The Morris/Edmeston baseball team defeated Schenevus in the Tri-Valley League Championship Friday.
After Schenevus plated two runs in the top of the first, Morris/Edmeston responded with 10 unanswered runs to pull away.
Asa Dugan was dominant on the mound, striking out 18 over seven innings for M/E, while Preston Graham hit a home run and a double in the win. Kyle Ough added a double of his own.
Tim Green hit a home run of his own for Schenevus, while Mehki Regg and Ryan Spranger doubled in the loss.
Laurens/Milford 10, Worcester 2
Laurens/Milford used a five-run seventh inning to pull away from Worcester in a Tri-Valley League playoff game Friday.
Evan Clark struck out 13 over six innings for L/M, while Mike Virtell led the offense, going 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and three RBI.
Wyatt March and Aidan Mertz each had a double of their own in the win.
Lucas Roof went 2-for-4 for Worcester.
Westmoreland 18, Cooperstown 3
Cooperstown fell at home to Westmoreland 18-3 Friday.
Westmoreland broke open a close game with a seven-run fifth inning and a six-run sixth inning.
Ethan Kukenberger, Aaron Katz and Henry Loeffler split pitching duties for the Hawkeyes.
Cooperstown (5-6) will be at Clinton Monday.
Morris/Edmeston 10, Schenevus 3
S … 200 000 1 — 3 6 10
M/E … 101 134 X — 10 5 2
S: Mehki Regg (L), Ryan Spranger (5), and Tim Green
M/E: Asa Dugan (W), and Kyle Ough
HR: Tim Green (S), Preston Graham (M/E)
2B: Preston Graham (M/E), Mehki Regg (S)
Laurens/Milford 10, Worcester 2
L/M … 001 031 5 — 10 10 3
W … 100 000 1 — 2 5 3
L/M: Evan Clark (W), Christian Lawson (7), and Jacob Burkhart
W: Joey Geiskopf (L), Lucas Roof (4), Connor Fancher (6), Land (7), and Tyler Haley
3B: Mike Virtell (L/M)
2B: Mike Virtell (L/M), Wyatt March (L/M), and Aidan Mertz (L/M)
Westmoreland 18, Cooperstown 3
West … 202 176 X — 18 12 2
Coop … 003 000 X — 3 3 7
West: Kierpiec (W) and Scalise
Coop: Kukenberger (L), Katz (5), Loeffler (6) and Torres
3B: Kiepiec (West)
2B: Sawanee (West)
TENNIS
Zakalas win sectional doubles title for Oneonta
Tyler and Jayden Zakala of Oneonta won the Section IV Class C-D Doubles Championship Friday in Greene.
The Zakalas defeated the team of Nolan Sigany and Jayson Samson of Chenango Forks in three sets, winning 7-5, 1-6, 6-1.
The duo will be back in action Tuesday at the Class C East/West Playoff at the Binghamton Tennis Center at 2 p.m.
