Oneonta High School's girls soccer team wrapped up an undefeated season at home Saturday with an 9-0 win over Windsor.
Veronica Madej led the Yellowjackets with two goals and two assists. Hannah Johnson and Anika Buzzy also scored two goals apiece, with Johnson adding an assist. Autumn Nealis and Yuliah Johnson both had a goal and two assists. Grace Slesinsky also had a goal and Jenna Gaisford an assist.
Oneonta held an overwhelming 45-5 advantage in shots, along with an 8-1 advantage in corner kicks.
"What a great group of girls to be associated with, and I am so thankful we got any opportunity to compete," OHS Coach Jerry Mackey said of the pandemic-shortened season. "We wish our six seniors well (Hannah Johnson, Anika Buzzy, Autumn Nealis, Yuliah Johnson, Macky Catan and Jenna Gaisford) and look forward to the fall and the return of the other girls in four months."
Oneonta 9, Windsor 0
Oneonta 4 5 — 9
Windsor 0 0 — 0
Oneonta: Veronica Madej 2-2, Hannah Johnson 2-1, Anika Buzzy 2-0, Autumn Nealis 1-2, Yuliah Johnson 1-2, Grace Slesinsky 1-0, Jenna Gaisford 0-1.
Shots/corners: Oneonta 45-8, Windsor 5-1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.