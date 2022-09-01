Seven different players scored for the Morris/Edmeston girls in the team’s 10-0 season-opening victory over Richfield Springs on Thursday.
Hannah Wist led the way with three goals and an assist, while Avery Bolton added two goals and an assist of her own. Also scoring for Morris/Edmeston were Arissa Bolton, Molly Rifanburg, Amira Ross, Trinitie Barker, and Carissa Richards.
Goalkeeper Abby White finished with eight saves to notch the shutout.
Morris/Edmeston will be off until next Friday when it faces Cazenovia in the Mount Markham Optimist Tournament.
Franklin 5, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 3
The Purple Devils beat the Raiders 5-3 in a Tri-Valley League game on Thursday.
Shannon Kingsbury netted a hat trick to lead the way for Franklin. Also scoring for the Purple Devils were Valentina Temple, who had two goals and one assist, and Desiree Rosenbusch with one assist.
Scoring for the Raiders were Hannah Bonczkowski with two goals, Dannaka Rasmussen with one goal, and Bianca Plows with two assists.
Maddie Hyzer stopped five shots for Franklin, while G-MU’s Mackenzie Barnes made 16 saves.
Unadilla Valley 5, Delhi 2
The Unadilla Valley girls defeated Delhi 5-2 on Thursday in a Midstate Athletic Conference contest.
Natalie Crandall scored twice to lead the Storm while Kadence York finished with a goal and two assists. Myriah Taylor and Kailee Figger also scored for UV while Jaiden Schrag, Isabella Potter, and Pyper Kneale notched an assist apiece.
Natalie Vredenburgh scored both of Delhi’s goals in the loss.
Worcester 2, Sharon Springs 1
Worcester notched a 2-1 victory over Sharon Springs on Thursday.
Sophia Adams scored both goals for the Wolverines in a span of two minutes. Sharon Springs’ Lilly Tessier scored off an assist from Madison Westerman.
Both Elyza Schoberl of Worcester and Ava Jump of Sharon Springs made nine saves in goal.
Worcester will play at Windham-Ashland-Jewett on Tuesday.
Greene 3, Unatego 2
Unatego was unable to hold on to an early 2-0 lead as the Spartans fell to Greene 3-2 on Thursday.
Cassie Butler scored two goals for Greene with an assist from Cali Knapp, while Caitlin Wells scored the game-winning goal with less than a minute left on the clock in regulation.
For Unatego, Avery James and Bailey McCoy each scored a goal with Kylie Mussaw and Hannah Wilcox providing assists.
Chelsi VanDeusen made seven saves for Unatego while Greene’s Molly Cornell made 13 stops.
Oneonta 3, Chenango Forks 0
(Wednesday)
The Oneonta girls soccer team opened the season with a 3-0 victory over Chenango Forks on Wednesday.
Julia Joyner, Jordan Bellinger, and Veronica Madej all scored in the first half for the Yellowjackets, while keeper Lilli Rowe made four saves to earn the shutout. OHS outshot Forks 29-4 in the win.
Mykayla Bloodgood had 13 saves for Chenango Forks.
Oneonta will be at Chenango Valley on Tuesday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Sidney 2, Maine-Endwell 1
Sidney opened its field hockey season with a 2-1 victory over Maine-Endwell on Thursday.
India Insignia scored in the first quarter for Sidney, with Ava Cirigliano scored the second goal in the third quarter to put the Warriors ahead for the win. Ky Phillips made four saves in goal.
Kate Singer scored the lone goal for Maine-Endwell.
Sidney (1-0) will host Deposit-Hancock next Wednesday.
Sidney 2, Maine-Endwell 1
S … 1-0-1-0-2
M-E … 0-0-1-0-1
Sidney: India Insignia 1-0, Ava Cirigliano 1-0, Emma Constable 0-1
M-E: Kate Singer 1-0, S. Castaldo 0-1
Shots-Corners: S 6-3, ME 4-13
Goalies: Ky Philips (S) 4, P. Olenski (ME) 1
