Morris tops CV-S; South Kortright rolls past UV

The Morris boys defeated Cherry Valley-Springfield 64-49 at home on Friday in a Tri-Valley League contest.
Scott Murphy led the Mustangs with 19 points while adding eight rebounds and four assists. Garrett Aikins recorded a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds while also adding four assists and three steals, while Jon Child and Asa Dugan each scored 12 points.
Kyle France led the Patriots with 19 points in the losing effort.
South Kortright 67, Unadilla Valley 35
South Kortright won its matchup with Unadilla Valley 67-35 in Friday’s non-league game. Troy Dianich led the way for South Kortright with a game-high 15 points, followed closely by Logan Firment with 14 points. Also hitting double-digits for South Kortright were Connor Quarino with 13 points and Josh Anderson with 12 points.
For Unadilla Valley, Trason Murray topped the scoreboard with 12 points, followed by teammate Zack Smith with 10 points.
Laurens 69, Schenevus 37
Laurens defeated Schenevus 69-37 in Friday’s Tri-Valley League game.
Brock Mann led the way for Laurens with a game-high 19 points, followed closely by Logan Conklin with 18 points and 14 rebounds.Donta Sherwood and Tyler Cimko also scored in double-digits for Laurens with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Mehki Regg came out on top for Schenevus with 12 points.
Laurens will host Edmeston on Tuesday.
Richfield Springs 65, Worcester 56
The Indians earned a Senior Night victory on Friday by defeating the Wolverines 65-56.
Dylan Hosford had a huge night for Richfield Springs with a game-high 29 points. Austin Bowman finished with a season-high 21 points while Damon Boss also had a season-best with nine points.
Edmeston 48,
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 46
The Panthers edged the Raiders 48-46 in a boys Tri-Valley League play on Friday.
Scoring in double-digits for Edmeston was Kyle Ough and Colin McEnroe who each scored 18 points.
The Raiders were led byDylan McVey who scored 16 points including five three-pointers. Devon Hartwell added 16 points and Dalton Proskine finished with 11 points.
Milford 51, Sharon Springs 28
The Wildcats beat the Spartans 51-28 in a boys Tri-Valley League game on Friday.
The Wildcats were led by Martin Thorsland, who scored 19 points, and Sawyer Eckberg, who scored 12 points.
Scoring in double-digits for the Spartans was Luke Enyart with 15 points.
Milford is 10-5 overall and 6-3 in league play
M … 15 16 13 20 — 64
CV-S .. 9 15 7 16 — 49
Morris: Tiger Stancil 3 2-2 9, JJ Benjamin 0 0-0 0, Asa Dugan 4 0-0 12, Alex Page 0 0-0 0, Garrett Aikins 4 1-1 10, Scott Murphy 8 1-3 19, Jon Child 4 4-7 12, Ethan Wagner 0 0-0 0, Lincoln Waffle 1 0-0 2, Ethan Franklin 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 8-13 64
CV-S: Will Heinrich 1 0-0 3, Allan Parker 3 0-0 6, Kyle France 6 2-4 19, Max Horvath 2 1-2 6, Dyan Huff 0 0-0 0, Gavin Valenta 2 0-3 5, Oskar Webster 0 1-2 1, Dam Whiteman 0 0-0 0, Brenden Meade 1 0-0 2, Oren Prime 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 4-11 49
Three-point baskets: M 8 (Stancil, Dugan 4, Aikins, Murphy 2); CV-S 8 (Heinrich, France 5, Horvath, Valenta)
SK … 24 24 12 7 — 67
UV … 12 4 13 6 — 35
SK: Eoin Byrne 1 0-0 3, Troy Dianich 4 9-7 15, Connor Quarino 6 1-2 13, Adam Champlin 1 0-0 2, Josh Anderson 5 1-1 12, Anthony Martinez 0 0-2 0, Damien Glouster 3 0-0 6, Adin Haynes 1 0-0 2, Logan Firment 6 2-4 14. Totals 27 11-18 67
UV: Dakota Johnson 1 0-0 3, Zack Smith 3 2-4 10, Trason Murray 4 0-0 12, Trent Marinelli 3 0-2 6, Kaden Butts 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 2-6 35
Three-point baskets: SK 2 (Byrne, Anderson); UV 7 (Murray 4, Smith 2, Johnson)
L … 17 21 15 16 — 69
S … 7 6 4 20 — 37
Laurens: Donta Sherwood 5 0-0 12, Brock Mann 8 1-3 19, Tyler Cimko 3 4-8 10, Nick DeBoer 1 0-0 3, Logan Conklin 9 0-0 18, Anthony Provost 2 2-2 7. Totals 28 7-13 69
