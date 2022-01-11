The Oneonta girls basketball team used a three-point barrage to cruise past Whitney Point 65-27 on Tuesday.
The Yellowjackets hit 11 three-pointers in the victory, with Emma Peeters leading the way from long distance with six treys en route to 18 points. Peeters also finished with seven rebounds, four assists, and three steals.
Ang McGraw was the Yellowjackets’ leading scorer with 24 points while Abbie Platt registered a rare double-double of 10 rebounds and 10 steals to go along with five points.
OHS will be at Owego Apalachin on Friday.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 57, Charlotte Valley 28
The G-MU girls rolled to a big non-league victory over Charlotte Valley on Tuesday by the score of 57-28.
Hannah Bonczkowski was the leading scorer for the Raiders with a game-high 20 points. Ashlyn Marron also finished in double figures with 12 points.
Kailey Whitbeck and Jenna Lubbers each scored eight points to lead the Wildcats with Lubbers tacking on 10 rebounds and three blocks.
G-MU will host Franklin on Friday while Charlotte Valley will host Milford on Saturday.
Oxford 45, Walton 41
A big performance from Madalyn Barrows helped Oxford hold off Walton for a 45-41 victory on Tuesday.
Barrows poured in a game-high 32 points to lead the Blackhawks, who rode a 19-3 advantage in the second quarter to a 28-19 halftime lead and an eventual victory.
Jacqlyn Gransbury had a big night of her own for Walton with 23 points.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 64, Mount Markham 52
Cherry Valley-Springfield won its matchup against Mount Markham 64-52 in Tuesday's non-league game.
Leading the scoring for C-VS were Morgan Huff and Joleen Lusk, who scored 20 points each.
Mount Markham's Hannah Pcola led her team with 15 points, followed by teammate Caroline Entwhistle with 14 points.
Worcester 38, Morris 25
The Wolverines defeated the Mustangs 38-25 in Tuesday's low-scoring Tri-Valley League game.
Leading the way for Worcester was Hailey Shalor, who scored 15 points on five three-point baskets.
Hannah Wist and Madison Aikins each scored six points for Morris.
Morris will host Milford on Thursday.
Oneonta 65, Whitney Point 27
OHS … 23 15 17 9 — 65
WP … 4 13 8 2 — 27
Oneonta: Jordan Bellinger 2 0-0 5, Ang McGraw 10 2-2 24, Megan Cleveland 2 0-0 6, Emma Peeters 6 0-0 18, Emily Zeh 3 1-2 7, Abbie Platt 2 1-3 5. Totals: 25 4-7 65
WP: St. John 1 0-0 2, Livingston 3 1-2 7, Morgan 1 0-0 3, Boyce 1 0-0 3, Jordan 1 0-0 2, Somers 2 2-4 6, Austenfeld 1 2-2 4. Totals: 10 5-8 27
Three-point baskets: OHS 11 (Bellinger, McGraw 2, Cleveland 2, Peeters 6); WP 2 (Morgan, Boyce)
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 57, Charlotte Valley 28
G-MU … 13 8 20 16 — 57
CV … 7 11 6 4 — 28
GMU: Alyssa Sorochinsky 2 0-0 4, Hannah Bonczkowski 8 2-4 20, Ariel Correlle 0 0-0 0, Kyra Demmon 0 0-0 0, Ashlyn Marron 5 2-3 12, Lindsay Turnbull 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Barnes 5 0-0 10, Kendra Hammond 2 1-2 5, Tammy Barnes 1 0-0 2, Megan Perrine 2 0-0 4. Totals: 25 5-9 57
CV: Liz Gerster 2 0-0 4, Cadence Losie 0 0-0 0, Kailey Whitbeck 4 0-0 8, Maeve Carey 1 0-0 2, Natalie Amadon 0 0-0 0, Laila Wheeler 0 0-0 0, Jenna Lubbers 3 1-1 8, Ella Gerster 3 0-1 6, Cadence Santiago 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 1-2 28
