The Oneonta girls rode some great three-point shooting to a double-digit comeback victory on Saturday, defeating Owego Free Academy 51-43.
Trailing 34-24 entering the fourth quarter, the Yellowjackets outscored Owego 28-9 in the final period where they hit five of their nine three-pointers.
Megan Cleveland made five of those nine shots en route to a game-high 22 points while also notching a double-double with 10 rebounds. Jordan Bellinger added 11 points, Abbie Platt finished with nine points, seven steals, and six assists, and Isabell Giacomelli pulled down 10 rebounds to go with six points and three steals.
Oneonta will host Vestal on Wednesday.
Unatego 57, Walton 34 (Saturday)
Unatego used a dominant defensive performance to roll past Walton 57-34 in a Midstate Athletic Conference matchup on Saturday.
The Spartans held the Warriors to just three points in the first half and 10 points through three quarters in the victory.
Kylie Mussaw and Maddie Wilsey each scored 18 points to lead Unatego while Madisyn Birdsall scored seven.
Jacqlyn Gransbury paced Walton with 15 points, eight rebounds, and five steals.
Unatego will visit Norwich on Wednesday while Walton hosts Greene on the same day.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 66, Fort Plain 10 (Saturday)
The Cherry Valley-Springfield girls rolled to a 66-10 non-league victory over Fort Plain on Saturday.
Mia Dubben was the Patriots’ top scorer with 18 points while Joleen Lusk and Erin Wiliams netted 15 and 10 points, respectively.
CV-S will be at Worcester on Friday.
Stamford/Jefferson 52, Charlotte Valley 41 (Friday)
Stamford/Jefferson downed Charlotte Valley 52-41 on the road Friday in Delaware League action.
McKenna Hoyt and Tryhnati Donato led S/J with 18 and 16 points, respectively, while Alayna Stannard also finished in double-figures with 13 points.
Liz Gerster netted 12 points for Charlotte Valley, while Jessica Zuill notched a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds and Cadence Losie pulled down eight rebounds.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett 63, Roxbury 21 (Friday)
Windham-Ashland-Jewett recovered from a slow start to defeat Roxbury 63-21 on Friday thanks to a big second quarter. Trailing by two after the first quarter, Windham outscored the Rockets 22-6 in the second.
Amanda Nilsen led the way with 21 points and Emma Drum followed close behind with 18 points.
Kimora Brown and Kylie DeMaio each scored six points for Roxbury.
OHS … 12 6 6 28 — 51
OFA … 6 15 13 9 — 43
OHS: Jordan Bellinger 4 1-3 11, Natalie VanZandt 1 0-2 3, Megan Cleveland 6 5-6 22, Thalia Wellman 0 0-0 0, Abbie Platt 3 2-4 9, Isabella Giacomelli 2 2-2 6. Totals: 16 10-17 51
OFA: Maddie Bennett 0 2-4 2, Kayla Newman 0 0-0 0, Taylor Dalton 0 2-2 2, Lexi Herces 3 0-0 6, Cassie Doane 4 1-2 9, Madison McEvoy 5 2-2 15, Ava Brown 2 1-3 5, Oriah Boland 2 0-1 4. Totals: 16 8-14 43
Three-point baskets: OHS 9 (Bellinger 2, VanZandt, Cleveland 5, Platt); OFA 3 (McEvoy 3)
U … 17 12 24 4 — 57
W … 2 1 7 24 — 34
U: Bailey McCoy 1 0-0 2, Harly Birdsall 2 2-2 7, Madisyn Birdsall 0 0-0 0, Kylie Mussaw 7 2-2 18, Madison Wilsey 7 4-4 18, Kaitlyn Henn 2 0-0 4, Gracie Tilt 1 0-0 2, Elizabeth Craft 2 2-2 6. Totals: 22 10-10 57
