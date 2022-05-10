The Morris/Edmeston baseball team defeated Laurens/Milford 9-3 on Tuesday in the semifinals of the Tri-Valley League tournament.
Ronnie Hickling was the winning pitcher for M/E while JJ Benjamin led the offense going 2-for-3 with a triple. Asa Dugan and Kyle Ough each had a double, and Hickling went 2-for-4 with two RBIs
Mike Virtell hit a triple for Laurens/Milford.
Morris/Edmeston will play in the Tri-Valley League Championship on Friday at SUNY Oneonta.
Charlotte Valley 12, Gilboa-Conesville 3
Charlotte Valley celebrated its Senior Night and defeated Gilboa-Conesville 12-3 on Tuesday.
Jamison Quigley got the win on the mound, as he, David Cammer, and Michael Camarata tossed a combined 12 strikeouts for Charlotte Valley.
Michael Camarata hit two triples, went 4-for-4 and drove in four runs for Charlotte Valley. Trevor Waid went 2-for-3, hit a double and scored two runs. Dylan Waid went 2-for-3, scored three runs and notched a double.
Joe Willie, meanwhile, hit a triple for Gilboa.
Charlotte Valley will play South Kortright at Neahwa Park in Oneonta on Thursday in the Delaware League Championship Game.
Bainbridge-Guilford 21, Walton 3
Nolan Hawkins led the Bobcats both on the mound and at the plate in their 21-3 Midstate Athletic Conference victory over the Warriors on Tuesday.
Hawkins threw a complete game one-hitter, racking up nine strikeouts in the win. He also helped his own cause with four base hits and four RBIs.
Owen Drown also drove in four runs while Connor Davy had three base hits.
Brenden Barlow drove in two runs for Walton.
Schenevus 14, Richfield Springs 3
The Dragons defeated the Indians 14-3 in a Tri-Valley League contest on Tuesday.
Cody Keator led the way on the mound and got the win for Schenevus with six strikeouts.
Mehki Regg hit a home run for the Dragons and had three RBIs, Tim Green hit a triple, a double, and had an RBI, while Jordan Regg had two RBIs and Logan Haner had one.
Morris/Edmeston 9, Laurens/Milford 3
L/M … 001 200 0 — 3 1 3
M/E … 030 042 X — 9 7 6
L/M: Martin Thorsland (L), Christian Lawson (4), Nick DeBoer (6) and Jacob Burkhart
M/E: Ronnie Hickling (W), JJ Benjamin (5) and Kyle Ough
3B: JJ Benjamin (M/E), Mike Virtell (L/M)
2B: Asa Dugan (M/E), Kyle Ough (M/E)
Charlotte Valley 12, Gilboa-Conesville 3
G-C … 102 000 0 — 3 5 3
CV … 402 303 X — 12 10 3
G-C: Sean Willie (L), David Cammer (6), and Dustin Merwin
CV: Jamison Quigley (W), Michael Camarata (3), Trevor Waid (6), and Trevor Waid, Jameson Quigley
3B: Joe Willie (G-C), Michael Camarata 2 (CV)
2B: Michael Camarata (CV), Trevor Waid (CV), Dylan Waid (CV)
Bainbridge-Guilford 21, Walton 3
W … 000 201 0 — 3 1 4
B-G … 060 834 X — 21 18 3
W: Brenden Barlow (L), Parker MacDonald, Robert Conklin
B-G: Nolan Hawkins (W)
Schenevus 14, Richfield Springs 3
RS … 200 10X X — 3 3 3
S … (10)13 0XX X — 14 9 6
RS: Rogers (L), Dunkel (1) and J. Bowman
S: C. Keator (W) and Tim Green
HR: M. Regg (S)
3B: T. Green (S)
2B: T. Green (S)
SOFTBALL
Oneonta 16, Seton Catholic 8
Oneonta defeated Seton Catholic 16-8 in softball action on Tuesday, with Oneonta pulling ahead late with a huge 10-run sixth inning.
Madie Dening earned the win on the mound, striking out six. Maleah Brockington notched a double, went 2-for-4 and drove in three RBIs for Oneonta. Logan Jipson went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, and Sadie Baskin went 3-for-4 with three RBIs.
Oneonta will be at Sidney on Wednesday.
Deposit-Hancock 13, Sidney 1
The Eagles rolled past the Warriors 13-1 on Tuesday in the Midstate Athletic Conference playoffs.
Rylee Smith led Deposit both on the mound and at the plate, striking out 12 in a complete game two-hitter while hitting a two-run home run in a 2-for-4 performance at the plate.
Riley Martin added a triple and a double, Addison Makowski hit two doubles, and Kaitlyn Macumber and Kendra Terrell each had a double.
Ava Cirigliano struck out eight batters for Sidney while Kayla McEwan had a double.
Deposit-Hancock will travel to face Greene on Thursday in the MAC title game.
Charlotte Valley 13, Stamford/Jefferson 12
Charlotte Valley edged Stamford/Jefferson 13-12 on Tuesday in Delaware League action.
The Wildcats were able to hold off a three-run seventh inning rally by S/J to emerge victorious.
Brinlee Mead pitched the winning game for Charlotte Valley. At the plate, Abby Vroman hit a double for the Wildcats and went 3-for-4 with three runs.
Trhynati Donato hit a double for Stamford/Jefferson.
Delhi 13, Charlotte Valley 9 (Monday)
The Bulldogs downed the Patriots 13-9 in a non-league game on Monday.
Alli Ferrara was the winning pitcher while Shelby Lowe hit a double and scored four runs for Delhi.
For Charlotte Valley Natalie Amadon and Cadence Santiago each hit a triple with Cadence going 3-4 with two runs.
Oneonta 16, Seton Catholic 8
OHS … 000 60(10) 0 — 16 16 4
SCC … 000 700 1 — 8 6 5
O: Madie Dening (W) and Carly Erbe
SCC: E. Nagoiny (L) and J. Witteman
2B: Maleah Brockington (OHS), J. Witteman (SCC), E. Nagoiny (SCC)
Deposit-Hancock 13, Sidney 1
S … 000 000 1 — 1 2 4
D-H … 313 240 X — 13 14 0
S: Ava Cirigliano (L), and Emma Constable
D-H: Rylee Smith (W), and Amanda Ray
HR: Rylee Smith (D-H)
3B: Riley Martin (D-H)
2B: Kayla McEwan (S), Addison Makowski 2 (D-H), Kaitlyn Macumber (D-H), Riley Martin (D-H), Kendra Terrell (D-H)
Charlotte Valley 13, Stamford/Jefferson 12
S/J … 004 014 3 — 12 13 3
CV … 403 114 X — 13 9 6
S/J: Chloe Mead (L) and A. Stannard
CV: Brinlee Wright (W), Josephine Butler (6) and Abby Vroman
2B: Abby Vroman (CV) Trhynati Donato (S/J)
Delhi 13, Charlotte Valley 9 (Monday)
D … 20(10) 000 1 – 13 8 0
CV … 310 131 0 – 9 13 5
D: A. Ferrara (W) and G. Verstur
CV: Brinlee Wright (L), Josephione Butler (6) and Abby Vroman
3B: Natalie Amadon (CV), Cadence Santiago (CV), A. Ferrara (DA)
2B: S. Lowe (DA)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.