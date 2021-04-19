OHS boys end season undefeated, allow zero goals

Oneonta's boys soccer team finished a perfect season without allowing a single goal Saturday with a 4-0 win at Windsor.
The Yellowjackets finished the season with a 9-0 record, scoring 67 goals and allowing zero. Senior Matt Shultz scored all four goals in Saturday's win, with Maximilian Madej and Dylan Davi assisting on two of them.
“The home Windsor team was our toughest opponent of the season and it took us a while to get control of a pretty chaotic game," Oneonta Coach Alex Brannen said, adding that his team "worked very hard since March, and as the games continued to be shutouts, the players were eyeing that perfect season that came to fruition."
OHS goalkeeper Quinn Hansen recorded his ninth shutout in the victory.
Oneonta 4, Windsor 0
at Windsor, Saturday, April 17
Oneonta 2 2 — 4
WHS 0 0 — 0
Oneonta: Matt Shultz 4-0, Maximillian Madej 0-1, Dylan Davi 0-1
Shots/corners: Oneonta 16-6, Windsor 6-6
Saves:: Quinn Hansen (OHS) 5 Colin Bidwell (WHS) 3
Davenport 1, Milford/Laurens 0
Davenport earned a 1-0 victory Saturday against Milford/Laurens in a game marked by strong goalkeeping.
Warren Quigley scored the game's lone goal for Davenport with 15 minutes left. Teammate Ryan Zuill made 18 saves, while Milford/Laurens goalkeeper Louis Banks made seven.
Milford/Laurens was unable to score despite outshooting Davenport 22-9.
Davenport 1, Milford/Laurens 0
Saturday, April 17
Davenport 0 1 — 1
Milford/Laurens 0 0 — 0
Davenport: Warren Quigley 1-0.
Milford/Laurens: None.
Shots/corners: D 9-4; M/L 22-4.
Saves:: Ryan Zuill (D) 18, Louis Banks (M/L) 7.
Afton-Harpursville 2, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 0
Afton-Harpursville earned a 2-0 win over Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton on Sunday.
Afton-Harpursville opened the scoring on a penalty kick early in the second half, followed by an own-goal from Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton.
Robert Mercelliott and Equan Patterson were credited with Afton-Harpursvile's goals.
Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, which had a 14-3 advantage in shots, honored nine seniors before the game. They are Devon Fairchild, Kyle Meyers, Zan SanSoucie, Cameron Osborne, Gavin Bonczkowski, Brayden Potter, Brandon Kneale, Geordan Keach and Colin Grant.
Afton-Harpursville 2, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 0
UV/GMU 0 0 — 0
A/H 0 2—2
Goals - A/H Robert Mercelliott, Equan Patterson.
Shots/corners: UV/GMU 14/3, A/H 3/5
Saves: UV/GMU Brandon Kneale 3, A/H - 7
