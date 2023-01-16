Morris’ Scott Murphy scored an incredible 51 points in the Mustangs’ 73-36 victory over Brookfield on Saturday.
Amazingly, Murphy needed just three quarters to reach the 50-point mark. He scored 25 in the first quarter alone and had 35 at the half.
Ethan Franklin added nine points in the victory.
Morris will visit Gilbertsville-Mount Upton on Thursday.
OESJ 42, Richfield Springs 36 (Saturday)
Richfield Springs couldn’t overcome a slow start on offense as it fell to OESJ 42-36 on Saturday. The Indians were held to just 10 points in the first half.
Brayden Dunckel led Richfield Springs with 15 points while Dylan Hosford also finished in double-figures with 12 points.
Richfield Springs will have its Senior Night on Thursday against Schenevus.
Morris 58, Edmeston 55 (Friday)
The Morris boys held on for a 58-55 home victory over Edmeston on Friday.
Garrett Aikins led the Mustangs with 15 points, Tiger Ross netted 13 of his own, Jon Child had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Scott Murphy provided seven assists.
For Edmeston, Kyle Ough scored 15 points while Gavin McEnroe followed up with 11.
Delhi 75, Unadilla Valley 33 (Friday)
The Delhi boys improved to 10-0 on the season Friday with a commanding 75-33 victory over Unadilla Valley.
Luke Schnabel scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Bulldogs, while Chuck Haight had seven points and eight rebounds and Angelo Krzyston finished with nine points and six rebounds.
Delhi’s defense was outstanding as all 11 players who saw action recorded at least two steals.
Trent Marinelli was the leading scorer for UV with nine points.
Unatego/Franklin 52, Walton 47 (Friday)
The Unatego/Franklin boys edged Walton 52-47 in a Midstate Athletic Conference contest on Friday.
Chase Birdsall notched all of his game-high 15 points on five three-pointers for U/F while Xander Johnson scored 14 points and Devon Kroll added 11.
Walton had four players score in double-digits, with Ransom Dutcher leading the with 12 and being followed by Meyer Little (11), Robert Conklin (11), and Zack Gardner (10).
Worcester 40, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 32 (Friday)
The Wolverines recovered from an early 7-0 deficit to defeat G-MU 40-32 on Friday in a Tri-Valley League contest.
Worcester’s Tyler Head led all scorers with 18 points while Ben Ballard had five assists and four steals and Connor Fancher and Tyler Haley each had four steals as well.
Devon Hartwell led the Raiders with nine points, which was followed by Noah Pain’s eight points.
Herkimer 70, Cooperstown 58 (Friday)
The Hawkeyes fell to Herkimer 70-58 on Friday at home.
PJ Kiuber led Cooperstown with 19 points while Charlie Lambert had 16. Cooper Coleman scored a career-best 15 points in the loss and Cooper Bradley and Troy Davis pulled down seven and six rebounds, respectively.
Bainbridge-Guilford 51, Afton 39 (Friday)
James Hogroian’s big night was enough to lead the Bobcats past Afton 51-39 on Friday.
Hogroian finished with a game-high 27 points in the victory for B-G. Ilias Wilson added eight points of his own.
For Afton, Ryan Wright poured in 18 points.
Morris 73, Brookfield 36 (Saturday)
M … 27 22 16 8 — 73
B … 0 9 14 13 — 36
M: Tiger Ross 2 0-0 4, Keegan Fraser 1 0-0 2, Asa Dugan 0 0-0 0, Jason Strain 0 1-3 1, Garrett Aikins 0 0-0 0, Scott Murphy 24 0-1 51, Jon Child 2 0-0 4, Logan Dunham 0 0-0 0, Reed Wolfe 0 0-0 0, Lincoln Waffle 1 0-0 2, Ethan Franklin 3 0-0 9, Kiernan Burke 0 0-0 0. Totals: 33 1-4 73
B: Daniel Head 3 0-0 9, Drake Alsante 5 0-2 13, Connor Dibrango 0 0-0 0, Brice Smith 0 1-2 1, Jordan Dibrango 2 0-0 6, Joe Walker 1 1-2 3, Caden Mayne 0 0-0 0, Connor Cook 2 0-0 4. Totals: 13 2-6 36
Three-point baskets: M 6 (Murphy 3, Franklin 3); B 8 (Head 3, Alsante 3, Dibrango 2)
OESJ 42, Richfield Springs 36 (Saturday)
OESJ … 13 10 6 13 — 42
RS … 2 8 19 7 — 36
OESJ: Snell 0 0-1 1, Christensen 6 0-1 14, Stever 1 0-0 2, Eakin 8 1-4 17, Barnes 4 1-3 9. Totals: 19 2-9 42
RS: Bowman 0 1-2 1, Dunckel 5 2-2 15, Wolfe 2 0-0 6, Schultz 1 0-0 2, Hosford 4 3-4 12. Totals: 12 6-8 42
