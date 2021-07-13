The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) announced its spring 2021 scholar-athlete teams and individuals on Tuesday.
The NYSPHSAA recognized 2,513 Scholar-Athlete teams and 34,486 individuals for the spring season. A total of 501 schools across the state participated in the Scholar-Athlete program which honors schools each of the seasons there is interscholastic competition.
These are the local teams who earned Scholar-Athlete honors, with the number of individuals on those teams that were honored in parentheses:
Bainbridge-Guilford: baseball (11), boys golf (9), boys track & field (6), boys tennis (10), girls track & field (9), softball (12)
Charlotte Valley: baseball (8), boys track & field (1), boys tennis (4), girls track & field (3), softball (9)
Cherry Valley-Springfield: boys track & field (5), girls track & field (13), softball (with Sharon Springs, 6)
Downsville: girls track & field (3)
Gilboa-Conesville: softball (10)
Schenevus: boys track & field (with Worcester, 9), softball (8)
South Kortright: baseball (7), boys track & field (with Andes and Charlotte Valley, 14), softball (with Andes, 9)
Unatego: girls track & field (6), softball (3)
Walton: girls track & field (5), boys track & field (3)
Worcester: baseball (8), boys track & field (3), softball (15)
Teams that didn’t earn Scholar-Athlete honors, but had athletes on them who did:
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs baseball (2); Downsville baseball (2), boys track & field (1), softball (4); Schenevus baseball (3); Unatego baseball (2); Walton baseball (4), softball (4); Franklin boys track & field (1), girls track & field (1), softball (8); Richfield Springs baseball (2), boys track & field (2), girls track & field (2), softball (9).
