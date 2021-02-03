The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced Feb. 3 that its executive committee voted to cancel 2021 spring state championships.
In the quarterly meeting of the NYSPHSAA executive board, the organization elected to cancel spring state championships giving sections more time to schedule and conduct regular season contests.
“The four NYSPHSAA officers, acting on input from the 11 sections, section executive directors and member schools, announced the cancellation of the 2021 NYSPHSAA Spring State Championships,” the NYSPHSAA announced in a media release.
The Committee represents 787-member schools across New York state.
The next executive committee meeting will take place on Wednesday, May 5 in Saratoga Springs.
