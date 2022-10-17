The Morris/Edmeston girls captured the Tri-Valley League Championship on Saturday by defeating Schenevus 4-1 at the Wright National Soccer Complex in Oneonta.
Scoring for Morris/Edmeston were Avery Bolton with two goals, Hannah Wist and Maiya King with one goal each, Carissa Richards with two assists, and Kenna Buriello and Arissa Bolton each with one assist.
Taylor Knapp scored Schenevus’ only goal off an assist by Sam Barrett.
Both goalies were kept busy throughout the contest: Abby White stopped 11 shots for M/E while Leah Brundege had 16 saves for Schenevus.
The two teams will be the top two seeds in the Section IV Class D playoffs beginning on Tuesday. One seed Morris/Edmeston will host Richfield Springs while two seed Schenevus will host Laurens.
South Kortright 2,
Windham-Ashland-Jewett 2 (Saturday)
The South Kortright and Windham-Ashland-Jewett girls split the Delaware League Championship after playing to a 2-2 draw on Saturday in Oneonta.
Windham jumped out to a 2-0 lead thanks to goals by Zetti Pitti and Hannah Tuttle, but the Rams were able to respond with goals scored by Madysen Reeves and Carlee Dropp.
No box score was provided for this game.
South Kortright will visit Cherry Valley-Springfield to open play in the Class D sectional playoffs on Tuesday while Windham will be at home against Roxbury.
BOYS SOCCER
South Kortright 4, Walton/Downsville 0
The South Kortright boys blanked Walton/Downsville 4-0 on Saturday to win the Delaware League Championship at the Wright National Soccer Complex in Oneonta.
Josh Anderson had two goals to lead the Rams’ offense. Also scoring for South Kortright were Jack Byrne, who had one goal and one assist, Troy Dianich with one goal, and Declan McCracken and Connor Quarino each with one assist.
Adam Champlin had three saves in net for South Kortight and Peyton Tweedie had six for Walton/Downsville.
South Kortright will face the winner of Edmeston and Odessa-Montour on Saturday in the Section IV Class D Quarterfinals. Walton/Downsville will host Bainbridge-Guilford on Saturday in the Class C Quarterfinals.
Franklin/Unatego 0, Morris 0 (Saturday)
Franklin/Unatego and Morris split the Tri-Valley League boys title on Saturday after the two sides played to a scoreless tie. No further information was provided for this game.
Franklin/Unatego will be at Greene on Wednesday in the first round of the Class C sectional playoffs.
Morris will host Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs on Saturday in the Class D Quarterfinals.
FOOTBALL
Newark Valley 39, Oneonta 33 (Saturday)
The Oneonta football team lost in heartbreaking fashion Saturday, falling to Newark Valley 39-33 in a back-and-forth affair that saw the Cardinals score the game-winning touchdown late in regulation.
Kaden Halstead had a terrific two-way performance for the Yellowjackets, throwing for 129 yards and two touchdowns and running for 94 yards and two more scores. Lou Bonnici added 91 yards and a score on the ground, while Cam Sitts caught four passes for 51 yards and two TDs. Porter Holmes added five catches for 49 yards.
For Newark Valley, Max Flesher ran for 170 yards and three touchdowns, Joey Sherwood had 77 yards and a TD, and Kaiden Pado found the end zone twice on two short runs.
Newark Valley led 20-12 at the half and 27-20 after three quarters. Halstead and Sitts hooked up from six yards out for their first touchdown to open the fourth and tie the game 27-27.
After Flesher scored on a four-yard run and the Cardinals failed to convert a two-point conversion, Oneonta answered right back with a 21-yard scoring strike from Halstead to Sitts. A missed extra point left the score tied again at 33-33.
But it would be Newark Valley who found the end zone last when Sherwood scored on a two-yard plunge to seal the dramatic victory.
Delhi 59, Afton/Harpursville 0 (Saturday)
The Delhi football team improved to 6-0 on Saturday with a 59-0 rout against Afton/Harpursville.
The Bulldogs’ combined a strong run game with some opportunistic passes to race out to a 33-0 halftime lead that grew to 53-0 entering the fourth quarter.
Five different Delhi players topped 40 rushing yards in the win: Sam Davis (92 yards, one TD), Brock Mattice (65 yards), Ryan Wilson (59 yards, two TDs), Adam Cook (46 yards, one TD), and Dorian Brisbane (40 yards, one TD).
Logan Nealis, meanwhile, only threw three passes but all three went for touchdowns: 36 yards to Angelo Krzyston, 58 yards to Tanner Bracchy, and 14 yards to Mattice. Nealis also scored on the ground on an 11-yard run.
Delhi will be a Tioga on Friday.
Bainbridge-Guilford 37,
Deposit-Hancock 0 (Friday)
The Bobcats used a 30-point first half performance to defeat the Eagles 37-0 on Friday.
Bainbridge-Guilford racked up 280 yards on the ground with four rushing touchdowns in the win. Damon Seymour (27 yards) scored twice, while Connor Davy (34 yards) and Tony Ladd (45 yards) each scored once. Ethan Beames was the team’s leading rusher with 71 yards.
The Bobcats also received scoring from their defense and special teams units in the second quarter on back-to-back plays. Sam Fernette recorded a safety in the end zone to make it 16-0, and Beames took the ensuing kickoff 55 yards to the end zone to up the lead to 23-0.
Bainbridge-Guilford will be at home against Walton on Friday.
CROSS COUNTRY
The Oneonta cross country team competed in the Burnt Hills Invitational at Saratoga State Park on Saturday, with runners from 22 schools traversing the 3.5-mile track.
Simone Schuman highlighted the action for the Yellowjackets, finishing first overall out of more than 130 runners in the girls Division 2 with a time of 19:11.6. Jordan Forbes, meanwhile, paced 27th with a time of 21:55.9
On the boys side, Oneonta placed three runners in the top 25 of a 174-runner field in Division 2: Brandon Gardner (17th, 17:18.8), Colin Fletcher-Foster (20th, 17:28.5), and Keyon Ziaie (22nd, 17:34.3). Jackson Forbes (38th, 17:55.7) also ran well for OHS.
Oneonta will be back in action at the STAC League Championship at Owego Free Academy on Saturday, Oct. 22.
VOLLEYBALL
Unadilla Valley 3, Walton 0 (Friday)
The Unadilla volleyball team swept Walton in three sets on Friday by scores of 25-12, 25-19, 25-18.
Kate Conway and Shannon Kelly each had big performances for UV, with Conway registering 14 assists, nine aces, and four kills, and Kelly finishing with 14 digs, four kills, and three aces.
Other top performers for the Storm included Hudson Lyons (four aces, 10 assists), Maddie Sayles (two aces, four digs, four kills), Erica Mumbulo (two blocks, seven kills), and Bella Jones (four kills).
For Walton, Caroline Gorence had four kills and two aces, Katelyn Gregory had five digs, and Ella Rhinehart had three assists.