Schenevus: Windham Spooner 1 1-2 3, Trevor Schneider 1 1-2 3, Mehki Regg 5 1-2 12, Owen Bryant 2 0-0 4, Jordan Regg 2 0-0 4, Logan Haner 1 0-0 2, Anthony Poliseno 2 0-0 4, Ryan Spranger 2 1-2 5. Totals 16 4-8 37
Three-point baskets: L 6 (Mann 2, Sherwood 2, Cimko Provost); S 1 (M. Regg)
RS … 19 11 23 12 — 65
W … 10 11 16 19 — 56
RS: Boss 4 0-0 9, Hosford 10 5-7 29, Dunckel 1 0-0 3, Steenberg 1 1-2 3, Bowman 7 6-9 21. Totals: 23 12-18 65
Worcester: Fancher 4 3-7 13, Reardon 8 0-1 16, Hood 6 5-8 18, Martin 3 2-3 9. Totals: 21 10-19 56
Three-point baskets: RS 7 (Boss, Hosford 4, Dunckel, Bowman); W 4 (Fancher 2, Hood, Martin)
E … 9 13 10 16 — 48
G-MU … 12 13 11 10 — 46
Edmeston: Kyle Ough 6 5-6 18, Gavin McEnroe 1 0-0 2, Colin McEnroe 6 6-8 18, Gunner Schoellig 3 0-2 6, Izek Richards 1 0-0 2, Preston Graham 0 2-2 2. Totals 17 13-18 48
G-MU: Dylan McVey 5 1-4 16, Devon Hartwell 6 2-4 16, Corbin Demmon 1 0-0 2, Dalton Proskine 3 5-11 11, Lane Dibble 0 1-2 1. Totals 15 9-21 46
Three-point baskets: E 1 (Kyle Ough); G-MU 7 (Dylan McVey 5, Devon Hartwell 2)
M … 8 10 27 6 – 51
SS … 3 6 8 11 – 28
Milford: Wendell Agustin 2 0-0 4, Riley Stevens 2 1-2 7, Jacob Burkhart 1 0-0 2, Martin Thorsland 9 1-2 19, Braden Murphy 2 0-0 5, Sawyer Eckberg 4 4-6 12, Zach Brown 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 6-10 51
SS: Carson Law 1 0-0 3, Luke Enyart 6 3-8 15, Brady Law 2 3-7 7, Brady Ostrander 1 1-2 3. Totals 10 7-17 28
Three-point baskets: Milford 3 (Stevens 2, Murphy, Thorsland); SS 1 (Law)
WRESTLING
The Walton/Delhi wrestling team defeated Oneonta on Friday in a home meet.
Winning by pin for Walton/Delhi were Hayden Robinson (102 pounds), Holden Church (126), Noah Sovocool (132), Rowan McCarthy (145), Peyton Tweedie (152), and Kyle Miller (160). Xander Davies (110) and Garrett Copeland (118), meanwhile, each won by decision.
Oneonta received wins from Ardell Wellman (172) and Mateo Goodhue (215), both of which came via pin.
Walton/Delhi def. Oneonta (no team scores provided)
Matches began at 285
102: Hayden Robinson (W/DA) pinned Tanner Tubia, 4:33
110: Xander Davies (W/DA) decisioned Marshall Mahar, 5-3
118: Garrett Copeland (W/DA) decisioned Alan Little, 14-11
126: Holden Church (W/DA) pinned Israel Nadal, 2:46
132: Noah Sovocool (W/DA) pinned Reilly Waltz, 1:52
138: Nate Merwin (W/DA) won by forfeit
145: Rowan McCarthy (W/DA) pinned Tyler Hasbrouck, 1:13
152: Peyton Tweedie (W/DA), pinned Alan Michael Rubin, 0:28
160: Kyle Miller (W/DA), pinned Damion Bowles, 0:57
172: Ardell Wellman (OHS) pinned Nick Lane, 2:29
189: No match
215: Mateo Goodhue (OHS), pinned Will Pettit, 2:46
285: Kamrin Stanton (W/DA), pinned Jayden Zakala, 2:46
BOWLING
The Unadilla Valley boys bowling team swept Sidney 4-0 in Friday’s Midstate Athletic Conference matchup.
Jacob Prentice was the high roller for the Storm with a line of 221-236-225-682. Blake Wright (676), Will Rumovicz (665), Owen Hill (660), and Nate Rumovicz (606) all had solid games as well.
Leading Sidney was Ryan Schalk with a series of 190-180-240-610.
Unadilla Valley (3289): Jacob Prentice 221-236-225-682, Blake Wright 252-203-221-676, Will Rumovicz 279-165-221-665, Owen Hill 262-184-214-660, Nate Rumovicz 207-183-216-606
Sidney (2867): Ryan Schalk 190-180-240-610, Kyle Smith 221-169-203-593, Aaron Sowersby 217-172-180-569, Caidyn Lambrecht 172-198-192-562, Reece Yeomans 157-145-231-533
The Hancock boys bowling team earned a 4-0 sweep over Sidney in Thursday’s match.
Tyler Allen led the way for Hancock with a series of 202-215-266-683.
Also contributing nice performances were Ronnie Ellis (679), Peyton Johnson (666), and Anton Leonard (608).
Reece Yeomans had the high score for Sidney with a line of 202-248-253-703.
Hancock (3040): Tyler Allen 202-215-266-683, Ronnie Ellis 215-217-247-679, Peyton Johnson 245-224-197-666, Anton Leonard 149-254-205-608, Aiden Norton 154-115-135-404
Sidney (2922): Reece Yeomans 202-248-253-703, Caidyn Lambrecht 201-204-193-598, Kyle Smith 202-193-177-572, Ryan Schalk 200-170-198-568, Aaron Sowersby 154-170-157-481