Three-point baskets: GMU 2 (Bonczkowski 2); CV 1 (Lubbers)
Oxford 45, Walton 41
O … 9 19 11 6 — 45
W … 16 3 9 13 — 41
Oxford: Madalyn Barrows 11 10-15 32, Kadence Eallo 1 0-0 2, Taylor Smith 0 0-0 0, Ava Benjamin 2 0-0 4, Madison Long 1 0-0 2, Teagen Manwarren 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 10-15 45
Walton: Havyn Merwin 1 2-4 4, Ava Coons 0 0-0 0, Jacqlyn Gransbury 8 2-2 23, Eve Foster 0 0-0 0, Jillian Wright 3 1-2 7, MaKara MacGibbon 3 0-0 7, Kaitlyn Wood 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 5-8 41
Three-point baskets: O 1 (Barrows); W 6 (Gransbury 5, MacGibbon)
Cherry Valley-Springfield 64, Mount Markham 52
CV-S … 24 7 16 17 — 64
MM … 13 13 7 9 — 52
CV-S: A. Bosc 3 0-0 6, M. Huff 8 3-6 20, E. Whiteman 4 0-0 10, L. Lusk 0 1-4 1, J. Lusk 8 4-6 20, B. Whiteman 3 1-3 7. Totals 26 9-19 64
Mount Markham: H. Pcola 6 0-3 15, J. Kocienda 2 0-0 4, M. Sayers 4 0-0 9, C. Entwistle 5 2-4 14, E. Kocienda 4 0-0 8, Z. Hoke 1 0-2 2. Totals 22 2-9 52
Three-point baskets: CV-S (Whiteman 2, Huff); MM (Pcola 3, Entwistle 2, Sayers)
Worcester 38, Morris 25
W … 11 16 9 2 — 38
M … 2 4 6 13 — 25
Worcester: Sophia Adams 2 0-0 4, Iriyah Haley 2 0-0 5, Elizabeth O'Dell 3 0-0 6, Hailey Shalor 5 0-0 15, Maci Milavec 1 0-0 2, Anna Serdy 2 0-0 6. Totals 15 0-0 38
Morris: Carissa Richards 2 0-0 5, Hannah Wist 3 0-0 6, Madison Aikins 3 0-0 6, Maddie Coleman 2 0-0 4, Hannah Sawyer 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 0-0 25
Three Point Baskets: W 8 (Shalor 5, Serdy 2, Haley), M 1 (Richards)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Delhi 59, Unadilla Valley 39
The Delhi boys improved to 8-0 on the season with a 59-39 victory over Unadilla Valley on Tuesday in Midstate Athletic Conference action.
Owen Haight led the Bulldogs with 13 points while Luke Schnabel and Luke Sanford also finished in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Trason Murray scored a game-high 23 points for the Storm thanks to seven three-pointers.
Hunter-Tannersville 52, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 35
Hunter-Tannersville defeated Windham-Ashland-Jewett 52-35 in Tuesday's Delaware League game.
Hunter-Tannersville's scoring was led by Christian Aizstrauts with 24 points, who was followed by Grady Glennon with nine points.
WAJ was led by Keith Hewitt with 10 points scored.
Bainbridge-Guilford 69, Whitney Point 40 (Monday)
The Bobcats rolled past Whitney Point 69-40 on Monday in a non-league contest.
Bainbridge-Guilford jumped out to a 43-17 halftime lead and never looked back. James Hogorian led the way with a game-high 18 points.
David Emerson added 15 points while Connor Vredenburgh finished with 10.
Owen Standish-Warpus paced Whitney Point with 11 points.
Delhi 59, Unadilla Valley 39
DA … 23 13 11 12 — 59
UV … 11 9 13 16 — 39
Delhi: Tanner Bracchy 1 0-0 3, Luke Schnabel 5 0-2 11, Owen Haight 4 2-2 13, Zachary Finch 0 0-0 0, Logan Nealis 2 3-4 7, Ryan Wilson 1 0-0 2, Angelo Krzyston 3 1-2 7, Rocco Schnabel 3 0-0 6, Luke Sanford 5 0-0 10. Totals: 24 6-10 59
UV: Dakota Johnson 0 0-0 0, Mitchell Thompson 2 0-0 4, Matt Bogdan 0 0-0 0, Zach Smith 0 2-2 2, Trason Murray 8 0-0 23, Trent Marinelli 2 1-2 6, Kaden Butts 1 2-2 4. Totals: 13 5-6 39
Three-point baskets: DA 5 (Haight 3, Schnabel, Bracchy); UV 7 (Murray 7)
