Milford's Thorsland no-hits Downsville

Milford’s Martin Thorsland tossed a no-hitter while the Wildcats scored nine runs in the first inning to defeat Downsville 12-0 in a non-league baseball contest on Monday.
The no-hitter was Thorsland’s second of the season, as the Milford starter struck out 16 batters and allowed just one walk.
At the plate, Mike Virtell went 3-for-4 with 3 RBIs, Louis Banks was 2-for-2 with a double and 3 RBIs, and Donta Sherwood went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 14, Bainbridge-Guilford 2
(Saturday)
A six-run sixth inning allowed UV/GMU to break open what had been a close game on Saturday en route to a 14-2 victory over Bainbridge-Guilford.
Dalton Proskine had a double and 4 RBIs to lead the UV/GMU offense, while Colin Grant had three hits and two runs, Gavin Bonczkowski had two hits and two runs, and Timmy Postma had 3 RBIs. Bonczkowski was the winning pitcher, striking out in eight in seven innings while allowing two walks and five hits.
Bainbridge-Guilford’s hits came courtesy of Garrett Ives, Nick Williams, Trent Thornton, Owen Drown, and Jose Bivar.
Milford 12, Downsville 0
D … 000 000 0 – 0 0 3
M … 910 011 X – 12 9 0
D: Kaden Cicio (L), Brenden Ryder, Skyler O’Dell, and Daniel Irwn
M: Martin Thorsland (W), and Jacob Buckhard
2B: Louis Banks (M)
Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 14,
Bainbridge-Guilford 2
UV/GMU … 300 016 4 – 14 12 0
BG … 100 000 1 – 2 5 6
UV/GMU: Gavin Bonczkowski (W)
BG: Nolan Hawkins (L), and Prusuowski
2B: Dalton Proskine (UV/GMU)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.