The Morris/Edmeston softball team’s season came to an end Thursday with an 18-4 loss to Deposit-Hancock in the Section IV Class D Semifinals.
The Eagles raced out to an 8-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back, adding another big frame with a seven-run fourth.
Hannah Wist had a home run and three RBI for M/E while Chelsey Clegg had a double.
Seven different Deposit-Hancock players had multiple hits in the victory. Starting pitcher Addison Makowski struck out 13 batters in five and a third innings.
Deposit-Hancock 18, Morris/Edmeston 4
M/E 000 004 0 — 4 3 3
D-H 801 720 X — 18 18 0
M/E: Hannah Wist (L) and Kenna Buriello
D-H: A. Makowski (W), K. Macumber (6) and A. Ray, H. Begeal
HR: Hanna Wist (M/E)
3B: K. Macumber (D-H), A. Makowski (D-H)
2B: S. Gross (D-H), P. Macumber (D-H), O. Johnston (D-H), A. Ray (D-H), A. Makowski (D-H), Chelsey Clegg (M/E)
Sidney girls win Class C Championship
The Section IV Class C Track & Field Championships were held at Newark Valley Wednesday with the Sidney girls coming out on top.
The Lady Warriors racked up 117 points to cruise to the team title, finishing ahead of second-place Dryden which had 75 points. The Oneonta girls placed 10th out of 15 teams.
On the boys side, the Yellowjackets finished third overall while Sidney placed fifth.
Dejah Taylor led the Sidney girls with victories in the 100 (12.69) and 200 (26.54) meter runs. Abdieliz Laboy-Diaz added a win in the 400 hurdles (1:10.26) while placing second in the 100 hurdles.
Nayla Miley and Elaina Neubert each had a pair of top-three finishes, with Miley placing second in the high jump and third in the 400, and Neubert finishing second in the 400 hurdles and third in the 100 hurdles. Isabelle Briggs added a second-place finish in the triple jump.
Sidney swept all three relay events, placing first in the 400, 1600 and 3200 relays.
Jalen Reardon had a great meet for the Sidney boys, winning the long jump (19-04.25) and placing second in both the 400 hurdles and high jump.
Michael Morrissey and Brayden Eastman-Willens finished second in the discus and shot put, respectively.
Oneonta had two boys notch individual victories on the day: Finlay Oliver in the 800 (2:00.09) and Brandon Gardner in the 3000 steeplechase (10:56.00).
Nicholas Kahl and Colin Fletcher-Foster placed second in the 400 and 1600, respectively, while Beckett Holmes was third in the 110 hurdles.
The Oneonta boys won the 3200 relay and finished second in the 1600 relay.
On the girls side, Claire Seguin was second in the 200 and third in the 100. The OHS girls were third in the 3200 relay.
Cooperstown competes in Section III meet
The Cooperstown track and field team was in action Wednesday at the Section III Class C-2 Championships at Beaver River.
The Lady Hawkeyes placed third out of 11 teams while the boys finished seventh.
Claire Jensen was a double-winner for Cooperstown, taking first in the 200 (26.53) and 400 (59.26). Riley Green won the discus (101-00) while also placing second in the shot put.
Annelise Jense was second in the 800 and third in the 1500, Braeden Victory placed second in the high jump, Mia Pelcer was third in the 100 hurdles and Elizabeth Holmes was third in the shot put.
The Cooperstown girls also won both the 400 and 1600 relays.
For the boys, Cooper Bradley was second in the high jump and third in the 110 hurdles while Cooper Hodgdon was third in the 400 hurdles.
Deposit-Hancock 5, Afton 2 (Wednesday)
Afton fell to Deposit-Hancock 5-2 in Wednesday’s Section IV Class D Semifinal.
After the Crimson Knights tied things up in the top of the seventh, Zech Begeal hit a three-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh to give the Eagles the victory.
Justin Reeve went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Afton while Jacob Wright also had two hits. Ryan Wright finished with eight strikeouts on the mound.
Deposit-Hancock 5, Afton 2 (Wednesday)
Afton 001 000 1 — 2 6 2
D-H 011 000 3 — 5 6 2
A: Ryan Wright (L) and Matthew Carman
D-H: Z. Begeal (W), B. Fortunato (7) and N. Bass
HR: Z. Begeal (D-H), B. Fortunato (D-H)
2B: Justin Reeve (A)
