A historic 2022-23 season for the Morris boys basketball team continued on Saturday as the Mustangs won the Tri-Valley League Championship.
Morris defeated Edmeston 64-42 at Oneonta High School to capture the league title, the third time they’ve defeated the Panthers this season (the Mustangs’ point totals against Edmeston have been eerily similar: they won 64-49 on Dec. 28 and 65-58 on Jan. 13).
The win improves the team’s record to a perfect 20-0, the best start in program history.
It was Morris’ start to Saturday’s game that led to the ‘W’, as coach Gerry Joy’s squad raced out to a 13-0 lead in the early going. Edmeston recovered in the second quarter to go into the half down just 32-25, but Morris’ tenacious defense and tough finishing on offense proved too much to handle.
“We had a really good game,” Joy said. “We struggled in moments. We knew they were going to push back.
“They’re a good team; there’s a reason they’re in the championship. I expected that push back and I thought we responded well in the second half. Sometimes we’re a little sluggish coming out in the third, but we came out of the gates hard and I thought we played a really complete game.”
Scott Murphy was the game’s top scorer with 20 points for Morris. Asa Dugan added 12 points in the win, Tiger Ross scored eight, and Garrett Aikins and Jon Child each scored seven.
Izek Richards led Edmeston with 14 points while Collin McEnroe scored nine of his own.
Morris played tenacious defense all game long, employing a zone approach that forced Edmeston to settle for long-distance shots while clogging things up close to the basket.
“The last time we played them, we played really strong man [defense] but tonight we went man for a little bit and it just didn’t seem like we had it, so we went back to the 2-3 [zone] and thankfully we covered up the weak side,” Joy said. “We did a really good job of controlling the backboard. That’s what we needed to do to get a win.”
After Edmeston was able to slow the tempo down late in the first half, Morris came out running in the third quarter, scoring easy points in transition and forcing the Panthers to make tough shots at the other end.
Murphy scored three points the hard way at the 4:52 mark in the third quarter to give the Mustangs a 40-28 lead. Morris wouldn’t be challenged the rest of the way.
Joy said that Murphy, who scored his 1,000th varsity point in Morris’ previous game, was once again the engine of the team’s attack, using his superior athleticism to overwhelm Edmeston’s defense.
“I saw him as the guy I needed him to be,” Joy said of Murphy’s performance. “He played on the perimeter a lot the last time we played them and I know they were expecting that so we rolled him into the block and I thought he did a really good job taking advantage of his athletic ability. He gets off the floor really well and I thought he did a really good job of taking care of the ball.”
With a high seed in the Section IV playoffs all but assured, Joy and company have their eyes set on even bigger prizes than a Tri-Valley League title. The “zero” sitting in their loss column only adds to their expectations.
“Why not us?” Joy said. “Anybody else can do it, somebody is gonna do it, so why not us? Why can’t it be us that ends the season with no losses?”
Morris 64, Edmeston 42
M … 18 14 18 14 — 64
E … 5 20 5 12 — 42
M: Tiger Ross 3 1-2 8, Keegan Fraser 1 0-0 3, Asa Dugan 5 0-0 12, Ryan Murphy 1 0-0 2, Jason Strain 0 0-0 0, Garrett Aikins 3 0-2 7, Scott Murphy 9 2-4 20, Jon Child 3 1-6 7, Logan Dunham 0 0-0 0, Reed Wolfe 0 0-0 0, Lincoln Waffle 1 0-0 2, Ethan Franklin 1 0-0 3, Kiernan Burke 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 4-14 64
E: Braymon Clark 0 0-0 , Kyle Ough 2 2-2 6, Caleb Zinger 0-0 0, Gavin McEnroe 2 1-2 6, Collin McEnroe 4 1-2 9, Gunner Schoellig 2 2-2 6, Austin Galley 0 0-0 0, Izek Richards 6 0-1 14, Preston Graham 0 1-3 1, Nick Troiano 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 7-12 42
Three-point baskets: M 6 (Ross, Fraser, Dugan 2, Aikins, Franklin); E 3 (G. McEnroe, Richards 2)
