The Morris boys basketball team used a big first half to earn a 78-68 road victory over Schenevus on Thursday in Tri-Valley League action.
The Mustangs raced out to a 43-20 halftime advantage, but the Dragons made things interesting near the end. Schenevus scored 48 points in the second half, including 28 in the fourth quarter alone, but had dug themselves too big a hole to climb out of.
Garrett Aikins led the scoring for Morris with 24 points. Also finishing in double-digits were Tiger Ross with 17 and Ryan Murphy with 15. Morris hit 10 three-pointers as a team.
Jackson Reed had a huge game for Schenevus with 35 points in the losing effort. Mehki Regg fell just short of a double-double with nine points and 10 assists.
Morris will host Unadilla Valley on Tuesday while Schenevus will be at Franklin on Monday.
Delhi 66, Charlotte Valley 30
Delhi opened its stint as hosts of the Shalkey-Mokay Tournament on Thursday with a convincing 66-30 win over Charlotte Valley.
The Bulldogs outscored the Wildcats 36-10 in the second half thanks to 26 steals as a team.
Luke Schnabel finished with 21 points and seven steals to lead Delhi. Angelo Krzyston, meanwhile, had 10 points while Chuck Haight recorded eight steals.
Leading Charlotte Valley were Trevor Waid and Ezra Ontl with 11 and nine points, respectively.
Charlotte Valley will play Harpursville in the consolation game on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Delhi will face Bainbridge-Guilford in the title game at 4:15 p.m.
Chenango Forks 72, Oneonta 44
The Oneonta boys suffered a 72-44 road loss to Chenango Forks on Thursday.
Makya Morrison led the scoring for the Yellowjackets with 14 points. Britten Zeh also finished in double figures with 10 points while Owen Burnsworth had seven.
Oneonta is right back at it on Friday when it hosts Cobleskill-Richmondville.
Edmeston 58, Sharon Springs 41
The Panthers rallied from an early deficit to defeat Sharon Springs 58-41 on Thursday.
After being held to five points in the first quarter, Edmeston outscored Sharon Springs 53-30 the rest of the way.
Kyle Ough had the hot hand for Edmeston, scoring 26 points in the win. Michael Cashman led Sharon Springs with 14 points.
Edmeston is at Fort Plain on Monday while Sharon Springs hosts Middleburgh on Monday.
Walton 57, Laurens/Milford 48 (Wednesday)
Walton held off Laurens/Milford for a 57-48 win on Wednesday to claim the Stamford Christmas Tournament Championship.
Robert Conklin was named Tournament MVP for the Warriors, scoring a team-best 15 points in the win. Zach Gardner and Parker MacDonald each added 14 points of their own. Gardner earned a spot on the all-tournament team.
For Laurens/Milford, Braden Murphy recorded a double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds. He and Mike Virtell (seven points, 11 rebounds) were named to the all-tourney squad while Carter Stevens had 10 points.
Morris 78, Schenevus 68
M … 17 26 14 18 — 78
S … 10 10 20 28 — 68
M: Tiger Ross 7 0-0 17, Keegan Fraser 1 1-2 3, Asa Dugan 3 0-0 9, Garrett Aikins 11 2-2 24, Ryan Murphy 6 0-0 15, Jonathan Child 3 0-2 6, Ethan Franklin 2 0-0 6. Totals: 33 3-6 78
S: Ethan Reed 0 0-0 0, Tim Green 1 0-0 3, Cody Keator 2 0-0 4, Trevor Schneider 1 1-2 3, Mehki Regg 4 0-0 9, Jackson Reed 15 5-6 35, Owen Bryant 2 0-0 4, Lucien Kortekaas 5 0-0 10, Ryan Spranger 0 0-0 0. Totals: 30 6-8 68
Three-point baskets: M 10 (Ross, Fraser, Dugan 3, Murphy 3, Franklin 2); S 2 (Green, Regg)
Delhi 66, Charlotte Valley 30
DA … 10 20 20 16 – 66
CV … 9 11 4 6 – 30
DA: Chuck Haight 2 0-0 4, Zachary Finch 2 0-0 6, Logan Nealis 2 1-2 5, Noah Dungan 0 0-0 0, Luke Schnabel 8 4-4 21, Sam Davis 1 0-0 2, Angelo Krzyston 5 0-1 10, Andrew Liddle 2 0-0 4, Rocco Schnabel 4 0-0 8, Luke Sanford 3 0-0 6. Totals 29 5-7 66.
CV: Travis Blumberg 0 0-0 0, Trevor Waid 3 5-6 11, Travis Pierce 0 0-0 0, Ezra Onti 3 1-2 9, Freddy Cargill 0 0-0 0, Cooper Wright 1 0-2 2, Dom Butler 0 0-0 0, Simone Tunno 0 0-0 0, Jamison Quigley 1 4-5 6, Luke Montgomery 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnston 1 0-0 2, John Gonsalves 0 0-1 0. Totals 9 10-16 30.
