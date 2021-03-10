Hayleigh Gates scored a game-high 23 points to lead the visiting Mount Markham girls basketball team to a win over Richfield Springs, 68-22.
Mount Markham grabbed a 12-7 first quarter lead.
In the second quarter, the Indians were held to just one point as Mount Markham took a 21-point lead into halftime.
Mount Markham received 15 and 13 points from Caroline Entwisle and Hanna Picola respectively as they went on a 23-6 third-quarter run to put the game out of reach.
Maggie Worobey and Natalie Teachout led Richfield Springs with six points apiece.
Teammate Jackie Hosford grabbed 10 rebounds for the Indians.
Mount Markham 68, Richfield Springs 22
at Richfield Springs
Mount Markham …. 12 17 23 16 – 68
Richfield Springs …. 7 1 6 8 – 22
Mount Markham: Hayleigh Gates- 23, Caroline Entwisle- 15 pts, Hanna Picola- 13 pts, Zoe Hoke - 8 pts, Liv Ostrander - 4 pts, Emma Kocienda - 2 pts, Jenna Kocienda- 2 pts, Abbie Anslie- 1 pt. Free Throws: 9-12.
Richfield Springs: Maggie Worobey- 6 pts, Natlaie Teachout- 6 pts, Brooke Connolly- 3 pts, Jackie Hosford- 2 pts, Edith Garnsey- 2 pts, Sydney Burdick- 1 pt, Amy Seamon- 0 pts, Sam O’Connor- 0 pts, Kalie Evangelow- 0 pts. Free Throws: 6-12.
3-point field goals: M 5 (Picola 3, Gates 2); R 0.
