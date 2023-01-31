The Morris boys basketball team rolled to a 73-48 victory over Cherry Valley-Springfield in Tri-Valley League action on Tuesday.
Scott Murphy poured in 25 points to lead the Mustangs while Tiger Ross added 18 and Asa Dugan scored 14.
For CV-S, CJ Hurley scored 12 points while Duane LeFevre and Max Horvath each scored 11 points.
Morris will be at Frankfort-Schuyler on Saturday while CV-S will visit Northville on Thursday.
Gilboa 51, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 20
Gilboa shut the Windham-Ashland-Jewett offense down to win 51-20 on Tuesday in the Delaware League.
Joe Willie led the Wildcats in scoring with 18 points, while William Cipolla added 16 points in the win and Jacob Strauch had a near double-double of nine points and 10 rebounds.
Deposit-Hancock 46, Unadilla Valley 37 (Monday)
The Unadilla Valley boys fell to Deposit-Hancock 46-37 in Monday’s Midstate Athletic Conference matchup.
The Eagles came out hot, jumping out to a 16-2 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
Evan Persbacker led Deposit with 20 points while Blake Fortunato added nine points of his own. Haywood Edwards was the top scorer for UV with 12 points.
No box score was provided for this game.
Morris 73, Cherry Valley-Springfield 48
Morris … 27 16 16 14 — 73
CV-S … 10 7 17 14 — 48
M: Ross 6 6-x 18, Frasier 0 1-x 1, Dugan 5 0-x 14, Strain 0 0-x 0, Aikins 3 0-x 6, S. Murphy 12 1-x 25, R. Murphy 0 1-x 1, Child 1 0-x 2, Wolfe 0 0-x 0, Waffle 2 0-x 4, Franklin 1 0-x 2, Burke 0 0-x 0. Totals: 30 9-x 73
CV-S: Cade 0 1-x 1, LeFevre 4 1-x 11, Stocking 2 0-x 6, Campagna 1 1-x 3, Horvath 3 5-x 11, O’Neill 0 0-x 0, Decker 2 0-x 4, Hurley 5 2-x 12, Benson 0 0-x 0, Rockwell 0 0-x 0. Totals: 17 10-x 48
Three-point baskets: M 4 (Dugan 4); CV-S 4 (LeFevre 2, Stocking 2)
Gilboa 51, Windham-Ashland-Jewitt 20
G … 19 7 19 6 — 51
WAJ … 4 11 2 3 — 20
G: Anthony Marsh 0 0-0 0, Dakota Oliver 2 3-6 8, Michael Yepez 0 0-0 0, David McCann 0 0-0 0, William Cipolla 7 0-0 16, Brandon Cross 0 0-0 0, Myles Uhalde 0 0-0 0, Jamie Perry 0 0-0 0, Jacob Strauch 4 0-0 9, Peter DeWitt 0 0-0 0, Joe Willie 9 0-0 18. Totals: 22 3-6 51
WAJ: Christian Green 1 2-2 4, Luke Maeurer 0 0-0 0, Alex Li 0 0-2 0, Chris Viola 1 2-6 4, Tyler Lashua 0 0-0 0, Connor Aplin 2 0-2 4, Eli Cercone 1 0-0 2, Jeremie Younes 0 0-0 0, Aaron Cohen 1 0-1 2, Jacob Schwartz 1 2-6 4. Totals: 7 6-19 20
Three-point baskets: G 4 (Cipolla 2, Oliver, Strauch); WAJ 0
Schenevus 52, Richfield Springs 48
The Schenevus girls held off Richfield Springs for a 52-48 Tri-Valley League victory at home on Tuesday.
Sam Osborne and Sam Barrett provided a strong one-two punch for the Lady Dragons, scoring 21 and 18 points, respectively, in the win.
Maggie Worobey was the top scorer for Richfield Springs with 16 points. Issy Seamon added nine points of her own.
