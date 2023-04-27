The Morris/Edmeston softball team rolled to a big 15-4 non-league victory over Roxbury at home Thursday.
Carissa Richards had three RBI for M/E while Jessica Walling went 1-for-2 with two walks, two RBI and four runs scored in the win.
Hannah Wist was the winning pitcher, striking out six over six innings while allowing two runs.
Kylie DeMaio went 2-for-3 with a triple and a run scored for Roxbury.
Both Wist and Mikayla Wright put up zeroes in the circle in the first two innings.
It wasn’t until the third inning when Morris/Edmeston began to get the bats going. Haylie Lund, Kenna Buriello and Wist led off the inning with walks, loading the bases with no outs.
Walling then lined a single down the first base line, opening up the scoring at 2-0. Richards followed with a two-run triple to left, extending the lead to 4-0.
M/E coach Julene Waffle was pleased with the way the girls came through to open up the lead with a bases loaded scenario.
“They did not crack under pressure and they came through which was big for the team,” she said.
M/E’s other coach Alyssa Faley was also happy with the way the team was able to throw up a crooked number in a big spot.
“That inning was really a big one for us”, she said. “We were able to get the girls around and the team really comes together and rallies well when we start moving our bats.”
M/E was able to push across two more in the inning to head to the fourth with a 6-0 lead.
Wist pitched a clean inning before M/E extended the lead to 8-0 in the bottom half with a walk, a run-scoring error and an RBI groundout from Madison Moore.
Roxbury was able to get on the scoreboard in the fifth. Savannah Pettersen led off the inning with a single and came around to score on an error. M/E was able to escape further damage by throwing a runner out attempting to score on a passed ball.
Morris/Edmeston responded with a four-run bottom half and began to pull away with a 12-1 lead heading into the sixth.
Waffle was not surprised that her team was able to bat around for the second time in this game after doing so in the third inning.
“This team is a very determined team,” she said. “They never give up; that played a part in those innings.”
Roxbury scored again in the top of the sixth with an RBI single from Ryleigh Goodchild to cut the lead to 12-2.
M/E was able to respond once again in the bottom half with three more runs to extend the lead to 15-2.
Roxbury continued to fight, adding two more runs on a two-run single from Wright to make the score 15-4, but Moore was able to close out the victory in relief of Wist.
M/E will host Fort Plain on Friday, while Roxbury will host Delhi/Downsville the same day.
Morris/Edmeston 15, Roxbury 4
Rox 000 011 2 — 4 6 1
M/E 006 024 3 — 15 5 1
Rox: Mikayla Wright (L), Kylie DeMaio (5)
M/E: Hannah Wist (W), Madison Moore (7), and Kenna Buriello
3B: Carissa Richards (M/E), Kylie DeMaio (Rox)
