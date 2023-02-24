The Morris boys basketball team remained undefeated by downing Richfield Springs 68-40 in the Section IV Class D Quarterfinals on Friday, though the victory was a bittersweet one.
The game got off to an unfortunate start when Morris’ Tiger Ross went down hard following a layup attempt and suffered what appeared to be a serious leg injury in the opening minute.
The Mustangs were led by Asa Dugan with a game-high 24 points, while Scott Murphy netted 22, and Jon Child added 14 points in the win. Dylan Hosford was the leading scorer for Richfield Springs with 21 points.
After a back-and-forth first quarter, Morris took the lead on a tip-in at the buzzer from Jon Child to go up 16-14. This was a play that Coach Gerry Joy noted as a key one in the game.
“Emotionally I think we really needed it,” he said. “Losing Tiger the way we did was a really tough break. I thought the guys responded well, and I thought we really pulled through and tried to win one for him because that’s probably going to be the end of his season.”
After the first quarter, Joy took the team into the locker room to see Ross before he was taken to the hospital.
“I think they needed it,” he said. “I think emotionally they needed to see that he wasn’t going to die. It’s bad. It is what it is, there’s nothing we can do about it, and I think they really needed to be able to say, ‘Hey we’re here for you,’ and then try to work out of it”.
Morris ended the second quarter on an 8-2 run to take a 29-19 lead into the locker room, and began to open up the lead after three free throws from Scott Murphy to push it to 42-26 with a minute and a half remaining in the third.
It wasn’t until the start of the fourth quarter when the Mustangs pulled away for good. They opened up the quarter on a 12-0 run, aided by a couple of threes from Asa Dugan to push the lead to 58-28. Joy credited the defense with fueling the run to open the fourth.
“We played really good defense,” he said. “I feel like we wore them down by just continuous pressure. Our preparation got us to where we needed to be. We worked really hard, I made them run a lot, and I feel like it paid off tonight and I think they saw the results. It’s a good win for us”.
Bradyn Dunckel made a layup for Richfield Springs with four minutes left to end the run, but it proved too much for the Indians to overcome, and Morris went on to win 68-40.
This was the first game in nearly two weeks for the Mustangs, but Joy felt he had his team prepared for the challenge after a long break.
“We played two scrimmages against some really good talent,” he said. “We went down to Seton Catholic, and we scrimmaged Delhi. I thought that was really good prep for what we had to do tonight”.
Morris will play Southern Cayuga in the Section IV Class D tournament semifinals on Tuesday at SUNY Delhi.
