Morris/Edmeston defeated Charlotte Valley 7-2 on the road Thursday in non-league baseball action thanks to some early offense and the pitching of JJ Benjamin.
Benjamin struck out nine over six innings for M/E, while Kyle Ough led the offense, going 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBI in the win.
Jamison Quigley struck out nine over five innings for Charlotte Valley, while tallying two hits at the plate. Trevor Waid also had two hits in the loss.
Benjamin got the M/E offense going to help himself out with a leadoff single. Two batters later, Kyle Ough crushed a home run to center field to open the scoring at 2-0.
Gavin McEnroe followed that up with a single and came around to score on a pair of stolen bases to open up a 3-0 first inning lead.
M/E coach Darren Belden emphasized the importance of getting ahead early against a quality opponent.
“It's huge”, he said. “If we can jump ahead of somebody, with our pitching that we've got, we're going to be tough to beat, so that three-run first inning was humongous.”
Benjamin put up a zero in the bottom of the first and M/E was able to extend the lead to 4-0 in the second when Braymon Clark drove in another run on a ground ball to second with Gunner Schoellig coming home from third.
After a 1-2-3 bottom of the second, M/E added another run to make it 5-0 when Ough came around to score following a leadoff double.
Charlotte Valley was able to get on the board in the bottom of the third when a Quigley RBI single brought home Trevor Waid, who led off the inning with a single and a stolen base.
The Wildcats threatened to come back in the bottom of the fifth.
John Gonsalves led off with a single, Waid went on to single and Quigley was hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out.
Gonsalves was able to score on a passed ball, making it 5-3, but McEnroe made a brilliant play at the hot corner, catching a sharp line drive and stepping on third base to end the inning.
It was a play that Belden said was crucial in the game.
“That's a heck of a grab, and smart enough to get back to the bag”, he said. “That was a huge play. They had the bases loaded, they just scored a run, and if he doesn't make that play that's probably two runs, and now it's a 5-4 ballgame and we're right back into a big contest.”
M/E would add two more runs in the sixth inning to make the score 7-2.
Benjamin ended his outing with a 1-2-3 sixth, striking out his final two batters.
Belden was pleased with his pitcher’s outing.
“He threw the ball really well”, he said. “We probably would've left him in, he was getting up on pitch count, and at 7-2 we figured we'd bring Kyle in, let him throw an inning. We've got another game tomorrow, so who knows what will happen there.”
Ough would come in to close the game out in the seventh, and struck out two in a spotless inning to clinch the victory.
Belden was not surprised with the way his team was able to get out to a lead and win a game on the road.
“We're pretty good, and we know it”, he said. “If we have an error-free game, we're going to be tough to beat. We've played some big teams this year and we've played pretty well. If we get beat it's going to be errors that we commit ourselves.”
Morris/Edmeston (6-1) will visit Richfield Springs Friday while Charlotte Valley (4-2) will visit Margaretville Tuesday.
Morris/Edmeston 7, Charlotte Valley 2
M/E … 311 002 0 — 7 9 0
CV … 001 010 0 — 2 6 1
M/E: JJ Benjamin (W), Kyle Ough (7), and Kyle Ough, JJ Benjamin
CV: Jamison Quigley (L), Trevor Waid (6), and Trevor Waid, Jamison Quigley
HR: Kyle Ough (M/E)
2B: Kyle Ough (M/E), Asa Dugan (M/E)
