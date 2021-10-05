The Oneonta boys soccer team rode a potent offensive attack to an 11-1 victory over Norwich on the road on Tuesday.
Finlay Oliver and Nate Tessitore both netted hat tricks for the Yellowjackets, with Oliver also notching two assists. Jason Miller and Dakoda Buzzy both scored twice, while Tanner Jennings and Zeshaan Khan also found the back of the net.
Oneonta outshot Norwich 38-8 in the victory.
OHS will visit Windsor on Thursday.
Schenevus 4, Edmeston 2
The Dragons scored three goals in the final 14 minutes to come from behind and defeat the Panthers in Tuesday’s Tri-Valley League game.
Cody Feil led the way for Schenevus with three goals while Mehki Regg contributed a goal and an assist.
Kyle Ough and Caleb Zinger were the goal scorers for Edmeston.
Both goalies were active throughout, as Schenevus’ Ryan Spranger made 12 saves and Bryce Bolton made 13 for Edmeston.
Schenevus will visit Morris on Friday.
Bainbridge-Guilford 4, Walton 0
Bainbridge-Guilford scored all four of its goals in the first half to defeat Walton in Tuesday’s Midstate Athletic Conference game.
For the Bobcats, Julian Pruskowski and Brock Porter both had one goal and one assist, Garrett O’Hara and Easton Porter each scored a goal, and Elias Wilson provided one assist.
Peyton Tweedie blocked 11 shots for Walton, and Collin Dicks saved two shots for Bainbridge-Guilford.
Charlotte Valley 1, Gilboa 0
Charlotte Valley prevailed over Gilboa on Tuesday 1-0.
The Wildcats’ winning goal was scored by Matthew Driggs. Goalkeeper Joe Wille saved eight shots for Gilboa, and Aven Santiago blocked two shots for Charlotte Valley.
Charlotte Valley will host Downsville on Thursday.
Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 7, Oxford 0
UV/GMU rolled to a 7-0 victory over Oxford on Tuesday thanks to a balanced offensive attack.
Haywood Edwards and Ben Gorrell both scored twice, while Owen Hill, Trason Murray, and Zach Fleming all found the back of the net as well. Brian Wilson had two assists and Gorrell, Hill, and Devon Hartwell had one apiece.
Oxford keeper Kayden Renfrow made eight saves, while UV/GMU’s Tucker Cattanach made three.
UV/GMU will travel to face Greene on Thursday.
Horseheads 2, Margaretville 1 (Monday)
The Blue Devils hung tough but ultimately fell to Horseheads in a 2-1 contest on Monday.
Kent Schneider and Ryan Anderson were the goal scorers for the victors, with Ahmed Souid providing an assist.
Michael Gavette scored the lone goal for Margaretville off an assist by Ryan McVitty.
Alex Bandham made seven saves for the Blue Devils, while Horseheads’ Carson Smith stopped three shots.
Oneonta 11, Norwich 1
Oneonta: Nate Tessitore 3-0, Tanner Jennings 1-2, Finlay Oliver 3-2, Evan Gould 0-1, Jason Miller 2-0, Owen Schultz 0-1, Zeshaan Khan 1-0, Matthew Rubin 0-1, Dakoda Buzzy 2-1, Aidan Dugan 0-1
Norwich: not provided
Shots-Corner Kicks: OHS 38-16, N 8-0
Goalies: not provided
Schenevus 4, Edmeston 2
Schenevus: Cody Feil 3-0, Mehki Regg 1-1
Edmeston: Kyle Ough 1-0, Caleb Zinger 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: S 17-7, E 14-6
Goalies: Ryan Spranger (S) 12, Bryce Bolton (E) 13
Bainbridge-Guilford 4, Walton 0
BG: Julian Pruskowski 1-1, Garrett O’Hara 1-0, Brock Porter 1-1, Easton Porter 1-0, Elias Wilson 0-1
Walton: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: BG 15-4, W 2-1
Goalies: Peyton Tweedie (W) 11, Collin Dicks (BG) 2
Charlotte Valley 1, Gilboa 0
Charlotte Valley: Matthew Driggs 1-0
Gilboa: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: CV 12-9, G 2-2
Goalies: Joe Wille (G) 8, Aven Santiago (CV) 2
Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 7, Oxford 0
UV/GMU: Haywood Edwards 2-0, Ben Gorrell 2-1, Owen Hill 1-1, Trason Murray 1-0, Brian Wilson 0-2, Zach Fleming 1-0, Devon Hartwell 0-1
Oxford: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: UV/GMU 21-9, O 4-4
Goalies: Tucker Cattanach (UV/GMU) 3, Kayden Renfrow (O) 8
Horseheads 2, Margaretville 1 (Monday)
Horseheads: Kent Schneider 1-0, Ryan Anderson 1-0, Ahmed Souid 0-1
Margaretville: Michael Gavette 1-0, Ryan McVitty 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: H 16-3, M 6-5
Goalies: Carson Smith (H) 3, Alex Bandham (M) 7
FOOTBALL
Harpursville/Afton 28, Walton 14
(Saturday)
The Harpursville/Afton football team maintained its perfect record (4-0) with a 28-14 victory over Walton on Saturday.
Luke Merrill scored two touchdowns on the ground as part of a 97-yard performance to lead the Hornets. Brayden Sakowsky, meanwhile, went 8-for-12 for 106 yards with a touchdown pass.
Walton scored on touchdown runs by Kamrin Stanton (1 yard) and Anthony McClenon (8 yards). McClenon finished with 58 yards on 12 carries. Ethan Miller finished with a team-high 76 yards on the ground.
Harpursville/Afton will host Deposit-Hancock on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Walton (0-4 overall, 0-3 league) will host Sidney on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
Harpursville/Afton 28, Walton 14 (Saturday)
W … 0 8 6 0 — 14
H/A … 0 15 13 0 — 28
First Quarter
No scoring
Second Quarter
W — Kamrin Stanton 1 run (Kamrin Stanton 2-pt conversion)
H/A — 5 run (2-pt conversion)
H/A — Luke Merrill 45 run (kick is good)
Third Quarter
H/A — Luke Merrill 4 run (kick is good)
W — Anthony McClenon 8 run (2-pt conversion failed)
H/A — 25 pass from Brayden Sakowsky (2-pt conversion failed)
Harpursville/Afton Rushing: L. Merrill 13-97-2, B. Sakowsky 7-23
Harpursville/Afton Passing: B. Sakowsky 8-12 106 1-0
Harpursville/Afton Receiving: L. Merrill 3-44
Walton Rushing: E. Miller 14-76, A. McClenon 12-58-1, D. Phoenix 7-31, K. Stanton 5-7-1, S. Hunter 1-6, R. Dutcher 9 - -4
Walton Passing: none
Walton Receiving: none
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.