OHS falls to Susquehanna Valley; Worcester, Roxbury win big

Oneonta's softball team fell to Susquehanna Valley 11-0 on Tuesday.
The Sabers' Bella Gaskins struck out eight while allowing just three hits and four walks in the winning pitching performance. Gaskins also went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and 2 RBIs. Teammate Hannah Aton went 2-for-3 with a double.
Oneonta's Jenna Gaisford took the loss on the mound despite racking up 10 strikeouts. Abbie Platt went 2-for-3 at the plate for the Yellowjackets.
Worcester 11, Milford 3
The Wolverines scored a run in every inning but one en route to a 11-3 Tri-Valley League victory over the Wildcats on Wednesday.
Lily Conroe went 3-for-4 with a double, Jenna Morrell had a double and an RBI, and Delimar Vega-Haley went 2-for-4 at the plate for Worcester. Vega-Haley earned the win on the mound, recording six strikeouts and allowing four walks and four hits.
Leanna West hit a double and scored a run for Milford while also recording 15 strikeouts despite taking the loss on the mound.
Worcester (1-1) visits Morris on Thursday.
Roxbury 17, Hunter-Tannersville 2
Roxbury defeated Hunter-Tannersville on the road Wednesday, improving to 7-0 on the season.
Rockets pitcher Bryanna Meehan earned the win on the mound with 16 strikeouts. At the plate, teammate Madison German went 2-for-5 with a double and 3 RBIs, with Brianna Cross adding a triple. Justine Ianelli and Manssa Legg pitched for the Wildcats.
Roxbury plays at Gilboa on Thursday.
Susquehanna Valley 11, Oneonta 0
SV … 303 104 0 – 11 9 1
OHS … 000 000 0 – 0 3 4
SV: Bella Gaskins, and M. DeMoney
OHS: Jenna Gaisford, and Macky Catan
2B: Bella Gaskins (SV), Hannah Aton (SV)
Worcester 11, Milford 3
M … 100 020 0 – 3 4 0
W … 223 103 X – 11 9 1
M: Leanna West (L)
W: Delimar Vega-Haley (W)
2B: Lily Conroe (W), Jenna Morell (W), Leanna West (M)
Roxbury 17 Tannersville 2
R … 120 108 5 – 17 7 0
HT … 000 020 0 – 2 0 4
R: Bryanna Meehan (W), and Brianna Cross
HT: Justine Ianelli (L), Manssa Legg, and Morgan Rossignol
2B: Madison German (R)
3B: Brianna Cross (R)
BASEBALL
Milford 13, Worcester 12
Milford emerged victorious in a wild Tri-Valley League baseball game Wednesday, as Darrick West hit a two-run walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Wildcats a 13-12 victory.
Trailing 12-11 after Worcester had scored five runs in the top of the seventh, West came up with the bases-loaded knock that drove in Martin Thorsland for the tying run and Donta Sherwood for the winning run.
West finished the game 3-for-4 with 3 RBIs, while Louis Banks, Mike Virtell, and Evan Clark each had two-hit games for Milford. Thorsland earned the win on the mound.
For Worcester, Connor Fancher went 3-for-4 with 4 RBIs, while Tyler Banfil and Isaiah Haley both had two hits.
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 11, Morris 0
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs defeated the Mustangs Wednesday in a five-inning contest. Luke Dubben pitched for CVS/SS, allowing only three hits and striking out eight. At the plate, Dubben went 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs, while teammate Owen Johnson notched two doubles and 2 RBIs of his own.
For Morris, Scott Murphy and Ethan Herring both went 1-for-2.
Both teams will be in action on Friday, as CVS/SS plays Edmeston at home and Morris visits Worcester.
Cooperstown 12, Adirondack 4
The Hawkeyes notched a convincing 12-4 victory over Adirondack on Wednesday.
Cooperstown started strong early in the game with five runs in the second inning and four in the fourth. Hawkeye Alex Poulson recorded a double and 2 RBIs, while Derek Moore added a double of his own. Treston Emerick (2 RBIs), Kendall Haney, and Moore all recorded two hits.
Adirondack's Collin White went 2-for-4 on the day.
Cooperstown is now 4-0 and plays Frankfort-Schyler at home Friday.
Edmeston 12, Schenevus 10
A five-run fifth inning proved to be the difference for Edmeston as the Panthers defeated Schenevus 12-10 in a shootout Wednesday in Tri-Valley League action.
Ronnie Hickling went 2-for-5 with a triple, a double, and 2 RBIs while also striking out eight batters in four innings to earn the win on the mound. Gavin McEnroe, meanwhile, went 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs while Kyle Ough stole four bases. Edmeston was able to capitalize on eight Schenevus errors in the game.
For Schenevus, Mehki Regg went 3-for-4 with two triples, a double, and 3 RBIs. Teammates Ethan LaPre (triple, 2 RBIs) and Jordan Regg (double, 2 RBIs) also had nice games
Milford 13, Worcester 12
W … 403 000 5 – 12 10 1
M … 252 020 2 – 13 14 1
W: Lucas Roof (L)
M: Martin Thorsland (W)
2B: Isaiah Haley (W), Connor Fancher 2 (W), Martin Thorsland (M), Mike Virtell (M)
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 11, Morris 0
CVS/SS … 221 51X X – 11 10 0
Morris … 000 00X X – 0 3 5
CVS/SS: Luke Dubben (W), Owen Johnson, and Noah Acampora
M: Jon Child (L), Asa Dugan, and Matt Burtis
2B: Owen Johnson 2 (CVS/SS)
Cooperstown 12, Adirondack 4
COOP … 150 420 0 – 12 11 1
ADK … 000 210 1 – 4 6 2
COOP: Kendall Haney (W), Emerson Toulson, and Chris Ubner
ADK: Lucas Mills (L), and Brett Sanford
2B: Alex Poulson (COOP), Derek Moore (COOP)
Edmeston 12, Schenevus 10
E … 201 152 1 – 12
S … 050 023 0 – 10
E: Greg Devries, Ronnie Hickling (W), Josh Martin, and Tyler Jennings
S: Owen Schneider (L), Chris Bostwick, Mehki Regg, and Ethan Lapre
3B: Ronnie Hickling (E), Mehki Regg 2 (S), Ethan LaPre (S)
2B: Ronnie Hickling (E), Jordan Regg (S)
