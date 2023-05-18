The Morris/Edmeston softball team cruised to a 33-11 victory over Hunter-Tannersville in the first round of the Section IV Class D Tournament Thursday.
Kenna Buriello went 5-for-6 with three RBI while Jessica Walling and Ella Sparaco each tallied four hits for M/E.
Haylie Lund, Madison Moore and Tatiana McAdams had two hits apiece in the win.
Hannah Wist, Moore and Carissa Richards combined for 10 strikeouts in the circle.
Emma Constable went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI for Hunter-Tannersville while Saleema Poladian drove in two runs.
Morris/Edmeston will visit Charlotte Valley for a quarterfinal matchup Tuesday.
Waverly 3, Oneonta 2
Oneonta fell to Waverly 3-2 Thursday in the opening round of the Section IV Class B Tournament.
Izzy Giacomelli and Madie Dening each tallied two hits, while Ella Harper and Logan Jipson each drove in a run for the Yellowjackets. Dening struck out two over seven innings in the loss.
Hannah Carpenter drove in the winning run for Waverly with a walk-off single in the seventh.
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 12, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 10
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs held on to defeat Windham-Ashland-Jewett 12-10 on the road Thursday in the first round of the Section IV Class D Tournament.
Windham scored two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings, but Mia Dubben was able to lock down the win. Dubben struck out nine over seven innings.
CV-S/SS drew 12 walks while Kyra Druse, Lydia Lusk and Lexi Dygert tallied the Patriots’ three hits.
CV-S/SS will visit Southern Cayuga in the quarterfinals Tuesday.
Sidney sweeps MAC Track Championships
The Sidney track & field teams defended their home turf Wednesday by sweeping the Midstate Athletic Conference Championships.
The Sidney girls finished with 181 points while the boys notched a team score of 163.5. The Bainbridge-Guilford girls placed second while Unadilla Valley finished third. On the boys side, Delhi and Oxford finished second and third, respectively.
Four different Sidney girls registered first-place finishes: Dejah Taylor in the 100 meter run, Emma Simmons in the 800, Nayla Miley in the high jump and Isabelle Briggs in the triple jump. The Lady Warriors also won the 400 and 1600 relay events.
Several girls were double-winners Wednesday. Ethne Degan of Bainbridge-Guilford took first in the 1500 and 3000, Unadilla Valley’s Gracie Gorrell won both the 200 and 400 and Riley Lindsay of Harpursville/Afton was the winner in the shot put and discus.
Delhi had a trio of individual victors in Eleanor Lees (400 hurdles), Gretel Hilson-Schneider (2000 steeplechase) and Jayle Leonard (pole vault). Rounding out the winners were Unadilla Valley’s Jaiden Schrag in the 100 hurdles and Oxford’s Hailey Fleury in the long jump. Bainbridge-Guilford, meanwhile, won the 3200 relay.
Jalen Reardon led the Sidney boys to victory with three individual wins in the 110 hurdles, 400 hurdles and high jump while also running in the Warriors’ winning 1600 relay. Teammate Brayden Eastman-Willens added a ‘W’ in the shot put.
Alton Francisco had a big day for Delhi, finishing first in the 1600, 3200 and 3000 steeplechase while also running in the first-place 3200 relay for the Bulldogs. Teammate Phil Eggers was also a winner in the 100.
Bainbridge-Guilford received wins from Collin Dicks in the long jump and Connor Vredenburgh in the discus. Oxford’s Victor Richette triumphed in the 200, David Tucker won the triple jump and the Blackhawks also won the 400 relay.
The other individual winners were Unadilla Valley’s Jacob Prentice (pole vault), Walton’s Ransom Dutcher (400) and Unatego’s David Clapper (800).
GIRLS
1. Sidney 181, 2. Bainbridge-Guilford 109, 3. Unadilla Valley 66, 4. Oxford 58, 5. Delhi 46, 6. Harpursville/Afton 28, 7. Walton 21, 8. Unatego 17, 9. Deposit-Hancock 13, 9. Greene 13
