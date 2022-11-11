The Delhi football team couldn’t overcome bad weather and a slew of ill-timed turnovers in Friday’s 42-14 loss to Tioga in the Section IV Class D Championship at Johnson City.
The Tigers responded to an early Delhi lead by reeling off 42 unanswered points as they were able to use a dominant rushing attack in a game that featured steady rain from kickoff to the final whistle. Tioga outgained Delhi 378-186 overall, with 339 of those yards coming on the ground. Tioga also didn’t commit any turnovers, while the Bulldogs turned the ball over four times.
Drew Macumber ran for 156 yards and two scores to lead the Tigers, while Brennan Sindoni had 58 yards and a TD. Caden Bellis, meanwhile, ran for 68 yards and a score and also threw for 39 yards and two touchdowns, both of which went to Karson Sindoni.
Logan Nealis was Delhi’s leading rusher with 42 yards and a touchdown. He added 82 yards passing but was intercepted three times. Luke Schnabel finished with 30 rushing yards, 29 receiving yards, and a touchdown.
The rain caused both teams to get off to a slow start, with the first quarter ending with no points and just two combined first downs.
Delhi opened the scoring on the first play of the second quarter when Schnabel scored on the ground from four yards out to make it 6-0. Tioga responded on the next drive when Brennan Sindoni broke through on a fourth and inches and ended up scoring a 58-yard touchdown to give the Tigers a 7-6 lead.
Karson Sindoni made it 14-6 going into halftime when he hauled in an 18-yard pass from Bellis.
Delhi received the opening kickoff and a promising return looked to set them up in great field position. But the Tigers forced and recovered a fumble at the tail end of the return to get the ball right back. It was all Tioga from that point on.
Bellis scored from 39 yards out after escaping the pocket with a couple of great moves to make the score 21-6. Shea Bailey then came up with an interception on the next possession, with Tioga’s ensuing drive ending with a 20-yard scoring run by Macumber to increase the lead to 28-6.
The Tigers added a pair of insurance scores in the fourth quarter when Bellis found Karson Sinondi for a 21-yard pass and Macumber scored from three yards out.
Nealis was able to provide a bright spot for Delhi at the end of the game with a 45-yard touchdown run, but by that point the game was well in hand.
Delhi finishes the season with a record of 8-2, with both losses coming against Tioga.
Tioga 42, Delhi 14
T … 0 14 14 14 — 42
DA … 0 6 0 8 — 14
First Quarter
No scoring
Second Quarter
DA — Luke Schnabel 4 run (Kick no good)
T — Brennan Sindoni 58 run (Gavin Fisher kick good)
T — Karson Sindoni 18 pass from Caden Bellis (Gavin Fisher kick good)
Third Quarter
T — Caden Bellis 39 run (Gavin Fisher kick good)
T — Drew Macumber 20 run (Gavin Fisher kick good)
Fourth Quarter
T — Karson Sindoni 21 pass from Caden Bellis (Gavin Fisher kick good)
T — Drew Macumber 3 run (Gavin Fisher kick good)
DA — Logan Nealis 45 run (Logan Nealis two-point conversion)
Tioga rushing: Drew Macumber 21-156-2, Caden Bellis 13-68-1, Valentino Rossi 1-2, Brennan Sindoni 2-58-1, Ousmane Duncanson 7-55
Tioga passing: Caden Bellis 2-4 39 2-0
Tioga receiving: Karson Sindoni 2-39-2
Delhi rushing: Logan Nealis 7-42-1, Luke Schnabel 9-30-1, Ryan Wilson 8-23, Sam Davis 3-14, Tanner Bracchy 1-(-9), Angelo Krzyston 1-0, Dorian Brisbane 2-4
Delhi passing: Logan Nealis 6-14 82 0-3
Delhi receiving: Luke Schnabel 2-29, Tanner Bracchy 2-17, Angelo Krzyston 2-36