W: Eve Foster 3 0-0 6, Havyn Merwin 0 0-0 0, Ella Beardslee 0 0-0 0, Ava Coons 1 0-2 3, Jacqlyn Gransbury 5 4-6 15, MaKara MacGibbon 2 0-2 6, Grace Walley 2 0-0 4. Totals: 13 4-14 34
Three-point baskets: U 3 (H. Birdsall, Mussaw 2); W 4 (Coons, Gransbury, MacKinnon 2)
CV-S: Lexi Dygert 2 0-2 4, Kyra Druse 1 0-0 2, Morgan Huff 4 0-0 8, Stephanie Whiteman 0 0-0 0, Lydia Lusk 1 0-2 2, Mia Dubben 9 0-0 18, Joleen Lusk 7 1-1 15, Brin Whiteman 3 0-0 7, Erin Williams 5 0-0 10. Totals: 32 1-5 66
FP: Z. Robarge 1 3-4 5, K. VanNostrano 0 0-0 0, M. Wider 1 0-0 3, B. Richardson 0 0-0 0, C. Sickler 1 0-0 2, R. Heron 0 0-0 0, R. Hart 0 0-0 0, M. Deese 0 0-0 0, K. Buley 0 0-0 0, J. TenEyck 0 0-0 0. Totals: 3 3-4 10
Three-point baskets: CV-S 1 (B. Whiteman); FP 1 (Wider)
S/J … 10 16 19 7 — 52
CV … 12 13 7 9 — 41
S/J: Paige VanEtten 1 1-2 3, Gabby Stannard 0 0-0 0, Tryhnati Donato 6 4-9 16, Tierney Turner 0 0-0 0, Shannon Hartwell 0 0-0 0, Dezaraye Hillis 0 0-0 0, Alayna Stannard 5 0-0 13, Justina Dampfle 0 0-0 0, Rylie Brewster 1 0-0 2, McKenna Hoyt 7 4-5 18, Kelly Mattice 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 9-16 52
CV: Liz Gerster 0 0-0 0, Cadence Losie 2 1-2 5, Kailey Whitbeck 2 0-0 4, Jessica Zuill 4 2-4 11, Maeve Carey 0 1-2 1, Natalie Amadon 2 0-0 6, Liz Gerster 4 3-6 12, Peyton Wykoff 0 0-0 0, Cadence Santiago 0 2-4 2. Totals: 14 9-18 41
Three-point baskets: S/J 3 (A. Stannard); CV 4 (Zuill, Amadon 2, E. Gerster)
WAJ … 4 22 17 20 — 63
R … 6 6 5 4 — 21
WAJ: Amanda Nilsen 9 2-3 21, Caeley Coe 0 0-0 0, Selina Li 0 0-0 0, Ashtyn Hansen 4 0-1 9, Megan Carroll 1 0-0 2, Emma Drum 7 2-2 18, Hannah Tuttle 2 0-0 4, Rhianna Douglas 0 1-2 1, Catherine Coe 4 0-0 8. Totals: 27 5-8 63
R: Ryleigh Goodchild 0 2-2 2, Kimora Brown 2 2-5 6, Livy Grieco 0 0-0 0, Kylie DeMaio 3 0-0 6, MacKenzee Hynes 0 0-0 0, Addy Hynes 0 0-0 0, Savannah Petterson 1 0-0 2, Aurora Stingel 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Wright 1 0-0 2, Lexi DeMaio 0 1-2 1, Elizabeth Losee 1 0-0 2. Totals: 7 5-9 21
Three-point baskets: WAJ 5 (Nilsen, Li, Hansen, Drum 2); R 0
Cooperstown’s volleyball team swept Remsen in three sets on Friday by scores of 25-10, 25-13, 25-12.
Among Cooperstown’s top performers were Sophia Hotaling (22 digs, two assists, two aces), Robyn Kafafian (14 digs, eight assists, three kills), Izzy Martz (six digs), Braeden Victory (eight digs, five kills), and Sofia Ingalls (six digs, three assists, three aces).
Cooperstown will visit Mount Markham on Tuesday.
Game Scores: 25-10, 25-13, 25-12
Coop: Ava Lesko 2 digs, 1 ace; Sophia Hotaling 1 kill, 22 digs, 2 assists, 2 aces; Jillian Lifgren 2 kills, 1 block, 1 ace; Violet Gentiles 1 kill, 3 digs, 2 assists; Ellie Dykstra 2 kills, 1 block, 2 digs; Lucy Hayes 1 kill, 2 digs, 5 assists; Robyn Kafafian 3 kills, 14 digs; 8 assists; Izzy Martz 1 kill, 6 digs; Maralina Furlan 5 kills, 1 dig; Braeden Victory 5 kills, 1 block, 8 digs; Sofia Ingalls, 1 kill, 6 digs, 3 assists, 3 aces; Lilly Grady 2 digs; Grace Sperry 1 kill, 2 digs, 1 ace; Reilly Green 1 kill, 2 digs, 1 ace
R: n/a
