OHS falls to Forks; Gregory scores 41 to lead Franklin

The Oneonta boys basketball team fell to Chenango Forks 57-33 at home in Friday’s Southern Tier Athletic Conference game.
Eric Attleson paced Chenango Forks with 16 points while Liam Carnegie scored 14. All told, ten different Forks players registered a point in the victory.
Carter Mackey led the Yellowjackets with a team-best 16 points in the losing effort.
OHS will visit Chenango Valley on Tuesday.
Franklin 76, Margaretville 50
A dominant performance by Brandon Gregory helped lead the Purple Devils to a 76-50 victory over the Blue Devils on Friday at the Margaretville Booster Tournament.
Gregory scored 41 points to lead Franklin, as he hit four of the team’s 10 total three-pointers in the win. Matt Serrao also hit four threes en route to a 22-point performance.
Ryan McVitty led the scoring for Margaretville with 20 points while Cody Balcom registered 14 points. Each player also made four three-pointers.
Franklin will face Roscoe in the title game on Saturday while Margaretville will face Roxbury in the consolation game.
Worcester 45, Schenevus 12
Worcester rolled to victory over Schenevus 45-12 in a Tri-Valley League game on Friday.
Jalen Reardon scored 25 points to lead Worcester, with teammate Connor Fancher following up with 9 points.
Cody Keator and Jackson Reed led Schenevus with six points each.
Worcester will travel to face Milford on Monday, and Schenevus will also travel to play Milford on Wednesday.
Unatego 61, Greene 45
Unatego used a strong first quarter to pull away early in a 61-45 victory over Greene on Friday.
The Spartans raced out to a 21-4 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.
Shea Barber led the scoring with 18 points while Devon Kroll netted 15 points, all of which came on five three-pointers.
Trent Rapp led Greene with a game-high 23 points.
Unatego is off until next Friday when it hosts Sidney.
Chenango Forks 57, Oneonta 33
CF … 12 12 18 15 — 57
OHS … 9 7 11 6 — 33
CF: Eric Attleson 7 0-0 16, Walker Pasker 2 0-0 4, Jay Haqq 1 1-2 3, Dominic Puglisi 0 1-2 1, Andrey Lavrinovich 3 0-0 6, Grady Stark 2 0-0 4, Trevor Warpus 2 0-0 5, Maddox Thornton 1 0-0 2, Lucas Sickles 1 0-0 2, Liam Carnegie 6 0-0 14. Totals: 25 2-4 57
OHS: Dakoda Buzzy 0 3-4 3, Owen Burnsworth 1 0-0 3, Brandon Erwood 1 0-1 3, Louis Bonnici 0 2-2 2, Aidan Gelbsman 0 2-4 2, Liam Blair 2 0-0 4, Carter Mackey 7 1-1 16. Totals: 11 8-12 33
Three-point baskets: CF 5 (Attleson 2, Warpus, Carnegie); OHS 3 (Burnsworth, Erwood, Mackey)
Franklin 76, Margaretville 50
F … 26 23 9 18 — 76
M … 16 13 11 10 — 50
F: Matt Serrao 7 4-7 22, Aiden Nolan 1 0-0 2, Brandon Gregory 17 3-3 41, David Lamb 1 0-0 3, Allen DeMund 1 0-0 3, Max Meo 0 0-0 0, Victor Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, William Mettler 0 0-0 0, Tyler Holcomb 2 1-2 5. Totals: 29 8-12 76
M: Damien Brewer 3 0-0 6, Lenny Cordero 0 0-0 0, Cody Wayman 0 0-2 0, Cody Balcom 5 0-0 14, Ryan McVitty 8 0-0 20, Elijah Bullock 4 0-2 8, Matt Antonetle 0 0-0 0, Connor Wayman 0 0-0 0, Christian Davis 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 0-4 50
Three-point baskets: F 10 (Serrao 4, Gregory 4, Lamb, DeMund); M 8 (Balcom 4, McVitty 4)
Worcester 45, Schenevus 12
W … 8 13 11 13 — 45
S … 0 5 4 3 — 12
Worcester: Tyler Haley 2 0-0 6, Connor Fancher 4 0-2 9, Jalen Reardon 10 5-7 25, Joshua Rutty 1 0-0 2, Tyler Head 1 1-4 3. Totals 18 6-13 45
Schenevus: Wyndham Spooner 0 0-2 0, Cody Keator 2 0-0 6, Jackson Reed 3 0-0 6. Totals 6 0-2 12
Three-point baskets: W 3 (Haley 2, Fancher); S 2 (Keator 2)
Unatego 61, Greene 45
U … 21 7 12 21 — 61
G … 4 15 14 12 — 45
Unatego: Miles Mohrien 4 1-2 9, Shea Barber 8 0-0 18, Logan Utter 0 0-1 0, Xander Ranc 1 3-4 6, Spencer Wilms 0 2-2 2, James Wright 0 2-2 2, Braeden Johnson 3 3-6 9, Devon Kroll 5 0-0 15. Totals: 21 11-17 61
Greene: Liam Flanagan 1 0-0 3, Joel Vielandi 4 0-0 10, Trent Rapp 8 4-5 23, T. Brown 1 0-1 2, Joey Gibbs 1 2-6 4, Jesse Lodford 1 0-2 3. Totals: 13 6-14 45
Three-point baskets: U 8 (Barber 2, Ranc, Kroll 5); G 4 (Flanagan, Rapp 3)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.