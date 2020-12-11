The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced all 2021 Winter State Championships will be canceled, and the start of all high-risk sports will be postponed "until authorization is granted by state officials," according to a media release.
High risk winter sports had been scheduled to begin Jan. 4.
“When examining the feasibility of Winter State Championships, it became apparent that travel and overnight accommodations would create a unique challenge for our member schools,” NYSPHSAA Executive Director Robert Zayas said in a media release. “At this time, we must prioritize maximizing student participation without a focus on championship events.”
The association’s decision to postpone all high-risk sports until authorization is granted was reinforced by the increase in infection and hospitalization rates across the state, the release said.
Low- and moderate-risk regular season sports continue to be permitted. The 2021 NYSPHSAA Spring State Championships remain scheduled at this time.
This is a developing story.
