OHS girls use fast start to win 3-0 in Class B quarterfinals

The Oneonta girls opened their Section IV playoff slate with a 3-0 victory over Dryden at home on Thursday in the Class B Quarterfinals.
Emma Peters got things going for the Yellowjackets early, scoring the game’s first goal just 54 seconds into the match. Grace Slesinsky would score in the 15th minute off an assist by Veronika Madej to give OHS a 2-0 halftime lead.
Slesinsky would return the favor in the second half as she set up a goal by Madej less than 90 seconds into the frame.
Liz Brantley posted a shutout in the Oneonta net, finishing with five saves. Dryden keeper Claudia Bachner made eight stops.
Oneonta will visit Owego Free Academy on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. in the Class B Semifinals.
Oneonta 3, Dryden 0
Oneonta: Emma Peters 1-0, Grace Slesinsky 1-1, Veronika Madej 1-1
Dryden: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: OHS 12-3, D 6-0
Goalies: Liz Brantley (OHS) 5, Claudia Bachner (D) 8
BOYS SOCCER
Milford/Laurens 1, Downsville 0
The Milford/Laurens boys edged Downsville 1-0 in Thursday’s Section IV Class D Quarterfinal contest.
After more than an hour of scoreless play, Milford/Laurens’ Zach Brown finally found the back of the net with 6:34 left to play off an assist by Donta Sherwood.
Chase Long earned the shutout in net for Milford/Laurens with four saves. Nate Barnham stopped seven shots for Downsville.
Milford/Laurens will face the winner of South Kortright-Schenevus in the Class D Semifinals on Tuesday at the Wright Soccer Complex in Oneonta.
Milford/Laurens 1, Downsville 0
Milford/Laurens: Zach Brown 1-0, Donta Sherwood 0-1
Downsville: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: M/L 12-6, D 5-4
Goalies: Chase Long (M/L) 4, Nate Barnham (D) 7
