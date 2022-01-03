The Morris boys rolled to a 64-34 victory over Brookfield on Monday in the first basketball action of the new year.
Scott Murphy was the leading scorer for the Mustangs with 17 points. Also scoring in double figures for Morris were Tiger Stancil and Garrett Aikins with 10 points each.
Quentin Moon led Brookfield with a game-high 22 points.
Morris will host Schenevus on Thursday.
Loudonville Christian 55,
Sharon Springs 38
The Sharon Springs boys fell to Loudonville Christian 55-38 on Monday at home.
Mike Cashman led the Spartans with 17 points including five three-pointers. Brady Law also finished in double figures with 12 points.
Michael Marshall and Elijah Woods paced Loudonville Christian with 17 and 11 points, respectively.
Sharon Springs will host Heatly on Tuesday.
Morris 64, Brookfield 34
M … 16 19 16 13 — 64
B … 6 4 2 22 — 34
Morris: Tiger Stancil 4 1-2 10, J.J. Benjamin 3 0-0 9, Asa Dugan 2 0-0 6, Alex Page 0 1-2 1, Garrett Aikins 5 0-0 10, Scott Murphy 7 3-3 17, Jon Child 1 0-2 2, Ethan Wagner 0 1-4 1, Ethan Franklin 3 0-0 8. Totals: 25 6-13 64
Brookfield: Drake Alsante 3 0-2 6, Connor Dibrango 0 0-0 0, Quentin Moon 9 4-7 22, Cole Walker 1 2-4 4, Derek Blush 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 6-13 34
Three-point baskets: M 8 (Stancil, Benjamin 3, Dugan 2, Franklin 2); B 0
Loudonville Christian 55, Sharon Springs 38
LC … 13 20 15 7 — 55
SS … 7 9 9 13 — 38
LC: Bibighaus 2 2-2 6, Keprautis 4 0-0 9, Marshall 8 1-2 17, Pevzner 1 0-0 2, Castle 1 0-0 2, Woods 5 1-1 11, Scott 4 0-0 8. Totals: 25 4-5 55
SS: Mike Cashman 6 0-0 17, Luke Enyart 3 1-2 7, Brady Law 4 4-9 12, Brady Ostrander 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 5-11 38
Three-point baskets: LC 1 (Keprautis); SS 5 (Cashman 5)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Charlotte Valley 55, Gilboa 16
The Wildcats from Charlotte Valley defeated their namesakes from Gilboa 55-16 in Monday’s Delaware League contest.
Ella Gerster paced Charlotte Valley with 20 points in the victory while Kailey Whitbeck added 11 points.
Leading the way for Gilboa was Taryn VanValkenburgh with eight points and 10 rebounds.
Charlotte Valley 55, Gilboa 16
CV … 6 17 16 16 — 55
G … 0 6 0 10 — 16
Charlotte Valley: L. Gerster 3 0-0 6, Losie 2 0-0 4, Whitbeck 3 5-6 11, Carey 2 0-0 4, Lubbers 1 0-0 2, E. Gerster 9 2-4 20, Santiago 4 0-0 8. Totals: 24 7-10 55
Gilboa: Hughes 1 0-0 2, Brandow 0 0-0 0, Breigle 0 0-0 0, Sutton 1 0-0 3, Ross 0 1-2 1, VanValkenburgh 3 2-4 8. Totals: 5 3-6 16
Three-point baskets: CV 0; G 1 (Sutton)