Three-point baskets: DA 3 (Finch 2, Schnabel); CV 2 (Onti 2)
Chenango Forks 72, Oneonta 44
CF … 19 25 9 19 — 72
OHS … 7 12 14 11 — 44
CF: Lavrinovich 2 1-2 6, Sherer 0 1-2 1, Samsel 11 5-8 27, Vaseleck 1 0-0 2, Stark 3 2-2 8, Little 0 1-2 1, T. Warpus 6 1-2 15, D. Warpus 1 0-0 2, Carnegie 2 1-2 5, Paradis 2 0-0 5. Totals: 28 12-20 72
OHS: Cam Sitts 1 1-2 3, Ben Casola 0 0-0 0, Peyton Mackey 0 0-0 0, Jared Hill 0 0-0 0, Owen Burnsworth 3 0-0 7, Britten Zeh 4 0-0 10, Makya Morrison 6 1-4 14, Zach Grygiel 1 1-2 3, Brady Carr 0 0-0 0, Aidan Hendricks 0 0-0 0, Andrew Web 0 1-2 1, Finlay Oliver 1 4-6 6. Totals: 16 8-16 44
Three-point baskets: CF 4 (Lavrinovich, T. Warpus 2, Paradis); OHS 4 (Burnsworth, Zeh 2, Morrison)
Edmeston 58, Sharon Springs 41
E … 5 19 19 15 — 58
SS … 11 9 7 14 — 41
E: Brayman Clark 2 0-0 4, Kyle Ough 9 4-10 26, Caleb Zinger 0 0-2 0, Gavin McEnroe 3 0-0 6, Collin McEnroe 3 0-0 6, Preston Graham 1 2-2 4. Totals: 23 8-18 58
SS: Ethan Mickel 3 2-4 9, Luke Enyart 3 2-6 8, Michael Cashman 6 1-2 14, Brendan Parrotti 0 2-9 2, Brady Law 3 2-9 8. Totals: 15 9-30 41
Three-point baskets: E 4 (Ough 4); SS 2 (Mickel, Cashman)
Walton 57, Laurens/Milford 48 (Wednesday)
W … 18 9 15 15 – 57
L/M … 13 4 19 12 – 48
W: Robert Conklin 6 3-7 15, Ransom Dutcher 2 4-6 8, Zach Gardner 6 0-0 14, Seth Hunter 2 0-0 4, Parker MacDonald 5 2-2 14, Colby Phraner 1 0-0 2, Max Dutcher 0 0-0 0, Landon Santon 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 9-15 57.
L/M: Carter Stevens 4 0-0 10, Christian Lawson 0 0-0 0, Cyller Cimko 3 0-0 7, Wendell Agustin 0 0-0 0, Jacob Burkhart 0 0-0 0, Nick DeBoer 0 0-0 0, Mike Virtell 3 1-4 7, Donta Sherwood 0 0-0 0, Braden Murphy 6 4-7 22, Logan Conklin 1 0-0 2, Evan Clark 0 0-0 0, Luke Edmonds 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 5-11 48.
Three-point baskets: W 4 (Gardner 2, MacDonald 2); L/M 9 (Murphy 6, Stevens 2, Cimko)
Bainbridge-Guilford 43, Harpursville 32 (Tuesday)
The Bainbridge-Guilford girls downed Harpursville 43-32 in Tuesday’s Midstate Athletic Conference contest.
Johnna Henderson led the Bobcats with 19 points and Celeste Baldwin also finished in double figures with 14 points.
Harpursville’s Hunter Moffitt led all scorers with 21 points.
Bainbridge-Guilford 43, Harpursville 32 (Tuesday)
B-G … 15 10 11 7 — 43
H … 4 11 9 8 — 32
B-G: Taylor Kazmirski 0 1-2 1, Peyton Umbra 1 0-0 2, Celeste Baldwin 4 5-10 14, Jayslin Henderson 0 0-0 0, Victoria Sada 0 0-0 0, Annika Armstrong 0 0-0 0, Johnna Henderson 7 4-8 19, Chandler Benjamin 0 0-0 0, Jordyn Parsons 3 1-2 7. Totals: 15 11-22 43
H: Jaylin Merrill 1 0-0 2, Madison Fleming 0 1-2 1, Adriana Hartman 0 0-0 0, Kylee Noyes 0 0-0 0, Amber Kachmar 1 2-2 4, Lilly Bagg 0 2-2 2, Sadie Combs 1 0-0 2, Hunter Moffitt 9 2-2 21. Totals: 12 7-8 32
Three-point baskets: B-G 2 (Baldwin, Jo. Henderson); H 1 (Moffitt)
Sidney 4, Deposit 0 (Wednesday)
The Sidney bowling team swept Deposit on Wednesday in a match held at East Main Lanes. The Warriors won by a combined score of 2824-1620.
Caidyn Lambrecht led Sidney with a series of 226-205-194-625 while Reece Yeomans followed close behind with a line of 182-204-226-612. Kyle Smith (175-178-225-578) and Aaron Sowersby (180-203-142-525) also rolled well in the win.
Leading Deposit was Justin Lanner with a line of 112-182-161-455. Sam Griffin posted an overall score of 366 while Grant deGraw and Derrick White each finished with a score of 227.
Sidney 4, Deposit 0 (Wednesday)
At East Main Lanes
Sidney (2824): Caidyn Lambrect 226-205-194-625, Reece Yeomans 182-204-226-612, Kyle Smith 175-178-225-578, Aaron Sowersby 180-203-142-525, Ethan Beardsley 175, Thomas Spindler 158, Ryan Schalk 150
Deposit (1620): Justin Lanner 112-182-161-455, Sam Griffin 96-146-124-366, Grant deGraw 126-101-227, Derrick White 94-133-227, Eliot Dermit 80, Henry Pettersen 78, Robert Reilly 70, Vincent Moore 67
