2, Jaiden Schrag 2 0-2 4, Kadence York 8 2-3 18, Madison Sayles 3 0-0 6, Keona Courtright 2 0-2 4, Lily Parker 0 0-2 0, Bella Jones 0 1-2 1, Morgan Hodge 2 3-3 7. Totals: 18 6-14 42
D-H: Addison Makowski 1 0-2 2, Cassidy Bruford 1 0-0 2, Makiryn Ostrander 1 0-0 3, Kaitlyn Macumber 2 2-4 7, Olivia Carey 3 0-0 6, Payten Gill 1 0-0 2, Taylor Gotthardt 0 0-0 0, Abigail Russell 0 0-0 0, Nevaeh Rivera 1 0-0 2, Rebekkalynn Christ 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 2-6 24
Three-point baskets: UV 0; D-H 2 (Ostrander, Macumber)
BOWLING
Cooperstown 5, Waterville 0
(Thursday)
The Cooperstown boys bowling team swept Waterville 5-0 in a match held on Thursday.
Ethan Lichtman led the Hawkeyes with a series of 223-202-211-636. Also posting solid scores were Liam Ford (564), Frank Wilsey (549), and Derek Hochbrueckner (488).
Cooperstown will host Clinton on Tuesday.
Cooperstown 5, Waterville 0 (Thursday)
Cooperstown (2695): Ethan Lichtman 223-202-211-636, Liam Ford 139-212-213-564, Frank Wilsey 195-152-202-549, Derek Hochbrueckner 143-183-152-488
Waterville (1750): Edy Yang 159-206-144-509, Ashton Harris 200-136-164-500, Oscar Yang 119-182-123-424, Rachel Harris 111-109-97-317
