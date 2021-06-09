The bats of Susquehanna Valley were too much for Oneonta on Wednesday, as the Yellowjackets baseball team saw their season come to an end with a 17-7 loss in the Section IV Class B Quarterfinals.
The Sabers raced out to an early 6-0 lead in the first two innings. After Oneonta was able to rally and take a 7-6 lead in the top of the fifth, Susquehanna Valley scored eight runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth to put the game out of reach.
It was the final game for OHS seniors Aidan Breakey, Cole Platt, Jordan Goble, Tanner Russin, and Matt Shultz.
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 2,
Charlotte Valley 1
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs scored two runs in the third inning and that proved to be enough to defeat Charlotte Valley in Wednesday’s Section IV Class D Quarterfinals.
Noah Acampora and Luke Dubben drove in CVS/SS’ two runs in the game, as Acampora went 2-for-3 with a run scored as well.
Kyle France and Dubben combined for nine strikeouts in seven innings while allowing just four hits and no walks.
Matt Vroman went 2-for-3 with a double for Charlotte Valley.
CVS/SS will visit Edmeston in the Class D Semifinals on Thursday.
Union Springs 1, Unatego 0
In a game that featured two brilliant pitching performances, Union Springs’ Ryan Bailey had the better one on Wednesday as he no-hit Unatego to end the Spartans’ season in the Section IV Class C Quarterfinals.
Bailey struck out 16 batters while walking just one to earn the win and the no-hitter. Unatego’s Braeden Johnson was the hard-luck loser, as he finished with seven strikeouts, three walks, and four hits.
Union Springs scored the lone run of the game in the top of the seventh inning on a two-out RBI single by Troy Halverson.
Edmeston 8, Marathon 0
Edmeston defeated Marathon in Section IV Class D Quarterfinal action Wednesday.
For the Panthers, Josh Martin pitched all seven innings, struck out 12 and allowed only one hit and two walks. At the plate, Martin went 3-for-4, notched a double, a triple and 1 RBI.
Ronnie Hickling went 1-for-4 with 2 RBIs, and Kyle Ough went 1-for-2 with two runs scored.
Edmeston will play Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs at home Thursday in the Class D Semifinals.
Afton 6, Gilboa-Conesville 3
Afton defeated Gilboa-Conesville 6-3 in Wednesday’s Section IV Class D Quarterfinal game thanks to the strong play of Brody Oleksak and Brady Buttice.
Oleksak got the win on the mound for the Crimson Knights, striking out nine in six innings and allowing just one walk and five hits. He also went 2-for-3 with a double and 2 RBIs. Buttice, meanwhile, went 1-for-2 with a home run, two runs scored, and 2 RBIs. Anthony Paoletti added a double for Afton.
Afton will visit South Kortright in the Class D Semifinals on Thursday.
Cooperstown 1,
South Lewis 0
Cooperstown won a pitcher’s duel 1-0 over South Lewis in Wednesday’s Section III Class C-1 Quarterfinal game.
Cooperstown’s Chris Ubner pitched six brilliant innings, striking out 17 batters and scattering two hits and four walks to pick up the win. Kendall Haney drove in the Hawkeyes’ lone run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Morris 9, Worcester 4
Asa Dugan led Morris both on the mound and at the plate in the Mustangs’ 9-4 win over Worcester in Wednesday’s Tri-Valley League game.
Dugan got the win on the mound after striking out nine in six innings and allowing only three hits. He also went 2-for-4 at the plate with a triple.
Elsewhere for Morris, Jon Child had a double and 2 RBIs while Ethan Franklin went 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs.
Tyler Bonif had a double for Worcester while Jalen Reardon went 2-for-4.
Morris finishes the season with a record of 5-5.
Susquehanna Valley 17, Oneonta 7
OHS … 002 230 X — 7 5 3
SV … 240 083 X — 17 15 3
OHS: Jordan Goble (L)
SV: Nick Stilloe (W)
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 2, Charlotte Valley 1
CVS/SS … 002 000 0 — 2 6 2
CV … 000 000 1 — 1 4 1
CVS/SS: K. France (W), L. Dubben, and N. Acampora
CV: N. Amadon (L), M. Camarata, and W. Quigley
2B: M. Vroman (CV)
Union Springs 1, Unatego 0
US … 000 000 1 — 1 4 0
UNA … 000 000 0 — 0 0 0
US: Ryan Bailey (W), and Nickerson
UNA: Braeden Johnson (L), and Brenan
Edmeston 8, Marathon 0
M ... 000 0 0 0 — 0 2 3
E … 240 101 X — 8 6 0
M: Gacek (L) and Ticknor
E: Martin (W), Hickling, and Jennings
3B: Josh Martin (E)
2B: Josh Martin (E)
Afton 6, Gilboa-Conesville 3
GC … 000 001 2 — 3 8 2
A … 200 031 X — 6 8 0
GC: Sean Willie (L)
A: Brody Oleksak (W), Brady Buttice
HR: Brady Buttice (A)
2B: Anthony Paoletti (A), Brody Oleksak (A)
Cooperstown 1, South Lewis 0
SL … 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
COOP … 000 001 X — 1 2 0
SL: Randall (L), and Kristoff
COOP: Chris Ubner (W), Emerson Poulson, Alex Hascup
Morris 9, Worcester 4
W … 100 010 2 — 4 5 0
M … 320 040 X — 9 10 5
W: Michael Martin (L), Lucas Roof, and Isaiah Haley, Michael Martin
M: Asa Dugan (W), JJ Benjamin, and Matt Burtis
3B: Asa Dugan (M)
2B: Tyler Bonif (W), Jon Child (M)
*Headline changed at 8:58 a.m. to correct the class