Three-point baskets: OESJ 2 (Christensen 2); RS 6 (Dunckel 3, Wolfe 2, Hosford)
Morris 58, Edmeston 55 (Friday)
M … 21 12 15 17 — 58
E … 15 11 13 18 — 55
M: Tiger Ross 6 1-2 13, Keegan Fraser 0 0-0 0, Asa Dugan 3 0-0 8, Garrett Aikins 7 0-0 15, Scott Murphy 2 2-2 6, Jon Child 4 5-11 13, Lincoln Waffle 1 0-0 2, Ethan Franklin 3 0-0 8. Totals: 26 8-15 58
E: Braymon Clark 2 0-0 6, Kyle Ough 6 0-0 15, Gavin McEnroe 5 1-4 11, Colin McEnroe 2 3-4 7, Gunner Schoellig 1 0-0 3, Austin Galley 1 1-1 3, Izek Richards 3 0-0 6, N. Triano 0 0-0 0, Preston Graham 3 1-2 7. Totals: 23 6-11 55
Three-point baskets: M 5 (Dugan 2, Aikins, Franklin 2); E 6 (Clark 2, Ough 3, Schoellig)
Delhi 75, Unadilla Valley 33 (Friday)
DA … 18 23 21 13 — 75
UV … 5 9 15 4 — 33
DA: Tanner Bracchy 1 0-0 3, Chuck Haight 3 0-0 7, Zachary Finch 0 0-0 0, Logan Nealis 1 3-4 5, Noah Dungan 2 0-0 5, Luke Schnabel 10 2-4 25, Sam Davis 1 1-2 4, Angelo Krzyston 4 1-2 9, Andrew Liddle 3 0-0 7, Rocco Schnabel 3 0-0 6, Luke Sanford 2 0-0 4. Totals: 30 7-12 75
UV: Haywood Edwards 2 0-1 4, Tucker Cattanach 3 0-0 7, Trevor Smith 0 0-0 0, Dakota Johnson 0 0-0 0, Keegan Platt 0 1-2 1, Zach Smith 2 0-0 4, Trason Murray 1 0-0 3, Trent Marineli 3 2-2 9, Kaden Butts 1 1-5 3, Dalton Allen 0 2-2 2. Totals: 12 6-12 33
Three-point baskets: DA 8 (L. Schnabel 3, Bracchy, Haight, Dungan, Davis, Liddle); UV 3 (Cattanach, Murray, Marinelli)
Unatego/Franklin 52, Walton 47 (Friday)
U/F … 15 9 11 17 — 52
W … 13 8 11 15 — 47
U/F: Logan Utter 0 2-4 2, Xander Johnson 6 0-0 14, Devon Kroll 3 3-4 11, Spencer Willms 1 0-0 2, Braeden Johnson 2 4-9 8, Chase Birdsall 5 0-0 15. Totals: 17 9-17 52
W: Zack Gardner 4 0-0 10, Ransom Dutcher 5 2-4 12, Parker MacDonald 1 0-0 3, Meyer Little 3 2-2 11, Robert Conklin 5 0-0 11. Totals: 18 4-6 47
Three-point baskets: U/F 9 (Birdsall 5, Johnson 2, Kroll 2); W 7 (Little 3, Gardner 2, MacDonald, Conklin)
Worcester 40, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 32 (Friday)
W … 16 11 13 6 — 40
G-MU … 7 7 7 11 — 32
W: Dominic Critti 0 0-0 0, Tyler Haley 1 0-0 2, Lucas Roof 0 0-0 0, Connor Fancher 3 0-0 7, Remy Shafer 1 0-0 2, Ben Ballard 2 0-0 4, Mason Sivacek 1 0-0 2, Joey Geiskopf 2 1-2 5, Tyler Head 9 0-4 18, Alex Adams 0 0-0 0, Matthew Sanders 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 1-6 40
G-MU: Brennan Finch 1 0-0 2, Noah Pain 3 0-0 8, Latham Rentz 0 0-0 0, Devon Hartwell 4 0-1 9, Kristian Stachura 1 0-0 2, Jeffrey Barnes 2 1-1 5, Corbin Demonn 0 0-0 0, Brian Wilson 3 0-4 6. Totals: 14 1-5 32
Three-point baskets: W 1 (Fancher); G-MU 3 (Pain 2, Hartwell)
Herkimer 70, Cooperstown 58 (Friday)
H … 19 20 13 18 — 70
C … 12 14 13 19 — 58
H: Lewis 0 0-0 0, Petucci 5 6-10 16, Caruso 6 0-0 12, Nichols 1 0-0 2, Mollel 7 2-2 16, Carney 8 8-9 24. Totals: 27 16-21 70
C: Colby Diamond 0 0-0 0, Ethan Kukenberger 2 0-0 4, PJ Kiuber 8 3-4 19, Cooper Coleman 5 2-4 15, Troy Davis 0 0-0 0. Cooper Bradley 1 0-0 2, Brody Murdock 1 0-0 2, Charlie Lambert 7 1-2 16. Totals: 24 6-10 58
Three-point baskets: H 0; C 4 (Coleman 3, Lambert)
Bainbridge-Guilford 51, Afton 39 (Friday)
B-G … 17 14 9 11 — 51
A … 7 9 9 14 — 39
B-G: David Emerson 1 1-6 3, James Hogroian 11 4-4 27, Nick McKown 2 0-0 4, Ilias Wilson 3 2-4 8, Lukas McKown 0 0-0 0, Isaac Seiler 1 2-2 5, Garrett O’Hara 1 0-0 2, Michael Liponi 1 0-0 2, Connor Vredenburgh 0 2-2 2, Giovanni Johnson 0 0-0 0, Arien Sherman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 11-18 51
A: Anthony Obeida 0 0-0 0, Ryan Wright 8 2-7 18, Tyler Kell 3 0-0 8, Matthew Carme 0 0-0 0, Ryan Parson 2 1-2 5, Ethan Patterson 3 2-7 8, Brandon Sadlemire 0 0-0 0, Carter Burns 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 5-16 39
Three-point baskets: B-G 2 (Hogroian, Seiler); A 2 (Kell)
WRESTLING
The Cooperstown/Milford wrestling team was in action on Saturday at the Camden Blue Devil Tournament.
TJ O’Connor finished first overall in the 145-pound bracket, winning all five of his matches via pin. Henry Loeffler, meanwhile, paced third at 172 pounds after going 4-1 in his matches. Matthew Perrino won a pair of matches at 215 pounds and Max Sharf won once at 189.
Cooperstown/Milford will be in Mount Markham for the Mustang Duals beginning on Friday.
