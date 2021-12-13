The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) announced its fall 2021 scholar-athlete teams on Monday. This is the 30th year the NYSPHSAA has conducted the Scholar-Athlete program, which is sponsored by Pupil Benefits Plan, Inc.
For fall 2021, the NYSPHSAA recognized 3,825 Scholar-Athlete teams. In addition, an impressive 48,023 students received individual scholar-athlete recognition by having an individual GPA of 90 or above, regardless of whether their team qualified or not.
A total of 625 schools across the state participated in the Scholar-Athlete program which honors schools each of the seasons there is interscholastic competition.The 625 participating schools represents 79 percent of the NYSPHSAA membership.
The local teams who achieved Scholar-Athlete status are listed below:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.