OHS boys fall to Owego Apalachin 5-0

The Oneonta boys allowed four goals in the second half en route to a 5-0 defeat against Owego Apalachin in Monday’s soccer game.
Jace Riegel got Owego on the board with under two minutes to play in the first half. Michael Kuchinski then scored two goals in less than two minutes early in the second half, with the second coming via penalty kick. Joseph Palladino and Vasil Brich would add late goals for Owego.
OHS goalie Noah Ashe made seven saves, while Owego’s Ben Rollison stopped four shots for the shutout.
Oneonta will be off until Monday when it visits Chenango Valley.
Margaretville 3, South Kortright 1
The Margaretville boys defeated South Kortright on Monday, with a 1-1 tie at halftime giving way to the Blue Devils pulling ahead in the second half.
For Margaretville, Michael Gavette and Ryan McVitty each had a goal and an assist, Damien Brewer scored a goal, and Lenny Cordero provided an assist.
South Kortright’s Devin McCraken got his team on the scoreboard with a goal on an assist from Eoin Byrne.
In goal, Cody Wayman blocked eight shots for Margaretville, and Adam Champlin saved four for South Kortright.
The Blue Devils are now 3-0 in league play and 4-1 overall, and will travel to play Charlotte Valley on Thursday.
Afton/Harpursville 4, Walton 1
Afton/Harpurville defeated Walton on Monday, building a 2-0 halftime lead and never relinquishing it.
Ryan Dawson led the scoring for A/H with two goals. Bobby Mercelliott scored a goal and had an assist, while Hunter Baciuska and Elijah Baciuska each provided an assist. Afton/Harpurville’s fourth goal came on an own goal by Walton.
For the Warriors, Josh Carr scored the lone goal with Caden LeBarge assisting.
Peyton Tweedie saved an impressive 17 shots for Walton, and Jesse Ladue blocked 10 for Afton/Harpursville.
Afton/Harpursville will host Bainbridge-Guilford on Tuesday.
Cooperstown 6, Charlotte Valley 1
(Saturday)
The Hawkeyes rolled past the host Wildcats 6-1 on Saturday at the Chic Walshe Tournament in Davenport.
Luca Gardner-Olsen led the way for Cooperstown with a hat trick plus an assist. Aiden Spencer scored twice, while Colby Diamond (goal, assist) and Liam Spencer (two assists) also had nice games.
Trevor Waid scored the lone goal for Charlotte Valley.
Hawkeyes keeper Finn Holohan finished with four saves.
Cooperstown will face South Kortright in the championship game on Saturday.
South Kortright 1, Worcester 1,
penalties 4-3 (Saturday)
After playing to a 1-1 draw, South Kortright defeated Worcester in penalties 4-3 on Saturday at the Chic Walshe Tournament in Davenport.
Scoring for the Rams was Josh Anderson, with an assist by Jacob Morton, while Connor Fancher scored for the Wolverines, assisted by Ben Ballard.
Worcester goalie Tyler Meade made 12 saves while South Kortright’s Adam Champlin made four.
Morris 2, Edmeston 1 (Saturday)
The Morris boys secured a 2-1 win in their Homecoming game against Edmeston on Saturday.
Edmeston opened the scoring in the first half on a goal by Kyle Ough. Morris would tie things up on a free kick goal by Asa Dugan.
JJ Benjamin netted the game-winner with eight minutes left to play off an assist by Scott Murphy.
Morris keeper Jon Child finished with nine saves.
Margaretville 5, Chester 1 (Saturday)
The Blue Devils secured a 5-1 win over Chester on Saturday in the consolation game of the Nelson Tournament.
Lenny Cordero led the way for Margaretville (3-1) with three goals in the victory. Ryan McVitty and Damien Brewer were the other goal scorers, with McVitty and Michael Gavette providing assists.
Cody Wayman made seven saves in the Margaretville net.
Cooperstown 4, Poland 1 (Friday)
A big second half propelled the Hawkeyes to a 4-1 league victory over Poland on Friday.
After going up 1-0 in the first half, Cooperstown scored three goals in the second half to pull away for the win. Liam Spencer, Luca Gardner-Olsen, Ollie Wasson, and Colby Diamond were the goal scorers for the Hawkeyes. Spencer and Peter Kimberly added an assist apiece.
Austin Huckabone scored Poland’s lone goal
Cooperstown keeper Finn Holohan made two saves and Poland’s Hunter Conklin made four stops.
Owego Apalachin 5, Oneonta 0
OA: Jace Riegel 1-0, Michael Kuchinski 2-0, Joseph Palladino 1-0, Vasil Brich 1-0
OHS: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: OA 15-6, OHS 5-5
Goalies: Ben Rollison (OA) 4, Noah Ashe (OHS) 7
Margaretville 3, South Kortright 1
M: Michael Gavette 1-1, Ryan McVitty 1-1, Damien Brewer 1-0,
Lenny Cordero 0-1
SK: Devin McCraken 1-0, Eoin Byrne 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: M 10-3 SK 14-6
Goalies: Adam Champlin (SK) 4, Cody Wayman (M) 8
Afton/Harpursville 4, Walton 1
AH: Ryan Dawson 2-0, Bobby Mercelliott 1-1 Hunter Baciuska 0-1, Elijah Baciuska 0-1
W: Josh Carr 1-0, Caden LeBarge 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: AH 20-10, W 11-1
Goalies: Peyton Tweedie (W) 17, Jesse Ladue (AH) 10
Cooperstown 6, Charlotte Valley 1 (Saturday)
Cooperstown: Luca Gardner-Olsen 3-1, Aiden Spencer 2-0, Colby Diamond 1-1, Liam Spencer 0-2
CV: Trevor Waid 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: C 37-6, CV 5-3
Goalies: Finn Holohan (C) 4, (CV) 6
South Kortright 1, Worcester 1, penalties 4-3 (Saturday)
South Kortright: Josh Anderson 1-0; Jacob Morton 0-1
Worcester: Connor Fancher 1-0; Ben Ballard 0-1
Shots-Corner kicks: South Kortright 20-11; Worcester 4-0
Goalies: Adam Champlin (SK) 4; Tyler Meade (W) 12
Morris 2, Edmeston 1 (Saturday)
Morris: Asa Dugan 1-0, JJ Benjamin 1-0, Scott Murphy 0-1
Edmeston: Kyle Ough 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: M 6-3, E 10-3
Goalies: Jon Child (M) 9, (E) 4
Margaretville 5, Chester 1 (Saturday)
Margaretville: Lenny Cordero 3-0, Ryan McVitty 1-1, Damien Brewer 1-0, Michael Gavette 0-1
Chester: not provided
Shots-Corner Kicks: M 11-5, C 9-3
Goalies: Cody Wayman (M) 7, (C) 4
Cooperstown 4, Poland 1 (Friday)
Cooperstown: Liam Spencer 1-1, Luca Gardner-Olsen 1-0, Ollie Wasson 1-0, Colby Diamond 1-0, Peter Kimberly 0-1
Poland: Austin Huckabone 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: C 23-8, P 5-1
Goalies: Finn Holohan (C) 2, Hunter Conklin (P) 4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.