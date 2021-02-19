Norwich girls defeat Cooperstown, 83-42

Kenz Hess scored a game-high 28 points to lead the visiting Norwich girls basketball team over Cooperstown, 83-42
Norwich jumped out to a 33-6 first quarter lead after applying a full court press on the Hawkeyes, who struggled to get the ball over half court.
Cooperstown’s turnovers led to multiple easy baskets for Norwich.
Norwich’s Dougher scored 18 points, while teammate Hansen added 10.
G. Woppel led the Hawkeyes in scoring with 12. M. Schuermann added 10 points.
Norwich 83, Cooperstown 42
at Cooperstown
Norwich …. 33 21 17 12 – 83
Cooperstown …. 6 12 12 12 – 42
Norwich: Kenz Hess 9 5-6 28, Dougher 7 2-4 18, Hansen 4 0-2 10, Evans 5 0-0 10, Coggins 2 2-4 7, Flanagan 2 0-0 5, VanHouten 2 0-0 4, Morris 1 0-0 2, Davis 1 0-0 2, Finch 0 0-2 0, Hess 0 0-0 0. Totals: 33 9-18 83.
Cooperstown: G. Woeppel 4 4-6 12, M. Schuermann 5 0-0 10, D. Seamon 3 1-2 7, A. Lewis 0 6-9 6, A. Lambert 2 0-0 4, L. Trosset 1 0-2 2, S. Feik 0 1-2 1, M. Niles 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 12-21 83.
Three-point baskets: N 5 (Doughlar 2, Hansen, Coggins, K Hess); C 0.
Girls Basketball
Franklin 59, GMU 38
Kayla Campbell finished with 35 points, six rebounds, and nine steals to lift Franklin girls basketball to a 59-38 win over visiting Gilbertsville-mount Upton.
The Purple Devils also got 12 points, five rebounds and four assists from Marissa Campbell.
Teammate Zoe Warren added eight points.
After Franklin led 30-20 at halftime, the Purple Devils went on a 21-7 third quarter run, to extend their lead.
GMU was led by Hannah Bonzkowski’s 10 points and Ashlyn Maron’s seven points.
GMU 38, Franklin 59
At Franklin
GMU...11 9 7 11 – 38
Franklin...16 14 21 8 – 59
GMU: Hannah B. 4 0-0 10, Ashyln M. 3 1-4 7, Tammy B. 2 2-2 7, Megan P. 2 2-2 6, Maddy P. 2 0-0 4, Skye W. 1 0-0 2, Mackenzie .B 1 0-0 2 Angeline. C 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 5-8 38.
Franklin (2-0): Kayla Campbell 15 5-7 35, Marissa Campbell 4 2-2 12, Zoe Warren 4 0-0 8, Gretchyn Ackley 1 0-0 2, Paige Dutcher 1 0-0 2, Paige Dutcher 1 0-0 2, Meredith Shivers 1 0-0 2, Lucia Temple 0 0-0 0, Nicketa Utter 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 7-9 59.
Three-point baskets: F 2 (Marissa Campbell 2), GMU 3 (Hannah B. 2, Tammy B. 1)
Boys Basketball
GMU 65, Franklin 53
Gavin Bonczkowski scored a team-high 22 points to lead Gilbertsville-Mount Upton boys basketball over visiting Franklin 53-65, on senior night.
The Raiders honored their four seniors prior to the game (Gavin Bonczkowski, Dominick Hartwell, Kyle Meyers and Skyler Norton).
“It was a great team win tonight, the kids did a good job executing our offense in the second half,” GMU Head Coach Greg Bonczkowski said via email. “They did a great job of sharing the basketball and making the extra pass.”
Franklin jumped out to a 13-10 first quarter lead.
In the second quarter, the Raiders fought back, outscoring Franklin 19-14 to take a 29-17 lead into halftime.
“We had significant contributions from every player on the roster,” Bonczkowski said.
Dominick Hartwell scored 16 points for GMU, while teammates Skyler Norton and Dalton Proskine scored 11 and nine, respectively.
GMU used a 17-10 fourth quarter run to pull away from the Purple Devils.
Matt Serao scored a game-high 32 points for Franklin, while teammate Victor Rodriguez added 12.
Franklin 53, Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton 65
at Franklin
Franklin …. 13 14 16 10 – 53
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton …. 10 19 19 17 – 65
Franklin: Matt Serao 13 4-5 32, Victor Rodriguez 5 0-0 12, Brandon Gregory 2 0-1 4, Bryce Davis 1 0-0 3, James Meyers 1 0-0 2, Max Meo 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 4-6 53.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton: Gavin Bonczkowski 8 4-4 22, Dominick Hartwell 7 0-0 16, Skyler Norton 4 1-1 11, Dalton Proskine 4 1-2 9, Dylan McVey 2 0-0 5, Devon Hartwell 1 0-0 2, Kyle Meyers 0 0-2 0. Totals: 26 6-10 65.
Three-Point baskets: Franklin 5 (Serrao 2, Rodriguez 2, Davis); FMU 7 Bonczkowski 2, Norton 2, Hartwell 2, McVey).
Oneonta 73, Unatego 37
Matt Shultz’s 13 points helped lead Oneonta boys basketball to a home victory over Unatego, 73-37.
The Yellowjackets jumped out to a 21-7 first quarter lead.
Seamus Catella scored 11 points for Oneonta, while teammates Carter and Aidan Mackey had eight points apiece.
Oneonta held Unatego to just five points in the second quarter to extend its lead to 12-37 at halftime.
Overall, Oneonta had six players hit from deep, making a total of 12 three-pointers in the game.
Shea Barber and Jake Pitcher each scored 11 points to lead the Spartans.
Unatego 35, Onenota 73
Unatego …. 7 5 8 15 – 35
Oneonta …. 21 16 16 19 – 73
Unatego: Shea Barber 3 4-7 11, Jake Pitcher 5 0-0 11, Garrett backus 3 0-0 7, Destin Gecik 2 0-0 4, Luke Foster 1 0-0 2, Miles Mohrien 0 0-0 0, Notorious Gue 0 0-0 0, Michael Wheeler 0 0-0 0, Xander Ranc 0 0-0 0, James Wright 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 4-7 35.
Oneonta: Matt Shultz 6 0-0 13, Seamus Catella 3 0-0 11, Brandon Erwood 3 0-0 9, Carter Mackey 8 0-0 8, Aidan Mackey 3 2-2 8, Owen Burnsworth 2 1-2 7, Tanner Russin 2 0-0 6, Kevin Kurkowski 2 0-0 5, Finlay Oliver 2 0-2 4, Aiden Breakey 1 0-0 2, Cole Platt 0 0-0 0. Totals: 33 3-6 73.
Three-point baskets: U 3 (Barber, Backus, Pitcher); O 12 (Catella 3, Erwood 3, Burnsworth 2, Russin 2, Kurkowski, Shultz).
