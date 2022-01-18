Mussaw, Wilsey lead Unatego past Oxford 75-44

A pair of 20-point performances helped the Unatego girls basketball team defeat Oxford at home 75-44 on Tuesday.
Kylie Mussaw and Maddie Wilsey each scored 20 points in the Spartans’ victory, while Alexa Lucia (16 points) and Tatum Codington (11) also finished in double-digits.
Madalyn Barrows was outstanding in a losing effort for the Blackhawks, pouring in a game-high 28 points.
Unatego will visit Delhi on Thursday.
Delhi 57, Afton 18
The Delhi girls notched a convincing 57-18 victory over Afton on Tuesday in a Midstate Athletic Conference game.
Sylvia Liddle had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds as well as three blocks to lead the Bulldogs. Cadence Wakin scored 11 points, Julia Baxter had four points and 12 rebounds, and Libby Lamport had five points, seven assists, and six steals.
Rosey Decker led Afton with 10 points.
Delhi (9-2 overall) will host Unatego on Thursday.
Bainbridge-Guilford 50,
Unadilla Valley 38
The Bobcats held off the Storm for a 50-38 victory on Tuesday in a Midstate Athletic Conference contest.
Celeste Baldwin led the way for Bainbridge-Guilford with a game-high 24 points. Also finishing in double figures was Danielle McEntee with 11 points.
Leading Unadilla Valley were Jaiden Schrag with 12 points and Keona Courtright with 11 points.
B-G will host Deposit-Hancock on Thursday while UV will host Greene on Thursday.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett 43,
Charlotte Valley 36
Windham-Ashland-Jewett edged Charlotte Valley 43-36 in Tuesday’s Delaware League contest.
Amanda Nilsen led the way for Windham with a game-high 17 points. Also scoring in double figures were Emma Drum with 13 points and Ashtyn Hansen with 12 points.
Maeve Carey paced Charlotte Valley with 13 points.
Both teams will be back in action on Thursday: Windham will visit Gilboa while Charlotte Valley hosts Roxbury.
Stamford/Jefferson 56, Gilboa 15
Stamford/Jefferson rolled to a 56-15 victory over Gilboa in Tuesday’s Delaware League matchup.
McKenna Hoyt and Seneca Shafer both registered double-doubles for the victors, with Hoyt finishing with 15 points and 19 rebounds and Shafer tallying 13 points and 17 rebounds. Tryhnati Donato added 10 points.
Taryn VanValkenburgh led Gilboa with nine points.
Unatego 75, Oxford 44
U … 10 19 25 21 — 75
O … 10 11 15 8 — 44
Unatego: Bailey McCoy 0 0-0 0, Alexa Lucia 9 0-0 16, Kylie Mussaw 10 1-2 20, Chelsi VanDeusen 0 0-0 0, Maddie Wilsey 9 2-4 20, Natasha Swift 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Craft 4 0-0 8, Tatum Codington 4 3-4 11. Totals: 36 6-10 75
Oxford: Naiomi Smith 1 0-1 2, Kyla Kelsey-Jones 1 2-2 4, Madalyn Barrows 14 3-5 28, Kadence Gallo 0 0-0 0, Taylor Smith 0 0-0 0, Ella Kelsey 2 0-2 4, Ava Benjamin 1 0-0 2, Bailey Chesebro 1 0-0 2, Madison Long 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 5-10 44
Three-point baskets: U 3 (Lucia 2, Mussaw); O 3 (Barrows 3)
Delhi 57, Afton 18
DA … 15 19 13 10 — 57
A … 4 2 6 6 — 18
Delhi: Julia Baxter 2 0-0 4, Abby Leahy 4 1-1 10, Libby Lamport 2 0-0 5, Sylvia Liddle 7 2-4 17, Amanda Nealis 3 0-0 6, Cadence Wakin 5 0-0 11, Shaina Mondore 0 0-0 0, Vidya Samudrala 2 0-0 4. Totals: 23 3-5 57
Afton: Anna Cable 1 0-2 2, Jordan Adams 0 0-0 0, Mallory Carmin 3 0-0 6, Emily Baciuska 0 0-0 0, Rosey Decker 5 0-0 10, Totals:
Three-point baskets: DA 4 (Leahy, Lamport, Liddle, Wakin); A 0
Bainbridge-Guilford 50, Unadilla Valley 38
B-G … 13 7 16 14 — 50
UV … 10 10 6 12 — 38
B-G: Taylor Kazmirski 3 0-0 7, Celeste Baldwin 8 5-6 24, Jayslin Henderson 0 0-0 0, Danielle McEntee 5 1-2 11, Johanna Henderson 3 0-0 6, Jordyn Parson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 6-8 50
UV: Isabella Potter 0 0-0 0, Jaiden Schrag 5 2-3 12, Madison Sayles 1 0-0 2, Keona Courtright 4 3-7 11, Morgan Hodges 0 1-2 1. Totals: 16 6-12 38
Three-point baskets: B-G 4 (Kazmirski, Baldwin); UV 1 (Schrag)
Windham-Ashland-Jewett 43, Charlotte Valley 36
WAJ … 10 7 9 17 — 43
CV … 9 12 7 8 — 36
WAJ: Amanda Nilsen 7 3-6 17, Ashtyn Hansen 6 0-0 12, Breanna Hoyt 0 1-2 1, Emma Drum 5 3-4 13. Totals: 18 7-12 43
CV: Liz Gerster 3 0-0 6, Cadence Losie 1 0-0 2, Kailey Whitbeck 1 0-0 2, Maeve Carey 6 1-2 13, Ella Gerster 1 7-8 9, Cadence Santiago 2 0-0 4. Totals: 14 8-10 36
Three-point baskets: WAJ 0; CV 0
Stamford/Jefferson 56, Gilboa 15
S/J … 13 12 13 18 — 56
G … 1 4 8 2 — 15
S/J: Seneca Shafer 6 1-4 13, Tryhnati Donato 5 0-0 10, Georgia Lynch 2 0-0 4, Chloe Mead 1 0-0 2, Emily Clark 3 2-2 8, Breanna Wyble 1 0-0 2, McKenna Hoyt 7 0-2 15, Andromeda Schultz 1 0-0 2. Totals:
Gilboa: Kara Dumas 2 0-2 4, Karly Sutton 1 0-0 2, Taryn VanValkenburgh 4 1-5 9. Totals:
Three-point baskets: S/J 1 (Hoyt); G 0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.