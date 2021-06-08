OHS girls eliminated; Roxbury wins 27-22 shootout

The Oneonta softball team’s season came to an end on Monday as the Yellowjackets fell to Chenango Valley 9-4 in a Section IV Class B Quarterfinal game.
With the score tied 4-4 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, Chenango Valley pulled away with four runs in the fifth frame and another insurance run in the sixth.
Madeline Trisket was the winning pitcher for Chenango Valley, striking out eight and allowing three walks and eight hits.
Jenna Gaisford went 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs to lead the OHS offense. Macky Catan added two hits and two runs. Gaisford took the loss for Oneonta on the mound after registering two strikeouts and allowing one walk and eight hits.
Roxbury 27,
Richfield Springs 22
Roxbury outlasted Richfield Springs in a 27-22 shootout in Monday’s Section IV Class D Quarterfinal contest.
The Rockets got out to an early 8-0 lead in the first inning that became as large as 27-14 before the Indians made things interesting with an eight-run seventh inning.
Lacey German had a huge day at the plate for Roxbury, going 5-for-5 with home run, a triple, and six runs scored. Kylie DeMaio went 4-for-6 with five runs while Kimora Brown and Bryanna Meehan had triples and Gabrielle Garofolo had a double.
Maggie Worobey led the Richfield Springs offense, going 3-for-3 with four runs and 3 RBIs.
Worcester 10, Afton 6
Worcester prevailed over Afton 10-6 in Monday’s Section IV Class D Quarterfinal game.
A busy fifth inning featuring four hits in a row helped to break open the game for the Wolverines. Afton remained off of the scoreboard until the sixth inning, with Olivia Morris-Harris striking out seven batters for Afton.
Delimar Vega-Haley also struck out seven in the winning effort for Worcester. “Delimar threw her best game of the year to help the Wolverines,” Worcester coach James Kenyon said via email, “Every player in our lineup contributed.”
Lily Conroe and Sophia Adams both had doubles for the Wolverines.
Worcester is now 10-1 and will travel to Schenevus this Wednesday.
Schenevus 9, Morris 0
Cassie Snyder tossed a two-hit shutout for Schenevus in the Dragons’ 9-0 victory over Morris in Monday’s Section IV Class D Quarterfinal game.
Snyder finished the day with 10 strikeouts to keep Morris off the scoreboard. Autumn Jones paced the Schenevus offense with a triple, a double, and 2 RBIs.
Tatiana McAdams and Hannah Wist had Morris’ only hits of the game. Wist registered seven strikeouts in the losing effort on the mound.
Deposit-Hancock 14,
Thomas Edison 3
Deposit-Hancock defeated Thomas Edison in a Section IV Class C Quarterfinal game on Monday.
Deposit totaled 19 base hits in the game, using a seven-run fourth inning to pull away for the win.
Haleigh Weyrauch had a home run and a triple to lead the Eagles’ offense, while Kayla Eldridge had a triple, and Laycee Drake and Rylee Smith both had doubles.
Deposit is now 16-1 and will play Greene at home this Wednesday as sectionals continue.
Delhi 24, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 20
Delhi defeated UV/GMU 24-20 on Monday despite allowing 14 runs in the fourth inning.
Delhi got out to an 8-0 lead in the top of the first inning but eventually allowed UV/GMU to tie the game at 18-18 after the 14-run inning. The Bulldogs were able to recover and score four runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh to put the game away.
Adri Merino went 4-for-4 with a triple, a double, and 3 RBIs for Delhi, while Shelly Lowe went 3-for-3 with two doubles and 4 RBIs.
Kadence York led UV/GMU with 3 RBIs.
Laurens 13, Stamford 10 (Saturday)
A three-run sixth inning proved to be the difference for Laurens on Saturday as the Leopards defeated Stamford 13-10 in a non-league matchup.
Gabby Andrades led the Laurens attack with three hits including a triple and a double. Natasha Solovitch went 2-for-3 with a double while Bailey Rondeau went 2-for-3. Brooke Mann was the winning pitcher for Laurens.
For Stamford, Melanie Hoyt and Georgia Lynch both went 2-for-4 at the plate. Hoyt was the losing pitcher.
Chenango Valley 9, Oneonta 4
OHS … 111 100 0 – 4 8 4
CV … 121 041 X – 9 8 1
OHS: Jenna Gaisford (L), and Macky Catan
CV: Madeline Trisket (W), and P. Soule
HR: K. Hope (CV)
2B: C. Beers 2 (CV), M. Bucci (CV)
Roxbury 27, Richfield Springs 22
RS … 023 540 8 – 22 14 10
ROX … 803 754 X – 27 22 4
RS: not provided
ROX: not provided
HR: Lacey German (ROX)
3B: Lacey German (ROX), Kimora Brown (ROX), Bryanna Meehan (ROX)
2B: Maggie Worobey (RS), Gabrielle Garofolo (ROX)
Worcester 10, Afton 6
A … 000 003 3 – 6 5 3
W … 002 242 X – 10 10 2
A: Olivia Harris-Morris (L), and Anna Cable
W: Delimar Vega-Haley (W), and Miriam Odell
2B: Lily Conroe (W), Sophia Adams (W)
Schenevus 9, Morris 0
M … 000 000 0 – 0 2 7
S … 202 320 X – 9 6 0
M: Hannah Wist (L), and Madison Aikins
S: Cassie Snyder (W), and Sam Osborne
3B: Autumn Jones (S)
2B: Autumn Jones (S), Sam Osborne (S)
Deposit-Hancock 14, Thomas Edison 3
TE … 010 200 0 – 3 7 4
DH … 024 710 X – 14 19 1
TE: Milazzo (L)
DH: Rylee Smith (W), Danielle Seymour
HR: Haleigh Weyrauch (DH), Smith (TE)
3B: Kayla Eldridge (DH), Haleigh Weyrauch (DH)
2B: Laycee Drake (DH), Rylee Smith (DH), Cooper (TE), Moffe (TE)
Delhi 24, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 20
DA … 815 404 2 – 24 12 0
UV/GMU … 310 (14)10 1 – 20 4 3
DA: Alli Ferrara (W), and McKaye Wilson
UV/GMU: Hannah Bonczkowski, Pyper Kneale (L), and Ava Rowe, Cooper Hine
3B: Adri Merino (DA)
2B: Adri Merino (DA), Shelly Lowe 2 (DA)
Laurens 13, Stamford 10
S … 000 424 0 – 10 9 0
L … 131 413 X – 13 9 4
S: Gwenyth Tompkins, Melanie Hoyt (L), and Skylar Aldrich
L: Brooke Mann (W), and Kaila Collins
3B: Gabby Andrades (L)
2B: Gabby Andrades (L), Natasha Solovitch (L)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.