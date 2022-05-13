Morris/Edmeston downs Schenevus 11-3 for Tri-Valley League title

A six-run third inning helped Morris/Edmeston defeat Schenevus 11-3 on Friday to win the Tri-Valley League Championship at SUNY Oneonta.
Ronnie Hickling went 2-for-2 with a double to lead Morris/Edmeston. Kyle Ough, Gavin McEnroe, and Jon Child all drove in runs in the pivotal third inning.
On the mound, Asa Dugan earned the win, striking out six in four innings. Hickling threw three innings of relief, allowing just one run.
For Schenevus, Mehki Regg went 3-for-3 at the plate while Cody Keator smacked a double.
South Kortright 9, Delhi 4
Logan Firment and Darren Dengler each had big days at the plate to lead South Kortright to a 9-4 non-league victory over Delhi on Friday.
Firment had three hits including two home runs while driving in five runs for the Rams. Dengler, meanwhile, had a triple and a double with three RBIs.
Adam Champlin, Logan Reinshagen, and Adin Haynes each added a double for South Kortright.
Champlin recorded 12 strikeouts and allowed just one hit in five innings on the mound. Firment notched three strikeouts in two innings of relief.
Logan Nealis had seven strikeouts and two walks for Delhi.
South Kortright ends its regular season with a 13-1 record and awaits its first opponent for next week’s Section IV Tournament opener.
Bainbridge-Guilford 2, Harpursville 1
The Bobcats edged the Hornets 2-1 at home in Friday’s Midstate Athletic Conference game.
Jack Winn tossed a complete game one-hitter for B-G, striking out 12 batters in the victory.
Winn and Julian Pruskoski each had two hits while Owen Drown notched an RBI.
Brayden Sakowsky recorded three strikeouts in six-plus innings for Harpursville.
Walton 16, Sidney 7
Walton rode a balanced offensive attack to a 16-7 victory over Sidney in the Midstate Athletic Conference playoffs on Friday. Meyer Little led the way with a home run, a double, and two RBIs. Colby Phraner and Brenden Barlow each drove in three runs, with Phraner adding a double. Seth Hunter and Parker MacDonald each had three hits including a double.
Roxbury 20, Hunter-Tannersville 0
Roxbury ended its season on Friday with a 20-0 home win over Hunter-Tannersville that was powered by a 10-run first inning.
Peyton Proctor led the way for the Rockets, going 5-for-5 with four RBIs. He also earned the win on the mound with 11 strikeouts.
Ian Walker had three hits, including a triple and a double, and three RBIs for Roxbury while Jordan Johnston drove in a run of his own.
Roxbury finishes with a record of 3-6.
Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 13, Delhi 11 (Thursday)
The UV/GMU baseball team beat Delhi 13-11 in a high-scoring game on Thursday.
UV/GMU held off an eight-run rally from Delhi in the sixth inning that nearly closed the gap between the two teams.
Dalton Proskine and Wyatt Meade each had two hits in the win with Meade driving in four runs. Kaden Butts and Chase Simonds, meanwhile, each drove in two runs.
Garrett Fitch, Luke Sanford, Lane Ackerly, and Andrew Liddle all had two hits for Delhi, with Nealis driving in three runs and adding a triple.
Owen Hill picked up the win for UV/GMU, striking out four batters in five innings.
Morris/Edmeston 11, Schenevus 3
S … 100 101 0 — 3 8 6
M/E … 106 301 X — 11 10 2
S: Jordan Regg (L), Mehki Regg (3), and Tim Green
M/E: Asa Dugan (W), Ronnie Hickling (5), and Kyle Ough
2B: Ronnie Hickling (M/E), Cody Keator (S)
South Kortright 9, Delhi 4
DA … 201 010 0 — 4 1 1
SK … 102 402 X — 9 10 3
DA: Logan Nealis (L), and Lane Ackerly
SK: Adam Champlin (W), Logan Firment (6), and Darren Dengler
HR: Logan Firment 2 (SK)
3B: Darren Dengler (SK)
2B: Adam Champlin (SK), Darren Dengler (SK), Logan Reinshagen (SK), Adin Haynes (SK)
Bainbridge-Guilford 2, Harpursville 1
H … 000 100 0 — 1 1 1
B-G … 000 100 1 — 2 7 2
H: Brayden Sakowsky (L)
B-G: Jack Winn (W)
Walton 16, Sidney 7
S … X — 7 8 2
W … X — 16 14 1
S: Chris Frederick (L)
W: Brenden Barlow (W)
HR: Meyer Little (W)
2B: Meyer Little (W), Colby Phraner (W), Parker MacDonald (W), Seth Hunter (W)
Roxbury 20, Hunter-Tannersville 0
H-T … 000 00X X — 0 2 7
R … (10)40 6XX X — 20 7 1
H-T: Trevor Hayslip (L), Connor Scheifer (2), Nathan Kaufman (4), Jason Li (4), and Thomas Houlihan
R: Peyton Proctor (W), and Isiah Figueora; 11 ks
3B: Ian Walker (Rox)
2B: Ian Walker (Rox)
Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 13, Delhi 11 (Thursday)
DA … 200 108 0 — 11 12 2
UV/GMU … 202 450 X — 13 9 3
D: Isaac Marsiglio (L), Garret Fitch (4), Andrew Liddle (5), Luke Sanford (5)
UV/GMU: Owen Hill (W), Trent Marinelli (6)
3B: Logan Nealis (DA)