Hunter-Tannersville 52, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 35
H-T … 11 14 13 14 — 52
WAJ … 13 7 7 8 — 35
H-T: Nicholas Uhrik 1 0-0 3, Jason Li 2 1-2 6, Grady Glennon 3 0-0 9, Garrett Legg 2 0-0 4, Nathan Kauffman 3 0-2 6, Christian Aizstrauts 11 1-2 24. Totals 22 2-6 52
WAJ: Keith Hewitt 4 1-2 10, Judah Allsop 2 2-3 6, Tyler Lashua 1 0-0 2, Connor Aplin 2 0-2 4, Eli Cercone 1 0-0 3, Jacob Smith 1 0-0 2, Erin Cohen 2 0-0 4, Brady Post 2 0-1 4. Totals 15 3-8 35
Three-point baskets: H-T 6 (Glennon 3, Uhrik, Li, Aizstrauts); WAJ 2 (Hewitt, Cercone)
Bainbridge-Guilford 69, Whitney Point 40 (Monday)
B-G … 23 19 16 11 — 69
WP … 9 8 10 13 — 40
B-G: Isaac Seiler 2 2-2 8, David Emerson 5 3-5 15, James Hogorian 9 0-0 18, Ilias Wilson 3 2-4 8, Lucas Carlin 1 1-2 3, Garrett O’Hara 0 3-4 3, Owen Drown 0 2-2 2, Ethan Gregory 1 0-0 2, Connor Vredenburgh 3 4-4 10. Totals: 24 17-23 69
WP: Garrett Priscott 2 0-2 5, Jeremy Simerson 2 1-4 7, James Craft 2 0-0 4, Evyn Ford 0 0-0 0, Luke Gzebiniak 2 0-0 4, Owen Standish-Warpus 3 2-5 11, Lane Tiderencel 4 1-2 9. Totals: 15 4-13 40
Three-point baskets: B-G 4 (Seiler 2, Emerson 2); WP 6 (Priscott, Simerson 2, Standish-Warpus 3)
BOYS SWIMMING
Chenango Forks 115, Oneonta 68
The Oneonta boys swim team fell to 4-2 on the season after a 115-68 loss to Chenango Forks on Tuesday.
Eli House recorded a pair of victories for the Yellowjackets in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Bastian Dudley added a win in the 500 free while Stephen Baker took first in diving.
Elsewhere, Logan Temming was second in the 200 free while Cyrus Wightman finished second in the 200 individual medley.
Oneonta will visit Chenango Valley next Tuesday.
Chenango Forks 115, Oneonta 68
Top Oneonta finishers
200 Medley Relay: 3. Wolff, Shultz, Wightman, Jennings, 2:12.40
200 Freestyle: 2. Logan Temming, 2:05.32
200 Individual Medley: 2. Cyrus Wightman, 2:39.47
50 Freestyle: 1. Eli House, 23.60
Diving: 1. Stephen Baker, 179.85
100 Butterfly: 4. Cyrus Wightman, 1:15.81
100 Freestyle: 3. Logan Temming, 55.20
500 Freestyle: 1. Bastian Dudley, 5:58.42
200 Freestyle Relay: 2. Temming, Baker, Dudley, House, 1:45.78
100 Backstroke: 4. Henry Wolff, 1:15.07
100 Breaststroke: 1. Eli House, 1:07.92
400 Freestyle Relay: 2. Temming, Dudley, Baker, House, 3:56.73
WRESTLING
Oneonta 66, Susquehanna Valley 12 (Monday)
The Oneonta wrestling team secured a 66-12 victory against Susquehanna Valley on Monday.
Winning by pin for the Yellowjackets were Alan Little (110 pounds), Reilly Waltz (138), Alan-Michael Rubin (145), Kaden Halstead (172), and Jaden Bellissimo (285). All of Oneonta’s other victories came via forfeit.
Oneonta will host Norwich on Thursday.
Oneonta 66, Susquehanna Valley 12 (Monday)
Matches began at 152
102: Tanner Tubia (OHS) won by forfeit
110: Alan Little (OHS) pinned Carl Herold, 3:17
118: Tim Boyce (SV) pinned Marshall Mahar, 3:59
126: Dylan Bellissimo (OHS) won by forfeit
132: Matt Boyce (SV) pinned Nolan Stark, 1:40
138: Reilly Waltz (OHS) pinned Zach Fedorowich, 1:29
145: Alan-Michael Rubin (OHS) pinned Adam Leonard, 0:58
152: Tyler Hasbrouck (OHS) won by forfeit
160: Ardell Wellman (OHS) won by forfeit
172: Kaden Halstead (OHS) pinned Jared Pritcher, 3:26
189: Damion Bowles (OHS) won by forfeit
215: Connor Ashforth (OHS) won by forfeit
285: Jaden Bellissimo (OHS) pinned Damien Zukowski, 1:37
