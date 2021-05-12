The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced on Tuesday that it would be expanding spectator capacity for both indoor and outdoor athletic events.
In a memo addressed to state Section Executive Directors, NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert J. Zayas announced that as of May 10, outdoor athletic events would be allowed to permit up to 500 spectators and beginning May 19, indoor events will be allowed up to 250 spectators. These changes are reflective of the state's new outdoor gathering limits that were put into effect on Monday.
The previous capacity limits for outdoor and indoor non-residential events as of March 22 were 200 and 100, respectively.
Dr. Zayas noted that individual school districts and Sections are allowed to be more restrictive of their respective spectator capacities and can determine who is permitted access to their facilities.
There will be no 2021 spring state championships, all of which were canceled on Feb. 3.
