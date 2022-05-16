More than a dozen track and field teams were in action at Friday’s Oneonta Invitational. The Yellowjacket boys earned first place with 96 points, while the Cooperstown girls finished with 82 points to take first overall as well.
DJ Turley finished first in the shot put for the Oneonta boys. While it was the only first-place finish for OHS, the Yellowjackets had a slew of second-place results. Carter Mackey had a pair of seconds in the 110 hurdles and high jump, while Finlay Oliver (800), Stephen Baker (pole vault), and Tim Ghiorse (discus) also helped pad Oneonta’s point total.
Third-place Laurens was led by Riley Stevens, who won both the 200 and 400 meter races. Also posting wins for the Leopards were Carter Stevens (800), Zach Brown (mile), and Sawyer Eckberg (discus).
Rounding out the local winners on the boys side were Delhi’s Vincent VanMaaren (pole vault), Sidney’s Jalen Reardon (high jump), and South Kortright’s Emerson Comer (3000 steeplechase).
Claire Jensen led the Lady Hawkeyes with a pair of first-place finishes in the 200 and 400 meter runs. Annelise Jensen, meanwhile, took first in the 800 and second in the mile for Cooperstown. Meah Boyles added another second-place finish in the 100 hurdles.
The Oneonta girls finished second overall and were led by Gabriella Ragozzine, who won the discus and finished second in the shot put.
Other first-place finishers among the local girls were Oxford’s Milla Gonzalez (100), Unadilla Valley’s Jaiden Schrag (100 hurdles), Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton’s Ethne Degan (mile), Delhi’s Gretel Hilson-Schneider (2000 steeplechase), Laurens’ Mariah Saggese (high jump), and Unatego’s Anabel Rommer (400 hurdles).
GIRLS
1. Cooperstown 82, 2. Oneonta 61, 3. Sidney 43, 4. Delhi 39, 5. Laurens 38, 6. West Canada Valley 35, 7. Unadilla Valley 32, 8. Norwich 29, 9. Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton 28, 10. Poland 27, 11. Herkimer 25, 12. Unatego 18, 13. Schenevus/Worcester 16, 14. Oxford 10, 14. South Kortright 10, 16. Marathon 3
100: 1. Milla Gonzalez (Ox), 12.94, 2. L. Competiello (S/W), 3. D. Taylor (Sid); 800: 1. Annelise Jensen (Coop), 2:20.75, 2. E. Lees (DA), 3. Josie Scanlon (OHS); 400: 1. Claire Jensen (Coop), 58.78, 2. G. Gorrell (UV), 3. V. Madej (OHS); 100 hurdles: 1. Jaiden Schrag (UV), 16.95, 2. M. Boyles (Coop), 3. S. Grimaldi (P); 1 mile: 1. Ethne Degan (B-G/A), 5:15.35, 2. A. Jensen (Coop), 3. E. Marigliano (SK); 200: 1. Claire Jensen (Coop), 26.40, 2. D. Taylor (Sid), 3. L. Competiello (S/W); Sprint medley: 1. Cooperstown 1:54.85, 2. Unatego, 3. Sidney; 4000 medley relay: 1. Delhi 13:33.14, 2. Oneonta, 3. Cooperstown; 2000 steeplechase: 1. Gretel Hilson-Schneider (DA), 7:45.08, 2. E. Degan (B-G/A), 3. A. Polus (H); Pole vault: 1. Gianna Rutherford (WCV), 8-00, 2. J. Leonard (DA), 3. Z. Caldwell (H); High jump: 1. Mariah Saggese (L), 5-03, 2. R. Biamonte (H), 3. S. Farber (P); Shot put: 1. Shakira Alexander (N), 36-00.5, 2. G. Ragozzine (OHS), 3. S. Munson (L); Long jump: 1. Hallie Fehlhaber (WCV), 15-11, 2. S. Grimaldi (P), 3. J. Schrag (UV); Triple jump: 1. Hallie Fehlhaber (WCV), 33-11.75, 2. M. Saggese (L), 3. K. Davidson (B-G/A); Discus: 1. Gabriella Ragozzine (OHS), 105-09, 2. S. Munson (L), 3. S. Alexander (N); 400 hurdles: 1. Anabel Rommer (U), 1:08.71, 2. J. Schrag (UV), 3. E. Neubert (Sid)
BOYS
1. Oneonta 96, 2. Norwich 88, 3. Laurens 75, 4. Sidney 48, 5. Herkimer 45, 6. Delhi 26, 7. South Kortright 22, 8. Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton 20, 9. Oxford 19, 10. Marathon 15, 11. West Canada Valley 14, 12. Cooperstown 13, 13. Poland 5, 13. Unadilla Valley 5, 15. Morris/Edmeston 4, 16. Walton 1
100: 1. Holden Ryan (N), 11.45, 2. A. Fogarty (Sid), 3. V. Richette (Ox); 800: 1. Carter Stevens (L), 2:03.01, 2. F. Oliver (OHS), 3. J. Sturniolo (SK); 400: 1. Riley Stevens (L), 52.74, 2. C. Holland (M), 3. N. Kahl (OHS); 110 hurdles: 1. Brian Reile (H), 16.31, 2. C. Mackey (OHS),3 . J. Reardon (Sid); 1 mile: 1. Zach Brown (L), 4:51.27, 2. N. Reid (N), 3. M. Sutton (N); Sprint relay: 1. Norwich 1:38.76, 2. Sidney, 3. Oneonta; 200: 1. Riley Stevens (L), 23.59, 2. V. Richette (Ox), 3. A. Fogarty (Sid); Pole vault: 1. Vincent VanMaaren (DA), 13-06, 2. S. Baker (OHS), 3. L. Riera (DA); High jump: 1. Jalen Reardon (Sid), 6-00, 2. C. Mackey (OHS), 3. C. Holland (M); Shot put: 1. DJ Turley (OHS), 43-05, 2. S. Eckberg (L), 3. E. Gregory (B-G/A); Long jump: 1. Brian Reile (H), 19-06.5, 2. A. Fogarty (Sid), 3. A. Ragonese (N); Triple jump: 1. Joaquin Nietes (H), 41-04, 2. A. Ragonese (N), 3. F. Holohan (Coop); Discus: 1. Sawyer Eckberg (L), 128-05, 2. T. Ghiorse (OHS), 3. C. Vredenburgh (B-G/A); 4000 medley relay: 1. Norwich 11:26.31, 2. Oneonta, 3. South Kortright; 400 hurdles: 1. Tyler Barnes (WCV), 1:01.11, 2. W. Agustin (L), 3. G. Decker (N); 3000 steeplechase: 1. Emerson Comer (SK), 10:23.78, 2. C. Stevens (L), 3. K. Jones (OHS)
