Morris tops Richfield Springs in 3OT classic to win TVL

The Morris and Richfield Springs boys put forth a pair of performances for the ages in Saturday’s Tri-Valley League Championship in Laurens. In the end, it took three overtimes to determine a winner, with the Mustangs coming out on top 88-87 for their first league title since 2013.
Ethan Franklin made his only basket of the game in the third overtime, hitting a three-pointer with mere seconds left on the clock to give Morris the lead for good.
The Indians had the slight edge for the majority of regulation, leading 28-25 at the half and 47-44 entering the fourth quarter. A strong fourth-quarter performance by Morris, however, sent the game into the first of three overtime periods.
Jon Child led the scoring for Morris with 22 points, while Scott Murphy followed close behind with 21 points and Garrett Aikins added 17 points.
On the other side, Dylan Hosford was brilliant in a losing effort for Richfield Springs, scoring a game-high 34 points that left him just two points shy of 1,000 for his career. Also scoring in double figures for the Indians were Jordan Diliberto (16 points), Brayden Dunckel (14), and Austin Bowman (12).
Both teams now await their pairings for the Section IV tournament. Each team is expected to earn a home game to begin the tournament.
Charlotte Valley 77, Gilboa 52 (Saturday)
Charlotte Valley’s Dylan Waid hit the historic 1,000-point mark in the Wildcats’ 77-52 victory over Gilboa on Saturday.
Waid, who scored a game-high 26 points in the victory, netted the magic basket on a pass from his brother Trevor, who also finished in double figures with 16 points. Ezra Ontl and Jamison Quigley added 14 and 13 points, respectively, for Charlotte Valley.
Leading Gilboa were William Cipolla with 15 points and Michael O’Hara with 14 points.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 61,
Cooperstown 47
The Raiders beat the Hawkeyes 61-47 in a boys non-league game on Monday.
The top scorer for the Raiders was Dalton Proskine who scored 25 points. Also playing well for the Raider was Dylan McVey who scored 20 points.
Leading the scoring for the Hawkeyes were PJ Kiuber with 16 points and Troy Davis with 12 points.
Cooperstown will visit Westmoreland on Tuesday.
Oneonta 62, Marathon 33 (Saturday)
The boys Oneonta rolled past Marathon 62-33 at home on Saturday.
Scoring in double figures for Oneonta were Carter Mackey with 19 points and Brandon Erwood with 15 points. Seamus Catella and Liam Blair, meanwhile, each scored nine points.
After entering halftime with the score tied 27-27, OHS outscored Marathon 25-2 in the third quarter to pull away.
The top scorer for Marathon was Conor Holland who scored 13 points.
Little Falls 59, Cooperstown 27
(Saturday)
The Cooperstown boys fell to Little Falls by a score of 59-27 on Saturday.
The Mounties went up 24-7 in the first quarter and took a 36-16 lead into the half.
Charlie Lambert led the Hawkeyes with 17 points including five three-pointers. P.J. Kiuber and Ethan Kukenberger each pulled down seven rebounds.
Little Falls hit 10 three-pointers as a team in the victory.
