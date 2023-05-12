Baseball photo 230513

Asa Dugan (right) of Morris/Edmeston is congratulated by Ethan Franklin after scoring a run during the Tri-Valley League Championship Game against Schenevus in Edmeston, Friday, May 12.

 Nick Richardson | The Daily Star

The Morris/Edmeston baseball team defeated Schenevus in the Tri-Valley League Championship Friday.

After Schenevus plated two runs in the top of the first, Morris/Edmeston responded with 10 unanswered runs to pull away.

Asa Dugan was dominant on the mound, striking out 18 over seven innings for M/E, while Preston Graham hit a home run and a double in the win. Kyle Ough added a double of his own.

Tim Green hit a home run of his own for Schenevus, while Mehki Regg and Ryan Spranger doubled in the loss.

Laurens/Milford 10, Worcester 2

Laurens/Milford used a five-run seventh inning to pull away from Worcester in a Tri-Valley League playoff game Friday.

Evan Clark struck out 13 over six innings for L/M, while Mike Virtell led the offense, going 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and three RBI.

Wyatt March and Aidan Mertz each had a double of their own in the win.

Lucas Roof went 2-for-4 for Worcester.

Westmoreland 18, Cooperstown 3

Cooperstown fell at home to Westmoreland 18-3 Friday.

Westmoreland broke open a close game with a seven-run fifth inning and a six-run sixth inning.

Ethan Kukenberger, Aaron Katz and Henry Loeffler split pitching duties for the Hawkeyes.

Cooperstown (5-6) will be at Clinton Monday.

Morris/Edmeston 10, Schenevus 3

S … 200 000 1 — 3 6 10

M/E … 101 134 X — 10 5 2

S: Mehki Regg (L), Ryan Spranger (5), and Tim Green

M/E: Asa Dugan (W), and Kyle Ough

HR: Tim Green (S), Preston Graham (M/E)

2B: Preston Graham (M/E), Mehki Regg (S)

Laurens/Milford 10, Worcester 2

L/M … 001 031 5 — 10 10 3

W … 100 000 1 — 2 5 3

L/M: Evan Clark (W), Christian Lawson (7), and Jacob Burkhart

W: Joey Geiskopf (L), Lucas Roof (4), Connor Fancher (6), Land (7), and Tyler Haley

3B: Mike Virtell (L/M)

2B: Mike Virtell (L/M), Wyatt March (L/M), and Aidan Mertz (L/M)

Westmoreland 18, Cooperstown 3

West … 202 176 X — 18 12 2

Coop … 003 000 X — 3 3 7

West: Kierpiec (W) and Scalise

Coop: Kukenberger (L), Katz (5), Loeffler (6) and Torres

3B: Kiepiec (West)

2B: Sawanee (West)

TENNIS

Zakalas win sectional doubles title for Oneonta

Tyler and Jayden Zakala of Oneonta won the Section IV Class C-D Doubles Championship Friday in Greene.

The Zakalas defeated the team of Nolan Sigany and Jayson Samson of Chenango Forks in three sets, winning 7-5, 1-6, 6-1.

The duo will be back in action Tuesday at the Class C East/West Playoff at the Binghamton Tennis Center at 2 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video