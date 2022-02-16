The Oneonta girls basketball team finished its regular season on Wednesday with a convincing 60-41 road victory over Cherry Valley-Springfield.
Ang McGraw had a terrific all-around game for the Yellowjackets, scoring 23 points to go along with seven steals, six rebounds, and four assists. Megan Cleveland, meanwhile, notched a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds in the win.
Jordan Bellinger also finished in double figures with 10 points as well as three steals.
Joleen Lusk led the Patriots with 16 points with Emma Whiteman following up with 12 points.
Both teams await their opening round opponents in their respective Section IV tournaments.
Oneonta 60, Cherry Valley-Springfield 41
OHS … 12 12 15 21 — 60
CV-S … 10 6 15 10 — 41
Oneonta: Jordan Bellinger 5 0-0 10, Ang McGraw 11 1-2 23, Megan Cleveland 5 2-2 13, Emma Peeters 2 0-0 6, Julia Joyner 1 0-0 2, Hayden Lefever 1 0-0 2, Abbie Platt 1 0-2 2, Isabella Giacomelli 0 0-0 0, Makenzie Pierce 1 0-2 2. Totals: 27 3-8 60
CV-S: Kailey Barnes 0 0-0 0, Ari Bosc 1 0-0 3, Daphne West 3 0-2 6, Morgan Huff 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Rockwell 0 0-0 0, Emma Whiteman 4 0-0 12, Lydia Lusk 1 0-0 2, Mia Dubben 0 0-0 0, Joleen Lusk 6 4-8 16, Brin Whiteman 1 0-2 2. Totals: 16 4-12 41
Three-point baskets: OHS 3 (Cleveland, Peeters 2); CV-S 5 (Bosc, E. Whiteman 4)