Morris 88, Richfield Springs 87 (Saturday)
M … 12 13 19 20 10 7 7 — 88
RS … 14 14 22 14 10 7 6 — 87
Morris: Stancil 1 2-4 4, Benjamin 3 3-4 12, Dugan 3 1-2 9, Aikins 8 1-5 17, Murphy 6 0-0 21, Child 9 4-12 22, Franklin 1 0-0 3. Totals: 31 11-27 88
RS: Bobnick 2 1-1 5, Bowman 6 0-0 12, Oakley 1 1-4 3, Graves 0 1-7 1, Boss 0 0-0 2, Hosford 14 4-9 34, Diliberto 4 4-5 16, Dunckel 5 1-2 14. Totals: 32 12-28 87
Three-point baskets: M 7 (Benjamin 3, Dugan 2, Murphy, Franklin); RS 9 (Hosford 2, Diliberto 4, Dunckel 3)
Charlotte Valley 77, Gilboa 52 (Saturday)
CV … 20 12 23 22 — 77
G … 5 13 16 18 — 52
CV: Travis Pierce 1 0-0 3, Ethan Barrett 0 0-2 0, Trevor Waid 7 1-3 16, Michael Calder 1 0-0 3, Ezra Ontl 4 2-2 14, Aven Santiago 1 0-1 2, Dylan Waid 10 6-11 26, Jamison Quigley 5 0-0 13. Totals: 29 9-19 77
Gilboa: Anthony Marsh 2 0-0 4, Dakota Oliver 1 3-5 5, Michael O’Hara 5 3-6 14, Ethan Halat 0 0-0 0, William Cipolla 6 1-1 15, Gage Gockel 0 0-0 0, Peter DeWitt 5 0-0 10, Nathan Wyckoff 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 7-12 52
Three-point baskets: CV 10 (Pierce, T. Waid, Calder, Ontl 4, Quigley 3); G 3 (O’Hara, Cipolla 2)
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 61, Cooperstown 47
G-MU … 16 17 17 11 — 61
C … 10 7 13 17 — 47
GMU: Dylan McVey 5 9-12 20, Noah Pain 0 1-2 1, McKinley Gardner 0 0-0 0, Devon Hartwell 3 1-2 9, Kristian Stachura 0 0-0 0, Chase Simonds 0 0-0 0, Corbin Demmon 0 0-0 0, Dalton Proskine 10 5-6 25, Brian Wilson 3 0-0 6, Lane Dibble 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 16-22 61
Cooperstown: Ethan Kukenberger 1 1-4 3, PJ Kiuber III 5 4-4 16, Troy Davis 3 6-6 12, Conrad Erway 1 0-0 2, Dillon Burns 1 0-0 3,Charlie Lambert 2 0-0 5, Colyn Criqui 2 0-0 6, Garet Bush 0 0-1 0. Totals 15 11-15 47
Three-point baskets: C 6 (Kiuber 2, Criqui 2, Lambert, Burns); G-MU 3 (Hartwell 2, McVey)
Oneonta 62, Marathon 33 (Saturday)
OHS … 14 13 25 10 — 62
M … 8 19 2 4 — 33
Oneonta: Cam Sitts 0 0-0 0, Finlay Oliver 1 2-2 4, Seamus Catella 4 0-0 9, Dakoda Buzzy 0 0-0 0, Owen Burnsworth 1 1-2 3, Brandon Erwood 4 5-5 15, Louis Bonnici 1 0-0 3, Aidan Gelbsman 0 0-0 0, Liam Blair 3 2-4 9, Carter Mackey 8 2-2 19. Totals 22 12-15 62
Marathon: Jacob Byron 1 0-0 3, Bryce Hartman 0 0-0 0, Braeden Morrison 3 0-0 7, Braydin Drake 0 0-0 0, Kaiden Cornell 0 0-0 0, Drew Rozewski 1 0-0 2, Eli Hoyt 0 0-0 0, Tristin Byron 0 0-0 0, Zachary Birdsall 3 2-2 8, Conor Holland 5 2-4 13. Totals 13 4-6 33
Three-point baskets: OHS 6 (Erwood 2, Catella, Bonnici, Blair, Mackey); M 3 (Byron, Morrison, Holland)
Little Falls 59, Cooperstown 27 (Saturday)
LF … 24 12 11 12 — 59
C … 7 9 6 5 — 27
LF: Trumbull 1 2-2 5, Dunn 2 0-0 4, L. Frederick 2 2-2 7, C. Frederick 4 2-2 11, Morotti 1 0-0 3, Shepaetson 8 1-2 23, Smith 0 0-0 0, Langdon 2 2-2 6. Totals: 20 9-10 59
Cooperstown: Ethan Kukeberger 0 0-0 0, P.J. Kiuber 1 0-0 2, Troy Davis 1 1-2 3, Conrad Erway 0 0-0 0, Dillon Burns 0 0-1 0, Charlie Lambert 6 0-0 17, Colyn Criqui 2 1-3 5, Garet Bush 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 3-5 27
Three-point baskets: LF 10 (Trumbull, L. Frederick, C. Frederick, Shepaetson 6); C 5 (Lambert 5)
WRESTLING
The Cooperstown/Milford wrestling team competed in the Section III Division 2 Tournament on Saturday at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse.
T.J. O’Connor finished fifth overall at 132 pounds. O’Connor won his quarterfinal match by an 8-2 decision, then won the fifth-place match by a 14-4 major decision.
Elsewhere, Brenin Dempsey (138 pounds) and Henry Loeffler (172) each made it to the consolation quarterfinals in their respective brackets.
