The Morris/Edmeston girls soccer team edged Laurens 1-0 on a cold and rainy Thursday afternoon.
Arissa Bolton scored the deciding goal in the second half on an assist by Hannah Wist. M/E goalie Abby White made three saves to earn the shutout. At the other end, Laurens’ Emerson Allen came up with 10 stops.
Morris/Edmeston will host Unadilla Valley on Saturday for its Homecoming game while Laurens will be in Sharon Springs on Saturday.
Milford 5, Worcester 2
The Wildcats beat the Wolverines 5-2 in a girls Tri-Valley League game on Thursday.
Scoring for Milford were Delaney Maison with two goals, Isabella Garlick with a goal and an assist, Isabella Qua, Taylor Beckley and Alexis Sutphin with one goal each, and Grace Cohn with an assist.
For Worcester, Sophia Adams had one goal and one assist and Izzy Odell had one goal.
In the net for Worcester was Elyza Schoeberl who had nine saves while Gabriella Saggese had three saves for Milford.
Unadilla Valley 1, Delhi 0
The Lady Storm beat the Bulldogs 1-0 on Thursday in a Midstate Athletic Conference matchup.
Kadence York scored the winning goal for Unadilla Valley in the second half.
Hannah Ransford had nine saves for Delhi while Kalie Naughton had three for Unadilla Valley.
Unadilla Valley plays Morris/Edmeston on Saturday.
Hunter-Tannersville 2, Stamford/Jefferson 1
Hunter-Tannersville defeated Stamford/Jefferson 2-1 on Thursday in a Delaware League game.
Angelina Dixon and Hedda Flynn scored a goal apiece for Hunter-Tannersville. Blanca Gomez scored Stamford/Jefferson’s lone goal with Tryhnati Donato assisting.
Charlotte Valley 2, Roxbury 1
The Charlotte Valley girls defeated Roxbury 2-1 on Thursday in Delaware League play.
Elizabeth Gerster and Jessica Ruill were the goalscorers for the Wildcats. Scoring for Roxbury was Kylie DeMaio.
No box score was provided for this game.
Charlotte Valley will face Worcester on Saturday at the Chic Walshe Tournament.
BOYS SOCCER
South Kortright 5, Margaretville 1
The Rams used a five-goal first half to defeat the Blue Devils 5-1 in Thursday’s Delaware League contest.
Jack Byrne netted a hat trick to lead the South Kortright attack. Jadyn Sturniolo and Troy Dianich each had a goal and an assist while Declan McCracken and Connor Quarino had an assist apiece. Ryan McVitty scored Margaretville’s only goal of the game.
South Kortright keeper Adam Champlin made nine saves while Connor Wayman stopped six shots for Margaretville.
South Kortright will face Cooperstown on Saturday at the Chic Walshe Tournament.
Worcester 2, Laurens/Milford 1
Worcester notched a win over Laurens/Milford 2-1 thanks to a strong defensive effort on Thursday.
Connor Fancher and Alex Adams each scored a goal for Worcester. Cyller Cimko scored for Laurens/Milford with Nick DeBoer providing assists.
Tyler Head blocked 11 shots for Worcester, and Chase Long saved four for L/M.
Worcester will face Charlotte Valley on Saturday at the Chic Walshe Tournament while Laurens/Milford visits Walton/Downsville on Friday.
