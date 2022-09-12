The Morris/Edmeston girls soccer team blanked Franklin 5-0 on Monday.
Hannah Wist led the way for M/E with two goals. Also scoring for Morris/Edmeston were Molly Rifanburg, Trinitie Barker, and Emma White each with one goal, Avery Bolton and Arissa Bolton with two assists each and Madison Moore with one assist.
Maddie Hyzer had 14 saves for Franklin and Abby White had six for Morris/Edmeston.
Morris/Edmeston will be playing Gilbertsville-Mount Upton on Wednesday.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 6, Laurens 0
The CV-S girls cruised to a 6-0 victory over Laurens in Tri-Valley League action on Monday.
Ari Bosc led the way for the Patriots with a four-goal performance. Also scoring in the win were Morgan Huff and Joleen Lusk.
Daphne West made six stops in the shutout for CV-S. Three different Laurens goalies combined to make six stops.
CV-S will host Richfield Springs on Wednesday while Laurens will host Milford on Wednesday.
Susquehanna Valley 1, Sidney 0
Susquehanna Valley scored in overtime to end a stalemate contest 1-0 against Sidney on Monday.
The winning goal was scored by Nelle Slavitsky two minutes into the second overtime. Paige Duchnowski made eight saves for the Warriors.
Sidney will host Oxford on Tuesday.
Franklin 1, Laurens 0 (Saturday)
The Purple Devils scored early and held on for a 1-0 victory over Laurens in the Stamford Mayor's Cup semifinal game on Saturday.
Leah Brower scored the lone goal off of Shannon Kingsbury’s corner kick early in the first half to put Franklin on the scoreboard.
Franklin's Maddie Hyzer made eight saves to preserve the shutout for Franklin. Ryleigh Williams blocked two shots for the Leopards.
Franklin will take on Roxbury in the Stamford Mayor's Cup final next Saturday, with both teams returning from last year’s final.
Cooperstown 2, Stillwater 0 (Sunday)
Cooperstown 3, Hoosick Falls 0 (Saturday)
The Lady Hawkeyes won both of its games over the weekend in shutout fashion, topping Stillwater 2-0 and Hoosick Falls 3-0 in the New York State Hall of Fame Tournament.
Sophia Hotaling and Rory Nelen were the goalscorers in the win against Stillwater. Mia Pelcer, Rory Nelen and Annelise Jensen, meanwhile, each scored in the win over Hoosick Falls.
The win on Saturday marked the 200th career victory for Cooperstown coach Jennifer Pindar.
Cooperstown will open its league slate on Tuesday at home against Sherburne-Earlville.
Unadilla Valley 3, Cherry Valley-Springfield 1 (Saturday)
The NY Pizzeria Tournament ended with the Lady Storm prevailing over CV-S 3-1 on Saturday.
Kadence York, Jaiden Schrag and Natalie Crandall each scored a goal for Unadilla Valley, with Ari Bosc scoring the lone goal for CV-S with an assist from Morgan Huff.
Goalkeeper Daphne West blocked 14 shots for CV-S.
Charlotte Valley bested Gilbertsville-Mount Upton in the tournament consolation game.
Unatego 7, Canajoharie 2 (Sunday)
Waterford-Halfmoon 6, Unatego 1 (Saturday)
Unatego got contributions from throughout its lineup in a 7-2 victory over Canajoharie on Sunday.
Bailey McCoy netted a hat trick for the Lady Spartans, Kylie Mussaw had a five-point game with two goals and three assists, and Avery James finished with two goals and an assist.
In net, Chelsi VanDeusen finished with 10 saves. Her opposing number Tori Blakeslee finished with 16 stops.
The Spartans fell to Waterford-Halfmoon 6-1 in Saturday’s non-league contest.
McCoy scored Unatego’s lone goal on an indirect kick thanks to an assist by Mussaw. VanDeusen made 18 saves in the loss.
Payton Galuski led Waterford-Halfmoon with three goals.
Morris/Edmeston 4, Remsen 3 (Saturday)
The Morris/Edmeston girls finished third at the Mount Markham Optimist Tournament with a 4-3 win over Remsen on Saturday.