Schenevus will visit Laurens on Friday while Richfield Springs travels to Madison on Thursday.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 34, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 30
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton never looked back from a fast start to defeat Windham-Ashland-Jewett 34-30 on Tuesday. Hannah Bonczkowski led the Raiders with a game-high 22 points, while Mackenzie Barnes added six points in the win. Amanda Nilsen was the top scorer for Windham.
G-MU will host Edmeston on Friday.
Walton 47, Deposit-Hancock 39 (Monday)
Walton held off Deposit-Hancock for a 47-39 road victory on Monday in the Midstate Athletic Conference.
Jacqlyn Gransbury was Walton’s leading scorer with 17 points. Sarah Gross paced Deposit-Hancock with 12 points.
No box score was provided for this game. Walton is off until Feb. 8 when it visits Unatego.
Schenevus 52, Richfield Springs 48
S … 17 14 13 8 — 52
RS … 12 11 10 15 — 48
S: Au. Burton 3 0-2 6, Am. Burton 2 1-2 5, C. Ritton 1 0-0 2, S. Barrett 5 6-6 18, B. Lincoln 0 0-0 0, L. Competiello 0 0-0 0, S. Osborne 9 2-5 21, T. Knapp 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 9-15 52
RS: G. Seamon 2 2-3 6, M. Worobey 5 2-2 16, L. Frable 0 0-0 0, S. Spencer 0 0-0 0, I. Seamon 3 3-4 9, E. White 1 3-4 5, A. Hawkes 3 2-4 8, A. Diotte 0 1-8 1, L. Dyn 1 1-2 3. Totals: 15 13-27 48
Three-point baskets: S 3 (Barrett 2, Osborne); RS 4 (Worobey 4)
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 34, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 30
G-MU …14 4 5 11 — 34
WAJ …4 5 11 10 — 30
G-MU: Alyssa Sorochinsky 1 0-0 2, Kyra Demmon 1 0-0 2, Hannah Bonczkowski 9 2-4 22, Avriel Correll 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Barnes 3 0-0 6, Kendra Hammond 0 0-0 0, Mackenzi Marron 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 2-4 34
WAJ: Amanda Nilsen 7 3-8 17, Selina Li 0 0-0 0, Ashytn Hansen 1 0-1 2, Megan Carroll 2 2-4 6, Emma Drum 2 0-0 4, Hannah Tuttle 0 1-6 1, Catherine Coe 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 6-19 30
Three-point baskets: G-MU 2 (Bonczkowski 2) W-A-J 0
The Sidney bowling teams earned a split decision against Hancock on Monday. The girls won by a score of 2291-2009 while the boys fell 2911-2581.
Leading the Sidney girls was Holly Bookhout with a score of 535. Abigail Spindler (470), Scout DelReal (459), and Ky Phillips (458) also had strong outings.
For the boys, Aaron Sowersby was the top roller with a series of 558. Caidyn Lambrecht followed close behind with a 551.
BOYS
Hancock 4, Sidney 0 (Monday)
Hancock (2911): Peyton Johnson 211-233-187-631, Anton Leonard 212-203-168-222-593, Tyler Allen 198-191-197-586, Ronnie Ellis 205-177-200-582, Wyatt Persbacker 206-146-352, Aidan Norton 167
Sidney (2581): Aaron Sowersby 171-196-191-558, Caidyn Lambrecht 202-140-209-551, Reece Yeomans 144-133-161-438, Kyle Smith 145-206-351, Ryan Schalk 180-166-346, Thomas Spindler 196-141-337
GIRLS
Sidney 4, Hancock 0 (Monday)
Sidney (2291): Holly Bookhout 209-174-152-535, Abigail Spindler 165-132-173-470, Scout DelReal 122-189-148-459, Ky Phillips 139-171-148-458, Kayleigh Northrup 116-114-139-369
Hancock (2009): Regan Worzel 161-178-143-482, Zaida Whitaker 132-168-133-433, Wynter Stanton 157-143-132-432, Natalie Woodmansee 116-135-251, Emrehe Ellis 139-89-228, Allison Lewis 96, Carrie Warfield 87
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.