100: 1. Dejah Taylor (Sid) 13.18, 2. K. Figary (Ox), 3. I. Potter (UV); 200: 1. Gracie Gorrell (UV) 26.57, 2. D. Taylor (Sid), 3. N. Miley (Sid); 400: 1. Gracie Gorrell (UV) 1:02.89, 2. N. Miley (Sid), 3. A. Neubert (Sid); 800: 1. Emma Simmons (Sid) 2:31.01, 2. M. Ingham (B-G), 3. T. Smith (Ox); 1500: 1. Ethne Degan (B-G) 4:54.90, 2. E. Lees (DA), 3. M. Ingham (B-G); 3000: 1. Ethne Degan (B-G) 12:12.86, 2. I. Yetto (Walt), 3. V. Brazee (B-G); 100 hurdles: 1. Jaiden Schrag (UV) 16.14, 2. A. Laboy-Diaz (Sid), 3. E. Neubert (Sid); 400 hurdles: 1. Eleanor Lees (DA) 1:07.38, 2. J. Schrag (UV), 3. E. Neubert (Sid); 2000 steeplechase: 1. Gretel Hilson-Schneider (DA) 8:03.51, 2. M. Fleming (H/A), 3. C. Benjamin (B-G); 400 relay: 1. Sidney (E. Neubert, A. Laboy-Diaz, A. Neubert, D. Taylor) 53.21, 2. Oxford, 3. Bainbridge-Guilford; 1600 relay: 1. Sidney (A. Laboy-Diaz, E. Neubert, E. Simmons, D. Taylor) 4:24.35, 2. Walton, 3. Oxford; 3200 relay: 1. Bainbridge-Guilford (L. Williams, M. Ingham, L. Brazee, E. Degan) 10:44.74; High jump: 1. Nayla Miley (Sid) 4-08, 2. L. Williams (B-G), 3. O. Nichols (B-G); Pole vault: 1. Jayle Leonard (DA) 7-06, 2. D. deGraw (D-H), 3. C. Casey (Sid); Long jump: 1. Hailey Fleury (Ox) 16-02.5, 2. J. Schrag (UV), 3. I. Briggs (Sid); Triple jump: 1. Isabelle Briggs (Sid) 33-10, 2. E. Sprow (B-G), 3. A. Denz (Ox); Shot put: 1. Riley Lindsay (H/A) 31-07.5, 2. C. Bagley (Sid), 3. L. Swain (Sid); Discus: 1. Riley Lindsay (H/A) 118-07, 2. L. Biefeldt (G), 3. B. Taylor (Sid)
BOYS
1. Sidney 163.5, 2. Delhi 108, 3. Oxford 85, 4. Bainbridge-Guilford 77.5, 5. Unadilla Valley 40, 6. Walton 38, 7. Unatego 19, 8. Greene 14, 9. Deposit-Hancock 9
100: 1. Phil Eggers (DA) 11.42, 2. C. Dicks (B-G), 3. V. Richette (Ox); 200: 1. Victor Richette (Ox) 22.94, 2. R. Dutcher (Walt), 3. T. Weeden (Sid); 400: 1. Ransom Dutcher (Walt) 52.18, 2. V. VanMaaren (DA), 3. J. Prentice (UV); 800: 1. David Clapper (Una) 2:09.24, 2. C. Strauss (Sid), 3. G. Brunner (DA); 1600: 1. Alton Francisco (DA) 4:55.35, 2. C. Strauss (Sid), 3. G. Smith (Ox); 3200: 1. Alton Francisco (DA) 11:32.61, 2. A. Bourn (Ox), 3. C. Eberly (Sid); 110 hurdles: 1. Jalen Reardon (Sid) 16.77, 2. A. Moodley (Sid), 3. A. Orezzoli (Sid); 400 hurdles: 1. Jalen Reardon (Sid) 1:02.13, 2. H. Edwards (UV), 3. C. Allen (Sid); 3000 steeplechase: 1. Alton Francisco (DA) 10:21.31, 2. A. Bourn (Ox), 3. L. Gielskie (DA); 400 relay: 1. Oxford (V. Richette, D. Rickard, D. Tucker, J. Hornbeck) 45.83, 2. Sidney, 3. Delhi; 1600 relay: 1. Sidney (B. Chirico, J. McNamara, D. Easton, T. Weeden) 3:50.69, 2. Oxford, 3. Delhi; 3200 relay: 1. Delhi (J. Coleman, A. Francisco, A. Kelsh, G. Brunner) 9:22.64; High jump: 1. Jalen Reardon (Sid) 5-10, 2. Z. Lett (Sid), 3. G. Caffery (DA); Pole vault: 1. Jacob Prentice (UV) 10-06, 2. O. Hill (UV), 3. N. Sovocool (Walt); Long jump: 1. Collin Dicks (B-G) 20-03.75, 2. D. Easton (Sid), 3. D. Tucker (Ox); Triple jump: 1. David Tucker (Ox) 40-02, 2. J. Pruskowski (B-G), 3. C. Dicks (B-G); Shot put: 1. Brayden Eastman-Willens (Sid) 48-00.75, 2. M. Morrissey (Sid), 3. M. Dutcher (Walt); Discus: 1. Connor Vredenburgh (B-G) 121-10, 2. M. Morrissey (Sid), 3. Z. Russell (D-H)
Oneonta’s Gelbsman advances in state qualifiers
Oneonta’s Aidan Gelbsman competed in the Section IV State Qualifiers Thursday at Mark Twain Golf Course in Elmira and qualified for a chance to compete in the state tournament.
Gelbsman shot a round of 80 on 18 holes to finish seventh overall out of a field of 36. The top nine finishers will play on Saturday to determine who will advance to the state tournament.
Gelbsman made four birdies on the day and finished just two strokes behind first-place finisher Trevor Warpus of Chenango Forks who shot a 78.
Gelbsman is the first Oneonta golfer to advance to the State Qualifiers since Evan Sitts in 2019.
Cooperstown 181, Mount Markham 252
The Cooperstown golf team improved its record to 9-2 with a 181-252 victory over Mount Markham in Thursday’s match at Cedar Lake Club.
Brayden Sentz led the Hawkeyes with a round of 41. Also appearing on the scoresheet for Cooperstown were Max Jones (44), Jackson Crisman (49) and Charlie Lambert (50).
Adam Louis was the top scorer for Mount Markham with a 49.
Cooperstown 181, Mount Markham 252 At Cedar Lake Club Par 36, Front 9
Cooperstown: Brayden Sentz 41, Max Jones 44, Jackson Crisman 49, Charlie Lambert 50
Mount Markham: Adam Louis 49, John Terns 66, Caroline Entwhistle 67, Nate Parsons 70
Cooperstown’s Wolfe, Lambert win second doubles sectional title
The Cooperstown doubles team of Alexis Wolfe and Charlie Lambert won the Section III Class C2 Second Doubles Championship Wednesday.
The duo didn’t drop a set in either of their two matches, defeating Brody Faffley and Richard Ziegler of Westmoreland 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals and then taking down Bryce Petteys and Chris Carbone of Sauquoit Valley 6-4, 6-3 in the finals.
