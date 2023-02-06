The Oneonta boys fell on the road to Maine-Endwell by a score of 67-42 on Monday. After trailing by three at the half, Maine-Endwell used a 27-9 third quarter to pull away from the Yellowjackets.
Brady Carr was Oneonta’s top scorer with 20 points in the loss. OHS was held to just 13 points in the second half.
Oneonta will host Binghamton on Thursday.
Worcester 53, Cherry Valley-Springfield 44
The Worcester boys topped Cherry Valley-Springfield 53-44 on the road Monday in the Tri-Valley League.
Tyler Head had a big game for the Wolverines, scoring a game-high 27 points in the victory. Matthew Sanders added 10 points of his own.
Leading the Patriots in scoring were Max Horvath and Duane LeFevre with 17 and 16 points, respectively.
The two teams will meet again on Wednesday in the Tri-Valley League playoffs.
Gilboa 62, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 45
Gilboa used a balanced attack to defeat Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 62-45 in Monday’s non-league contest.
Joe Willie led Gilboa with 15 points in the win. Following close behind were Dakota Oliver with 13 points, William Cipolla with 12, and Peter DeWitt with nine.
Brian Wilson’s 18 points led the Raiders while Devon Hartwell added 14 of his own.
Richfield Springs 62, Schenevus 51 (Saturday)
Richfield Springs held off Schenevus 62-51 in a Tri-Valley League matchup on Saturday.
Dylan Hosford led Richfield Springs with 24 points, while Jordan Diliberto added 22 points in the win thanks to six three-pointers.
Ethan Reed led Schenevus with 21 points, while Owen Bryant and Mehki Regg each added 11.
Richfield Springs will host Edmeston on Wednesday in the Tri-Valley League Playoffs.
Maine-Endwell 67, Oneonta 42
M-E … 10 16 27 14 – 67
OHS … 14 15 9 4 – 42
M-E: Coleman 0 0-0 0, Fenkl 1 0-0 2, Green 7 0-0 17, Thompson 3 0-0 6, Nyschot 0 0-0 0, Janik 2 0-0 4, Gorton 0 0-0 0, White 0 0-0 0, Ocker 7 3-3 18, Ioannisci 8 1-1 18, DeSantsis 1 0-0 2, Gray 0 0-0 0, Congdon 0 0-0 0, Greveling 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 4-4 67.
OHS: Cam Sitts 0 2-2 2, Ben Casola 1 0-2 2, Peyton Mackey 1 1-2 4, Jared Hill 0 0-0 0, Owen Burnsworth 1 0-0 3, Britten Zeh 0 0-0 0, Dakoda Buzzy 0 0-0 0, Makya Morrison 2 1-3 5, Zach Grygiel 0 0-2 0, Brady Carr 7 3-3 20, Aidan Hendricks 0 0-0 0, Andrew Web 0 0-0 0, Finlay Oliver 3 0-1 6. Totals 15 7-15 42.
Three-point baskets: M-E 5 (Green 3, Ioannisci, Ockar); OHS 5 (Carr 3, Burnsworth, Mackey)
Worcester 53, Cherry Valley-Springfield 44
Wor … 14 16 7 16 — 53
CV-S … 12 6 7 19 — 44
W: Critti 0 0-x 0, Haley 0 1-x 1, Fancher 2 4-x 8, Shafer 1 1-x 3, Ballard 0 0-x 0, Sivacek 0 0-x 0, Geiskopf 0 4-x 4, Head 12 3-x 27, Adams 0 0-x 0, Sanders 2 6-x 10. Totals: 17 19-x 53
CV-S: Cade 0 0-x 0, LeFevre 6 0-x 16, Stocking 2 0-x 4, Campagna 0 0-x 0, Horvath 5 6-x 17, O’Neill 0 0-x 0, Decker 1 0-x 2, Hurley 2 1-x 5, Benson 0 0-x 0, Rockwell 0 0-x 0. Totals: 16 7-x 44
Three-point baskets: W 0; CV-S 5 (LeFevre 4, Horvath)
Gilboa 62, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 45
Gilb … 13 21 13 15 – 62
G-MU … 9 17 9 10 – 45
Gilb: Anthony Marsh 2 0-0 5, Dakota Oliver 6 0-0 13, Michael Yepez 1 0-0 3, David McCann 0 0-0 0, William Cipolla 5 0-0 12, Brandon Cross 0 0-0 0, Myles Uhalde 0 0-0 0, Jamie Perry 0 0-0 0, Jacob Strauch 2 0-0 5, Peter DeWitt 4 1-1 9, Joe Willie 7 1-2 15. Totals 27 2-3 62.
G-MU: Brennan Finch 0 0-0 0, Noah Pain 3 2-4 9, Latham Retz 0 0-0 0, Devon Hartwell 5 2-2 14, Kristian Stachura 0 0-0 0, Jeffrey Barnes 0 0-0 0, Corbin Demmon 2 0-0 4, Brian Wilson 7 4-5 18. Totals 17 8-11 45.
Three-point baskets: Gilb 6 (Cipolla 2, Marsh, Oliver, Yepez, Strauch); GMU 3 (Hartwell 2, Pain)
Richfield Springs 62, Schenevus 51 (Saturday)
RS … 18 9 15 20 — 62
S … 10 12 12 17 — 51
RS: Jesse Bowman 1 1-2 3, Dylan Hosford 8 5-6 24, Bradyn Dunckel 4 1-1 9, Jordan Diliberto 7 2-3 22, Landen Schultz 1 0-0 2, Baker 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 9-12 62
S: Cody Keator 3 0-0 8, Mehki Regg 5 1-3 11, Ethan Reed 8 5-14 21, Owen Bryant 5 1-2 11. Totals: 21 7-19 51
Three-point baskets: RS 9 (Hosford 3, Diliberto 6) S: 2 (Keator)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.