OHS boys fall to Forks; South Kortright wins 10-0

The Oneonta boys soccer team saw its season come to an end on Friday as the Yellowjackets fell to Chenango Forks 4-2 in the Section IV Class B Quarterfinals.
After Forks scored twice in the game’s first 16 minutes, Oneonta got on the board in the 26th minute on a goal by Matthew Rubin. But Chenango Forks answered with another goal just 12 seconds later to take a 3-1 lead at the half.
Both teams would score once in the second half.
Scoring for Chenango Forks were Patrick Sweeney, Keegan Watson, Colby Fendick, and Nazar Kovalchuck.
For the Yellowjackets, Rubin and Evan Gould each scored a goal with Finlay Oliver assisting both times.
In goal, Jayden Zakala saved five shots for Oneonta, while Evan Jacobs blocked five shots for Chenango Forks.
South Kortright 10, Schenevus 0
The Rams rolled past the Dragons 10-0 in the Section IV Class D Quarterfinals Friday, scoring six goals in the first half and four more in the second.
Declan McCracken, Josh Anderson, and Jayden Sturniolo each scored two goals for South Kortright. Elsewhere, Conner Quarino scored one goal and had three assists, Logan Firment scored one goal and had one assist, Jack Byrne and Levi Martin each scored a goal, and Eion Byrne and Ben Andersen each had an assist.
Goalkeeper Adam Champlin saved six shots for South Kortright, and Patrick Dengler blocked four for Schenevus.
South Kortright will play Milford/Laurens on Tuesday in the Class D Semifinals at the Wright Soccer Complex in Oneonta.
Cooperstown 5, Bishop Ludden 1
The Cooperstown boys defeated Bishop Ludden on Friday in the Section III Class C playoffs.
Scoring for the Hawkeyes was Aidan Spencer with two goals, Colby Diamond and Liam Spencer with one goal each, Ollie Wasson with one goal and one assist and Luca Garden-Olesen with one goal and two assists.
Bishop Ludden’s lone goal came from Charlie Colella.
Cooperstown keeper Finn Holohan made three saves while Phil McGarvey, Zander Crander and Trey Dennis made six saves total for Bishop Ludden.
Cooperstown will face the winner of Mount Markham and Utica Academy of Science on Tuesday in Canastota.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 4, Margaretville 3
The Patriots beat the Blue Devils 4-3 in the Quarterfinals of the Section IV Class D playoffs on Friday.
Allan Parker led CVS with two goals, while Oskar Webster and Will Heinrich each scored one goal and had one assist, and Kris Cade provided an assist
Scoring for Margaretville were Damien Brewer, Michael Gavette, and Leonardo Cordero while Ryan McVitty and Darwin Espino each had one assist.
In the net for Cherry Valley-Springfield was Gavin Valenta who made eight saves and Cody Wayman made five saves for Margaretville.
CVS will face top-seeded Marathon on Tuesday in the Class D Semifinals at the Wright Soccer Complex in Oneonta.
Chenango Forks 4, Oneonta 2
Chenango Forks: Keegan Watson 1-1, Colby Fendick 1-1, Nazar Kovalchuck 1-1, Patrick Sweeney 1-0
Oneonta: Matthew Rubin 1-0, Evan Gould 1-0, Finlay Oliver 0-2
Shots-Corner Kicks: CF 12-1, O 16-7
Goalies: Jayden Zakala/Noah Ashe (O) 5, Evan Jacobs (CF) 10
South Kortright 10, Schenevus 0
South Kortright: Declan McCracken 2-0, Josh Anderson 2-0, Jayden Sturniolo 2-0, Conner Quarino 1-3, Logan Firment 1-1, Jack Byrne 1-0, Levi Martin 1-0, Eion Byrne 0-1, Ben Andersen 0-1
Schenevus: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: SK 16-5, S 9-1
Goalies: Adam Champlin (SK) 6, Patrick Dengler (S) 4
Cooperstown 5, Bishop Ludden 1
Cooperstown: Aidan Spencer 2-0, Colby Diamond 1-0, Ollie Wasson 1-1, Luca Garden-Olesen 1-2, Liam Spencer 1-0
Bishop Ludden: Charlie Colella 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: C 31-5; BL 4-4
Goalies: Finn Holohan (C) 3; Phil McGarvey (BL) 4; Zander Craner (BL) 1; Trey Dennis (BL) 1
Cherry Valley-Springfield 4, Margaretville 3
Cherry Valley-Springfield: Allan Parker 2-0, Oskar Webster 1-1, Will Heinrich 1-1, Kris Cade 0-1
Margaretville: Damien Brewer 1-0, Michael Gavette 1-0, Leonardo Cordero 1-0, Ryan McVitty 0-1, Darwin Espino 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: Not Provided
Goalies: Gavin Valenta (CVS) 8; Cody Wayman (M) 5
GIRLS SOCCER
Schenevus 2, Milford 0
The Dragons beat the Wildcats 2-0 in the Quarterfinals of the Section IV Class D playoffs on Friday.
Scoring for Schenevus was Angie Competiello with one goal and one assist and Lily Competiello with one goal.
In goal for Schenevus was Kelsey Burton who had seven saves while Leeanna West and Mariah Saggese had 18 saves combined for Milford.
Schenevus will be back in action on Wednesday in Oneonta when it will face the winner of Odessa-Montour and Cherry Valley-Springfield in the Class D Semifinals.
Schenevus 2, Milford 0
Schenevus: Angie Competiello 1-1, Lily Competiello 1-0
Milford: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: S 22-6; M 7-2
Goalies: Kelsey Burton (S) 7; Leeanna West (M) 12; Gabriella Saggese (M) 6
VOLLEYBALL
Deposit-Hancock 3, Delhi 1
Deposit-Hancock defeated Delhi in four sets in Friday’s volleyball match. The game scores were 19-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-19.
For Deposit, Kaitlyn Macumber led the way with 19 digs, 10 kills, and nine assists, while Emily Moore finished with 15 digs, 10 assists, and three aces.
For Delhi, Izzy Tucker had 25 digs and four aces, Joelle Smith notched four aces, Julia Baxter had seven kills and four blocks, and Vidya Samudrala had four kills and three blocks.
Deposit-Hancock 3, Delhi 1
Game Scores: 19-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-19
DH: Enola Butler 2 aces, Emily Moore 3 aces 10 assists 15 digs, Kaitlyn Macumber 10 kills 19 digs 9 assists, Kassidy Frederick 6 kills, Olivia Carey 3 blocks
D: Izzy Tucker 4 aces 25 digs, Joelle Smith 4 aces, Julia Baxter 7 kills 4 blocks, Vidya Samudrala 4 kills 3 blocks, Annaliese Taylor 8 assists