Arissa Bolton and Hannah Wist each scored twice for M/E, with one of Wist’s goals coming on a penalty kick. Avery Bolton provided an assist. Abby White finished with three saves in goal.
Avery Bolton and Wist were both named to the All-Tournament team.
Julia Dening scored all three of Remsen’s goals.
Morris/Edmeston 5, Franklin 0
M/E … 5-0-5
F … 0-0-0
Morris/Edmeston: Hannah Wist 2-0, Molly Rifanburg 1-0, Trinitie Barker 1-0, Emma White 1-0, Avery Bolton 0-2, Arissa Bolton 0-2, Madison Moore 0-1
Franklin: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: M/E 24-3; F 6-3
Goalies: Madeline Hyzer 14 (F); Abby White 6 (M/E)
Cherry Valley-Springfield 6, Laurens 0
CV-S: Ari Bosc 4-0, Morgan Huff 1-0, Joleen Lusk 1-0
Laurens: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: CV-S 13-1, Laurens 9-6
Goalies: Daphne West (CV-S) 6, Three goalies (Laurens) 6
Susquehanna Valley 1, Sidney 0
SV: Nelle Slavitsky 1-0
Sidney: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: SV 11-1, S 10-4
Goalies: Paige Duchnowski (S) 8, Unknown (SV) 8
Franklin 1, Laurens 0 (Saturday)
F … 1-0-1
L … 0-0-0
Franklin: Leah Brower 1-0, Shannon Kingsbury 0-1
Laurens: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: F 7-3 L 10-2
Goalies: Ryleigh Williams (L) 2, Maddie Hyzer (F) 8
Cooperstown 2, Stillwater 0 (Sunday)
C … 1-1-2
S … 0-0-0
Coop: Sophia Hotaling 1-0, Rory Nelen 1-0, Cecelia Frank 0-1
Stillwater: none
Cooperstown 3, Hoosick Falls 0 (Saturday)
Coop … 3-0-3
HF … 0-0-0
Coop: Mia Pelcer 1-0, Rory Nelen 1-0, Annelise Jensen 1-1, Riley Green 0-1
HF: none
Shots-Corner Kicks; Coop 12-4, HF 7-5
Goalies: Brenna Seamon (Coop) 7, Hope Granger (HF) 12
Unadilla Valley 3, Cherry Valley-Springfield 1 (Saturday)
UV: Kadence York 1-0, Jaiden Schrag 1-0, Natalie Crandall 1-0
CV-S: Ari Bosc 1-0, Morgan Huff 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: UV 18-7, CV-S 8-4
Goalies: Daphne West (CV-S) 14, Kalie Fernandez-Naughton (UV) 3, Brynn Grant (UV) 1
Unatego 7, Canajoharie 2 (Sunday)
U … 5-2-7
C … 1-1-2
Unatego: Kylie Mussaw 2-3, Tatiana Koryzma 0-1, Avery James 2-1, Harly Birdsall 0-2, Bailey McCoy 3-0
Canajoharie: Sofia Heiser 1-0, Soren Veit-Scott 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: Unatego 40-6, Canajoharie 12-4
Goalies: Chelsi VanDeusen (Una) 10, Tori Blakeslee (Can) 16
Waterford-Halfmoon 6, Unatego 1 (Saturday)
W-H … 4-2-6
U … 1-0-1
W-H: Addyson Galuski 1-1, Payton Galuski 3-0, Emily Costello 0-1, Cassidy McClement 1-0, Carly Cordts 1-0, Sophia Belonga 0-1
Unatego: Bailey McCoy 1-0, Kylie Mussaw 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: W-H 31-1, Unatego 14-1
Goalies: Maddalyn Atwood (W-H) 11, Chelsi VanDeusen (Una) 18
Morris/Edmeston 4, Remsen 3 (Saturday)
M/E: Arissa Bolton 2-0, Hannah Wist 2-0, Avery Bolton 0-1
Remsen: Julia Dening 3-0, Grace Shufelt 0-1
Shots: M/E 20, R 6
Goalies: Abby White (M/E) 3, Imagine Aiken/Ella Lafave (Rem) 12
