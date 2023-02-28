The Morris boys basketball team’s dream of a perfect season came to an end on Tuesday at SUNY Delhi as the top-seeded Mustangs fell to Southern Cayuga 79-55 in the Section IV Class D Semifinals.
Tuesday’s loss was Morris’ first of the campaign, ending their season with an overall record of 21-1.
Scott Murphy finished with a game-high 26 points in the loss for Morris while Braden Murphy scored eight points and Keegan Fraser netted seven.
Brandon Vanacore led Southern Cayuga with 25 points. Also finishing in double-figures were Isaac Brozon with 18 points and Nate Thurston with 13.
Morris jumped out to a 15-11 lead in the first quarter but entered halftime trailing 32-27. In the second half, the Mustangs had no answer for Southern Cayuga’s explosive offense, as the Chiefs put up 47 points in the final 16 minutes of play.
Morris was playing without starting guard Tiger Ross, who suffered a serious leg injury in the quarterfinal round.
Southern Cayuga 79, Morris 55
SC … 11 21 20 27 — 79
M … 15 12 17 11 — 55
SC: I. Brozon 7 3-4 18, N. Thurston 5 2-4 13, P. Cullen 2 1-1 6, D. Davis 3 0-0 6, B. Kermdas 2 1-2 5, B. Vanacore 9 5-8 25, B. Ryan 3 0-0 6. Totals: 31 12-19 79
M: K. Fraser 1 4-4 7, A. Dugan 1 0-0 2, B. Murphy 3 2-2 8, G. Aikins 2 0-0 4, S. Murphy 9 4-6 26, J. Child 2 2-2 6, R. Wolfe 0 1-3 1, E. Franklin 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 13-17 55
Three-point baskets: SC 4 (Bronzon, Thurston, Cullen, Vanacore); M 3 (Fraser, Murphy 2)
