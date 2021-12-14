Mussaw leads Unatego to big home win over Walton

The Unatego girls basketball team earned a convincing 65-28 win over its rivals from Walton in Tuesday’s Midstate Athletic Conference matchup.
Kylie Mussaw led the way for Unatego with a game-high 24 points. Liz Craft also finished in double figure with 10 points.
Havyn Merwin led Walton with seven points.
Unatego will host Unadilla Valley next Wednesday while Walton will host Downsville on Monday.
Delhi 57, Deposit-Hancock 15
The Bulldogs rolled past the Eagles 57-15 on Tuesday night.
Sylvia Liddle led the way for Delhi with 17 points, nine steals, and six blocks. Also posting nice all-around games were Natalie Vredenburg (nine points), Julia Baxter (eight points, five steals, three blocks), and Amanda Nealis (seven assists, six steals).
Madison Felter led Deposit with seven points.
Delhi (4-2) will host Sidney on Thursday.
Worcester 55, Laurens 29
Worcester defeated Laurens 55-29 in Tuesday's Tri-Valley League matchup.
Hailey Shalor led the Wolverines with 16 points, followed by Elizabeth O'Dell with 12 points. Gabby Andrades led Laurens with a game-high 25 points.
Laurens will travel to play Schenevus on Wednesday.
Mount Markham 44, Cooperstown 19 (Monday)
The Cooperstown girls fell to Mount Markham 44-19 on Monday.
Liana Williams and Dani Seamon led the Hawkeyes with six points each.
Caroline Entwistle paced Mount Markham with a game-high 19 points while Hannah Peola finished with 11.
Cooperstown will visit Sauquoit Valley on Thursday.
Unatego 65, Walton 28
U … 22 13 19 11 — 65
W … 9 6 5 8 — 28
Unatego: B. McCoy 4 0-3 8, A. Lucia 3 1-2 6, K. Mussaw 11 2-4 24, M. Wilsey 4 0-0 8, N. Swift 1 0-0 2, L. Craft 4 2-4 10, T. Codington 4 0-2 7. Totals: 31 5-15 65
Walton: H. Merwin 4 0-4 7, A. Coons 2 1-1 5, J. Gransbury 1 1-2 3, J. Wright 0 3-4 3, M. MacGibbon 1 0-0 2, K. Wood 1 2-2 4, M. MacGibbon 2 0-2 4. Totals: 11 7-15 28
Three-point baskets: U 2 (Lucia, Codington); W 1 (Merwin)
Delhi 57, Deposit-Hancock 15
DA … 16 10 18 13 — 57
D-H … 2 4 4 5 — 15
Delhi: Julia Baxter 3 2-2 8, Abby Leahy 4 0-3 8, Libby Lamport 2 0-2 4, Sylvia Liddle 8 1-4 17, Amanda Nealis 0 1-4 1, Cadence Wakin 2 0-2 4, Shaina Mondore 1 0-0 2, Natalie Vredenburg 4 0-0 9, Allyssa Gioffe 2 0-0 4. Totals: 26 4-17 57
D-H: Madison Felter 2 3-4 7, Addison Makowski 1 0-0 2, Makiryn Ostrander 1 0-2 2, Audrey Harris 1 0-0 2, Kelsey Wank 1 0-2 2. Totals: 6 3-8 15
Three-point baskets: DA 1 (Vredenburg); D-H 0
Worcester 55, Laurens 29
W … 18 12 17 8 — 55
L … 9 4 7 9 — 29
Worcester: Sophia Adams 3 0-2 6, Iriyah Haley 2 2-4 6, Elizabeth O'Dell 6 0-1 12, Hailey Shalor 6 0-0 16, Maci Milavec 2 0-0 4, Anna Serdy 4 0-0 11. Totals 23 2-7 55
Laurens: Natasha Solovitcz 1 0-0 2, Gabby Andrades 11 0-0 25, Kendra Dunham 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 0-0 29
Three-point baskets: W 7 (Shalor 4, Serdy 3); L 3 (Andrades 3)
Mount Markham 44, Cooperstown 19 (Monday)
MM … 6 10 19 9 — 44
C … 7 6 6 0 — 19
Mount Markham: Hannah Peola 5 0-0 11, Jenna Kocienda 1 0-0 3, Morgan Sayers 1 2-2 5, Caroline Entwistle 5 6-8 19, Maggie Plummer 1 0-0 2, Emma Kocienda 2 0-0 4. Totals: 15 8-10 44
Cooperstown: Gabby Woeppel 1 0-0 2, Liana Williams 2 2-2 6, Sarah Feik 0 0-0 0, Abby Lewis 0 0-0 0, Claire Jensen 2 1-2 5, Dani Seamon 3 0-5 6. Totals: 8 3-9 19
Three-point baskets: MM 6 (Peola, J. Kocienda, Sayers, Entwistle 3); C 0
